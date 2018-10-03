VICI: One Year In

It is approaching one year since VICI Properties (VICI) had their IPO. I have been keeping my eye on it. As a spinoff, VICI will be heavily exposed to Caesars Entertainment (CZR) for the foreseeable future. Given how concentrated the gaming industry is, it is unlikely that VICI will ever see their CZR account for less than 50% of their revenues.

VICI inked a deal to amend the lease with CZR which will fundamentally change the risk profile of VICI. As I discussed in a previous article, the lease amendments significantly reduce the potential variation when rent is reset in years 8 and 11.

VICI has also reached a deal to acquire their first non-CZR property. Margaritaville in Bossier, Louisiana is operated by Penn National Gaming (PENN) and is the first step VICI has taken toward diversification.

Guidance for 2018 now has their annual AFFO at $1.43-$1.44. That guidance does not include the Harrah's Philadelphia or Margaritaville transactions which will close during the second half.

Overall, I like the choices that management has been making and believe that VICI has the potential to become a strong contender in the space.

Family Relations

Anybody who has ever watched an episode of Judge Judy knows that you should never do business with family. In my opinion, one of the biggest risks of investing in a spinoff corporation is that the ties to the parent corporation will remain so strong that the new company will be run for the benefit of the parent company.

In the case of real estate, this is potentially disastrous. No matter how friendly a landlord and tenant are, there will be times where they will butt heads and each needs to aggressively negotiate for their best interests.

This is the core reason why I will not invest in MGM Growth Properties (MGP). While there is a lot to like about their properties and the ease with which they can get new properties from MGM (MGM), MGM retains ownership of over 70% of MGP. Effectively, the landlord is owned and controlled, by the tenant. If it becomes inconvenient for MGM to pay rent to MGP (and therefore pay dividends to MGP shareholders), there really is not much that shareholders can do to prevent MGM from doing what it wants with MGP.

VICI has separated themselves from CZR with a completely independent Board of Directors and no tenant ownership of the company. The renegotiation of the lease, which included a substantial cash discount on the purchase of Octavius Tower and putting the annual escalator in effect in year 2 instead of year 6, is evidence that VICI is capable of negotiating a good arms-length deal with CZR.

Growth Opportunities

VICI's relationship with CZR does lead to some great opportunities. Some of these are guaranteed in writing.

They have a call option on Harrah's Atlantic City, Harrah's Laughlin and Harrah's New Orleans. These properties can be acquired at a 10% cap-rate at VICI's leisure within 5-years. If the call option were exercised today, it would cost around $1.3 billion and rent would be approximately $130 million.

While 10% is a great cap-rate, management has decided to focus on other deals. Saving the call option properties for when the acquisition pipeline shrinks or the expiration date approaches. In the conference call, John Payne explained,

I think we've been clear with our call option since the day we were formed that we see it as a kind of back-of-the-pocket growth opportunities that we'll execute if there's a time where there aren't a lot of other opportunities to acquire assets in the market. I would tell you, I'm busier than I've ever been. And out on the road, and again, as a little bit as a new team in town I'm out on the road making sure everyone knows who we are and how we think about deals differently than the other two in the space, and so that takes up some time. But there are active deals going on. And we want to be involved, and particularly as we look to diversify where our properties are, and it's quite active.

This is an intelligent strategy since VICI has a contractual right to exercise the call option, while other deals could potentially go to competitors.

Source

VICI also has a put-call agreement with CZR for the planned Caesars Forum and Convention Center which will be over half a million square feet of meeting space and ballrooms.

Additionally, VICI has a contractual right of first refusal for any properties that CZR acquires outside of Clark County Nevada. Currently, this impacts two properties, Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park in Indiana.

Through these contractual agreements, VICI has protected their relationship with CZR and guaranteed future growth opportunities. As long as the relationship remains friendly, VICI might also have an opportunity at acquiring the remaining CZR owned real estate on the Las Vegas Strip, but it does not have any legal rights.

