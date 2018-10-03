Ocean Bio-Chem: Go For A Long Ride With This Stock

Being an avid Warren Buffett follower and value investor, Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) fits very well into the types of businesses I look to invest in. The business is easy to understand, it is run by talented and seasoned CEO that has his interests closely aligned with that of shareholders, it has a healthy balance sheet and satisfactory business economics, it has great products and brand awareness, and it can be bought at a fair price.

Ocean Bio-Chem (“Ocean”) is a manufacturing company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL that is a leader in waxes, polishes, cleaners, teak finishes, motor oils, fuel additives and treatments. It offers products in a wide range of industries from marine to off-road vehicles, automobiles, pets, outdoor furniture, and more. The products are manufactured in its Kinpak facility in Montgomery, AL that has about 300,000 square feet of manufacturing, blending, packing, and distribution space, as well as a 500,000 gallon tank farm and an additional 1.2 million gallon off-site tank farm, a fully-equipped R&D laboratory, and a quality control center. (see factory video)

Peter Dornau has been President, CEO and Chairman of Ocean since he co-founded the company in 1973. Since the founding, he has retained about 52% of the business, while his son (Direct, VP of Marketing/Sales) owns about 5%, and the COO and CFO own a combined 5%. An additional 4% is owned by institutional investors. Dornau quickly grew the company through unconventional marketing strategies and advertisements and was able to take the company public on the NASDAQ in 1981. Since then he has lead innovation and expansion to build Ocean into one of the leading brands in all of their markets. He has further dominated and ingrained the brand in his original markets, made acquisitions and developed new products to expand its offerings. Despite having run the company for about 45 years, Dornau shows no sign of slowing down. He continues to push the company to new record highs every year with new growth strategies and new product offerings. In fact, revenue has hit new record highs during nine of the last ten years.

Source: FactSet

How To Use What You Already Know to Make Money in the Market – Finding Great Products

In his best-selling book, One Up On Wall Street, Peter Lynch explained how individual investors can use what they already know to outperform professional investment managers. The premise is that individual investors can develop quality investment ideas that professional investment managers miss by just looking at the products and services around them that they personally use and enjoy. That is precisely how I came across the investment opportunity in Ocean.

I have personally used multiple of their products for years, specifically the fuel treatment, deck cleaner, black streak remover, boat wash, and waterproofing. They have all worked very well for me, my father (a boat enthusiast), and our friends and family. However, I always just assumed they were a private company and so I never looked into them. Until one day I found out Star Brite is wholly owned subsidiary of Ocean Bio-Chem (Star Brite is the brand through which Ocean sells its waxes, polishes, cleaners, teak finishes, motor oils, and fuel additives), which is publicly traded. A lightbulb went off in my head and I instantly thought back to the first time I read Peter Lynch’s book.

Through my own personal experience, I can attest to the high quality of Ocean’s products, but it isn’t just me – customers love their products. As part of my investment research I looked into what others were saying about the products, and nearly everyone feels the same way I do – they’re great. A quick search on Amazon proves this; they are listed as an Amazon’s Choice item and an Amazon Best Seller, plus many reviews and nearly a five-star rating. It isn’t just these three products, either. Nearly all of its products are averaging 4.5-stars or better.

Source: Amazon

It isn’t just on Amazon, either. There is similar success with Home Depot and other retailers.

Source: Home Depot

I believe the quality of a company’s products is so often overlooked by many investors today. With the rise in popularity of Warren Buffett and other super-investors, many individual investors have turned to a “value strategy”. However, the issue is many of these investors miss the main concept of a value opportunity. They are strictly looking for a company that screens as cheap (low P/Es, P/B, P/S, etc.) and has had strong financial performance in the past, without considering the actual underlying business – more along the lines of a Benjamin Graham value strategy than Buffett’s today. If a company looks cheap but has below-average products, it will remain looking cheap going forward because the business will not sell enough products to improve to a point where it can demand higher valuation multiples. What makes for a true value play is a company with strong fundamentals that is trading at a fair (or cheap) valuation, AND also has great products that consumers love – as is the case with Ocean.

Great Products and Great Management Drive Consistent Growth

With its great products and strong management it is no surprise the business continues to grow as it is. With the exception of 2012, every year since 2008 has been a new record high for sales. Margins are continually improving and trending up, with a gross margin of 28% in 2008 to 37% in 2017. Despite the 86% growth in sales from 2008 to 2017, SG&A expenses are only up about 29% over the same period. Net income and EPS have been fluctuating, but is generally trending upwards and has been positive every year for the past 10 years.

Source: Data, FactSet; Graph, self-created.

