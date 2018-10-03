Why Antares Pharma Stock Dropped And What Is The Likely Outcome

Monday, October 1 delivered a crushing blow for many Antares Pharma (ATRS) investors as the stock got hammered 3% after the company announced early Monday that it had received FDA approval for its biggest opportunity, Xyosted, a first-line therapy for low testosterone. Trading 6.4 million shares, the stock price ranged from a high of $3.64 (near the open) to a low of $3.21 (nearly a 12% swing), closing the day near the low at $3.26. For a day that should have been stellar, it was a huge disappointment for investors.

(Courtesy: StockCharts.com)

In communications with other investors during the Monday trading day, several investors offered potential reasons for the drop, which included:

1. The boxed label warnings for Xyosted spooked some investors.

2. Short sellers pushed the shares lower.

3. Both the Russell 2000 and the IBB (iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF) were down.

4. Traders took profits, selling on the news

5. Investors fear a capital raise and/or share dilution to fund the launch of Xyosted.

6. Investors do not have confidence in management’s ability to execute a successful launch of Xyosted in-house.

While it is impossible to ascertain all the reasons for stock action on a particular day, it is likely that all of the above had some influence on Monday trading. However, one item likely had by far the largest influence, which will be discussed below.

Some investors not familiar with the Antares story may have been influenced by the black box warnings for Xyosted posted with the news release on the FDA approval, illustrated below.

(Source: Company news release)

While the warnings may appear to be a negative for Xyosted, in reality all testosterone drugs carry the similar risks and only in recent years have the foregoing warnings been required in labeling. Moreover, a risk mitigation strategy (REMS) was not required in the approval, indicating favorable approval terms.

As has been commonly known by Antares investors, Xyosted has the potential to reduce medical risks in testosterone drug administration with an excellent pharmacokinetic profile, as illustrated in the graphic below. Noted in the study, testosterone levels remained fairly constant after week six of administration.

(Source: Company presentation)

No alternative drugs offer better results with once-per-week self administration injection, which should result in Xyosted launched as a superior, much-needed product. Some investors will recall that in October of 2017, when the FDA failed to approve Xyosted, it cited label discussions/considerations. The new label that coincides with new FDA requirements, was the result. With no REMS in place, no extraordinary post-marketing requirements appear to be needed. Bottom line, Xyosted presents a first-line therapy unparalleled in the market, that will be available soon.

The second item for discussion, short sellers pushed the share price down, has merit. On a day that should have experienced short covering, shorts encompassed about 52% of trading.

On a trading day that experienced upward moves in the Dow 30, S & P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, both the Russell 2000 and IBB traded down, 1.4% and .63% respectively. However, it is likely that the market action on Antares was overwhelmingly related to company events rather than relatively minor market moves of the small cap and biotech categories.

Typical with some company events and milestones, traders often bid up the price of shares then take profits on unfolding news. In the case of Antares, however, the stock price traded down-to-flat over the preceding 30-40 days (as illustrated in the stock chart above). So likely there was not a large amount of profit-taking on the news of the FDA approval.

Due to the imminent launch of Xyosted, some investors are anticipating the need for a potential capital raise/share dilution to fund the launch. Investors nearly always react negatively to share dilution and some concerns likely exist with Antares. The company has announced plans to hire an additional 60 sales representatives in the aftermath of Xyosted approval, which it is now in the process of completion. Just this morning in a presentation, CEO Bob Apple stated that all 60 reps will be in place in November and the company is planning a December launch of Xyosted. While future financing requirements are currently unclear for Antares, the company is in a strong position in almost any scenario. As of the end of Q2, the company reported cash and short term investments of about $28 million. Long term debt totaled about $25 million which, considering the company’s current opportunities for revenue and cash flow, is reasonable. Due to the approval and launch of MakenaSQ and approval of generic Epipen, the company will generate significant cash from those products going forward. Also, Antares will receive milestone payments on both of the drugs from AMAG Pharma (AMAG) and Teva (TEVA), respectively. In view of the foregoing, it does not appear that future financing will be a major challenge for the company.

Lastly, concern that the company will be unable to successfully launch Xyosted in-house appears to be the biggest concern and was likely the main reason for stock action Monday. Some concern is based on the company’s muted launch of its proprietary, rheumatoid arthritis drug Otrexup. Otrexup was the first proprietary offering for Antares. Coincidentally with the launch of Otrexup, a competitor entered the market with a similar offering. Coupled with the fact that Antares had relatively little experience in launching new drugs, Otrexup proved to be a major disappointment to shareholders. The company continues to market Otrexup and, although revenue has been below investor expectations, the product is generating profits and cash flow. In addition to Otrexup adding revenue and profits, it has the potential to offer a complimentary product for a potential acquirer that may be a player in the rheumatoid arthritis market.

Furthermore, some investors may be overlooking the fact that Antares is not the same company today that it was in 2013. 2018 has been a tremendous year for the company in the unprecedented FDA approval of three drugs with major revenue and profit opportunities. The company gained a great deal of experience in the launch of Otrexup and has had regional managers in place for Xyosted since 2017. Xyosted bears no resemblance to Otrexup—it is a much bigger opportunity and has no competition in sight.

While some investors believe Antares should seek a partner first in the launch of Xyosted, the author believes that Antares is making the right decision in launching the product ASAP. Due to the favorable attributes of Xyosted, it is likely to gain rapid support from both patients and doctors. If the end game is to eventually sell the company at a premium, an earned premium in place (product demand) is by far the best path to success. It is also the author’s opinion that Antares management intends to act in the best interests of shareholders. The belief was exemplified in 2017 when the company made the decision to issue debt to finance Xyosted, instead of opting for an issuance of stock, avoiding shareholder dilution. It was further exemplified when the company hired Fred Powell as CFO in 2016. As documented in a previous SA article Fred Powell is recognized for his skills in navigating M & A deals. Hiring Mr. Powell gave strong indication that management is focused on the best alternatives to drive shareholder value.

Risks

Since the FDA approvals of partnered drugs Makena Subcutaneous and generic Epipen, as well as the launch of Makena Subcutaneous and FDA approval of Xyosted, the risk profile of Antares has improved greatly. Milestone payments to be received on both Makena Subcutaneous and generic Epipen, as well as income generated from those drugs, will enhance the cash position of the company. While the author believes Antares will be a profitable investment for many investors, inherent risks cannot be ignored. Even though it appears likely Xyosted will gain rapid success, the company could incur extraordinary costs in the planned launch. The company has a history of losses. Even though financials are moderately good for its current level of business, Antares is a microcap company with limited financial resources. Without proven profitability, Antares should be considered a speculative investment. Investors should not invest in Antares based solely on the content of this article and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in Form 10-K beginning on page 33.

Conclusion

While Monday delivered a temporary crushing blow to Antares investors, the success of the company in 2018 cannot be denied. As this author has emphasized in multiple articles, the best days for Antares appear to be ahead. Good fortune to Antares longs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.