Meanwhile, we can expect that VICI will continue to look for third-party deals, like the Margaritaville acquisition. VICI has previously suggested they might expand into non-gaming experience based properties, but based on recent comments from management, that appears to be somewhere in the vague future.

Jeff Donnelly And beyond casinos, maybe you're not at that point yet, but are you seeing other opportunities maybe outside of the gaming space such as play space entertainment or have you not really looked closely at that yet? Edward Pitoniak To be honest with you, Jeff, we haven't looked closely at it yet, but we have positioned ourselves from the beginning as an experiential leisure and hospitality REIT. And we're obviously paying attention to where the culture is going and how people are spending leisure time and leisure spending. And we're looking certainly at all of those areas that have the attributes that we like most about gaming, which starts with experiential complexity, giving the operator more leverage to pull to incremental guest experiences, delight, and contribution. So we're certainly investigating those areas, but for the time being we are very, very excited about the growth opportunities within gaming.

For the foreseeable future, VICI can be expected to remain a pure-play gaming REIT.

The Dividend

VICI raised their dividend 9.5% after raising their guidance for 2018 due to the acquisition of Octavius Tower. VICI's dividend policy is straightforward and will be targeting an 80% AFFO payout ratio.

For the next 3-5 years, VICI should be able to provide consistent and sustainable growth to AFFO, which will translate into rising dividends. The call options on the CZR properties will be the ace up their sleeve if the acquisition market slows down.

The current yield of 4.94% is lower than their peers with MGP at 5.9% and GLPI at 7.27%. At 14x projected 2018 AFFO, VICI is not cheap based on current cash flows. I would describe it as fairly priced.

The Big Picture

The gaming industry produces over $3 billion in monthly revenue in the US, before even factoring in all of the non-gaming revenues like food, alcohol, lodging etc.

States have been increasingly willing to legalize gambling, while also strictly regulating the number and location of new casinos. This has led to a relatively small number of operators as states provide permits to established operators.

One of the big attractions for casino operators to renting instead of owning their real estate is that it provides them with liquidity for expansion into new markets and investing in making their properties more competitive.

For REITs, casinos represent a cash cow. Casinos represent billions of dollars in quality real estate. Rent tends to be a rather small portion of gaming revenues, especially when protected by a corporate guarantee. Additionally, the property is critical to the operator's ability to bring in any revenue at all. Walking away from a lease would be leaving a market entirely. That is not a decision an operator would make lightly.

The largest risk for gaming REITs is that if a recession does cause an operator to decide to amputate and leave multiple markets, the properties themselves are not easily repurposed. The hotels, restaurants and retail stores around casinos are generally dependent upon the traffic from the casino itself. Without the casino operating, the local property values would likely see a steep decline.

There is a risk of overbuilding in some areas and that could easily lead to some leases not being renewed. For VICI, that risk is more than a decade in the future since all of their leases are relatively new and it is likely they would be honored. However, any investor in this space should keep an eye on the fundamentals. UNLV provides some great research that investors can use to keep track of the long-term trends in gaming.

Conclusion

It has been a good year for VICI. I believe they have made some wise choices with their renegotiation of the leases with CZR and that they are making acquisitions outside of their call options.

VICI has a clear plan for significant growth over the next 3-5 years and that growth will filter to investors through dividend growth. With regional competition heating up, it is likely that CZR will look to expand their regional holdings and seek liquidity by selling more of their properties. VICI is well positioned to take advantage of those opportunities.

Diversifying away from CZR will be very difficult and I expect that CZR will remain a greater than 50% tenant for a very long time. The gaming industry is simply too consolidated to get significant diversity.

Investors should keep an eye on CZR, as well as the broader industry fundamentals. Right now I see a solid tenant that can easily pay rent and has significant motivation to do so in an industry that is growing at a modest pace.

I continue to see GLPI as having a higher potential for total return, however, I have decided to diversify my gaming investments by adding some VICI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPI, VICI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.