The balance sheet shows an upward trending cash position and stable inventory and accounts receivables. Due to heavy capex spending, reinvestment in its manufacturing facilities, and acquisitions, its long-term debt position spiked drastically in the third quarter of 2017 and has been slowly trending downward since. It also recently increased its ST debt significant in relation to previous levels, but it is not near a concerning level as the company is still very liquid, boasting a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Over the last six quarters the company has been investing heavily in capex and reinvesting in its manufacturing facilities. As a result free cash flow has suffered recently and over the short-term, but the reinvestment in the business should prove to be a wise strategic decision for the long-term as it results in increasing free cash flow generation going forward. Prior to these investments, when capex levels were more normal, the company had been generating about 8-10% free cash flow yield.

The company does not grow like many of today’s high-flying tech companies, but it continues to earn satisfactory returns on assets, equity, and capital, as well as growing the business consistently with minimal debt levels.

Publicly Traded Since 1981, Why Invest Now?

You might be thinking, ‘this company has been publicly traded for 37 years, why would I invest in it now?’ And, that’d be a very valid question to ask, but there are business-specific and economic-related catalysts on the horizon that warrant consideration of Ocean’s stock - whether it be an investment now or adding it to a watchlist for a later date.

The first catalyst on the horizon for Ocean is the expansion of its manufacturing and distribution facility. The expansion has added 85,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution space, as well as doubling its outdoor tank farm capacity by adding over 500,000 gallons of storage for bulk blends and other finished products. The added capacity will help Ocean lower its per unit costs and increase its profit margins through labor cost reductions and further economies of scale. Management hasn't explicitly stated the specific margin expansion that can be expected, but my estimates project a 1-2% Net Margin improvement. Additional storage will allow Ocean to negotiate lower raw material costs due to its ability to order in larger quantities, and will allow for better inventory planning and management. The market seems to be missing the benefits being gained from this expansion. A look at the stock chart for Ocean shows that the market did not react much to the announcement of the expansion and has been focusing more on the increasing debt position, decreasing cash position, and negative FCF from increased capex spending. Rather than focusing on these short-term items, investors should be considering the value being added to the business over the long-term via these capex investments.

Source: Annual Report

The acquisition of Snappy Marine, announced on August 6, 2018, seems to be only partially considered in the market. The stock is up about 8-9% since the announcement of the acquisition, but over the long-term I expect more value to be gained from the acquisition than that small percentage. Like Ocean, Snappy Marine has great products that customers love. It offers a two-part, marine deck cleaning solution that provides customers with a better and more cost effective alternative to sanding. Hundreds of gallons of its products are used everyday in shipyards all over the world. Ocean is able to take Snappy’s great products, produce them at a much higher volume through its larger manufacturing facilities, reduce the costs per unit, increase margins, and have a larger supply of inventory available for consumers. The manufacturing and distribution capabilities of Ocean are much greater than that of Snappy, allowing Ocean to realize many cost savings through its manufacturing, warehousing, and storage processes. Ocean will also be able to greatly improve Snappy Marine’s online presence. Snappy’s distribution model is mainly through third-party distributors/retailers with minimal ecommerce exposure. Ocean will be able to leverage its expertise and success with ecommerce on sites like Amazon to quickly grow sales of Snappy’s products. A larger emphasis on ecommerce sales will also improve margins on Snappy’s products as ecommerce margins are generally significantly better than through third-party distributors/retailers.

Source: Snappy Marine

Dornau mentioned in the first half of 2018 that Ocean is planning to add additional focus to its pet market products. The sales channels in the pet market are very similar to that of the marine market, where Ocean excels, and it plans to use its expertise with those types of sales channels to increase its presence and sales in the pet market. The expansion of its pet product line and other non-marine focused product lines allow the business to diversify its revenue streams and be less seasonal and cyclical. Ocean also continues to add new products and build out its ecosystem with related product offerings.

Source: Annual Report

From an overall economic perspective, Ocean tends to do better when the economy is doing well; its customers have more disposable income to buy vehicles such as boats, RVs, and ATVs, resulting in an increased need and demand for Ocean’s products. Many have warned, myself included, that the credit cycle will have to end eventually (some believe sooner rather than later, which I will discuss further in the next section), but in the meantime Ocean can continue to benefit from the strong economy and growing demand for boats, RVs, and ATVs.

