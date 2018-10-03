Commonwealth Bank Price May Rise To $23 On UpList And Russell Add

Commonwealth bank (OTCQB:CBBI) is a high growth Korean bank with a billion in assets. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Last year the bank had announced at a KBW bank conference that it would be up listing to the NASDAQ stock index. Unfortunately they missed the deadline in 2018. A change in the bank's CFO caused the up listing to be put off until early 2019.

Over the last 12 months, because of the missed deadline, the stock price declined from almost $20 down to $15. At the same time earnings per share have accelerated from a run rate of $1.20 to $1.80. Tangible book has also increased from $12 to $14 a share.

Today the company announced it has hired Duncan Smith CFO. Below is Duncan's LinkedIn page. As you can see he has specialized in M&A and SEC reporting. The company now has the staff in place to pursue a NASDAQ listing.

Here is a chart of similar banks that up listed to NASDAQ this year and were added to the Russell 2000 in July 2017 and 2018.

Commonwealth bank trades at several multiples lower then its peers. And at book value, about 50% lower then peers.

The negative here is obviously the liquidity. The daily average trading volume is less then 10,000 shares. However, our Fund has been able to buy more than 140,000 shares waiting for blocks to appear. Our Fund has also acted as an activist encouraging the bank to sell. You can read letters we have sent to the board at our Fund's web site Bortel Investment Management.

We believe that downside in CBBI is very little and the upside is more than 50%. As the company finishes its uplist and is then added to the Russell 2000 in 2019, we should see the price move up to $23 a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.