Two other potential catalysts for Ocean’s stock are the potential of Ocean being acquired, and the trend of millennials opting for RVs more often than buying a home (more reading on this trend here, here, here, here, and here). Neither of these items should constitute an entire investment thesis, nor should they make or break a ‘buy/sell’ decision, but they are interesting ideas that can be considered in combination with an already sound investment thesis. In the case of Ocean being acquired, there haven’t been any rumors or talk about it, but I can certainly see it being a possibility. With Ocean being relatively small, it wouldn’t take a lot from a larger company to make the acquisition, and in return they’d receive the rights to great products and a great, well-known brand. As for the trend towards RVs, millennials are continuing to fight the status quo and are opting to hit the road in RVs instead of settling down and purchasing homes. We will have to wait to see the overall impact of this trend, but its an interesting idea to keep an eye on.

Potential Risks of Investing in Ocean’s Stock

As co-founder, CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board, Dornau is an important part of the investment thesis for Ocean. He has built the company from the ground up and continues to improve and grow the company to this day. However, the reality is that he is 78 years old, and he could be quite close to his retirement/departure from the company. He could have 10 more years in him, or he could retire at 80 – no one knows, but when that time does come, there will initially be more uncertainty around the management team and likely a changing point for the business. All of that being said, just because Dornau leaves the company does not mean the company is doomed. He likely has been grooming a successor, potentially his son Gregory Dornau who has been with the company since 1990 and is the Executive VP. Whether it is his son or someone else, Dornau will be difficult to replace but a refreshed perspective could do the company well. By potentially splitting the role of CEO and Chairman, more perspectives could be brought into the executive/board teams and drive growth opportunities not originally seen by Dornau.

The trend towards electric can hurt Ocean’s business over the long-term. One of its leading products is its fuel treatment solution, which would no longer be needed in electric power vehicles (cars, snowblowers, weed-whackers, lawnmowers, etc). Small engine items such as weed-whackers and lawnmowers have transitioned to electric quicker than that of automobiles due to their relative simplicity, but automobiles are transitioning, too. Ocean focuses primarily on marine markets, which has not been impacted nearly as strong by the move to electric vehicles. Customers are not buying electric boats as they are with electrics cars and smaller electric power items. The fuel treatment solution is presumably a leading product for Ocean, but it is only one of its products; they have many other products that sell very well and could be focused on to make up the loss (the actual percentage of sales that fuel treatment consists of is not listed in its filings - Ocean reports all income under one segment). The move to electric vehicles will likely take many years to play out, and there has been very little progress related to Ocean’s main market – the marine market - so Ocean likely isn’t at an immediate risk, but it is certainly something that should be considered.

In all of its product lines (marine, automotive, recreational vehicle/power sports, outdoor power equipment/lawn & garden, and disinfectants/sanitizers/deodorants) Ocean faces competition, which could erode its business if it does not keep up with its competitors. Management has stated in its most recent annual report that in all of its markets there are several competitors with no one competitor holding a dominant market share, and expects its ability to defend and grow its current share to remain intact. Although competition is currently a risk, it could provide to be a catalyst for the stock in the future if a larger company decided to acquire Ocean. Large conglomerates, such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Unilever (UN), or Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), that have divisions that operate in some of Ocean's markets could add Ocean to its portfolio. A small or medium-sized company, of which there are numerous, could merge with Ocean, or make an outright acquisition.

There is also risk from the overall decline in the retail industry. Management briefly discussed this as a cause for concern in its most recent annual report, but I do not see this being a major concern due to its success on Amazon and the specific retailers it sells through. A significant portion of Ocean’s retail sales come from retailers that are considered “Amazon-proof” such as Home Depot and Lowes, which should insulate Ocean from an otherwise declining retail market. As Dornau said in the 2017 Annual Report, “Despite the challenges faced by many brick and mortar stores, Ocean Bio-Chem continued to increase sales in a variety of retail channels, enabling us to realize record net sales in 2017.”

The Bottom Line

My models show Ocean’s stock is slightly undervalued to fairly valued, but is priced to have a better return than the market over the next 10 years. It is down about 28% from its 52-week high and trades at relatively low multiples. The company is run by a strong CEO with his interests closely aligned with that for shareholders who is reinvesting in the business for the long-term. It has industry leading products with a well-known brand that customers love; it has healthy financial statements and a long track record of success. For the long-term investor, I would refer to Buffett’s adage, “buy a wonderful company when it is a bargain and only when you are certain that it will be worth more in 10 years from now than it is today.” For those with a shorter time horizon, I still like Ocean’s valuation, but given it is a cyclical business and we are in the longest bull run in stock market history, I may consider starting a small position now (or adding it to a watchlist), and adding significantly to the position if the price declines in the short-term. In an investing world trending towards high-flying companies that resemble those decimated in previous bear markets, I am intrigued by and attracted to simple businesses with a great product trading at a fair price.

