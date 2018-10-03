CooTek IPO:  Looking At Potential

The operating environment for the company is nothing but positive, with multiple tailwinds experiencing double-digit CAGR over the next decade.

CooTek IPOd at the low end of its range and the stock is down ~25% since.

CooTek (CTK) IPO'd earlier this week, pricing at $12/ADS or $0.24/share since each ADS represents 50 class A shares. This price was on the low side of its range, with the max offer being $14/ADS or $0.28/share. At its listing price, the company raised $52 million, well below the original target of $100 million but slightly below the revised estimate of $57 million. The underwriters include Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, and Citigroup.

CTK Price data by YCharts

CooTek is a big data analytics and AI software firm. The firm's mainstay, "TouchPal Smart Input" is an AI-driven keyboard shortcut app. The AI assistance, 'Talia', was added in March of 2018 and can operate in over 110 languages and offers phrases to help complete your sentences and provide recommendations.

Source: CooTek

TouchPal had 125.4 million DAUs as of June 2018 and was launched an average of 72x per day. This is a 66.5% growth YoY. MAUs increased by 50.9% YoY, reaching 171.7 million users in June. CooTek also had strategic partnerships with phone manufacturers Oppo, Vivo, and HTC. These phones would come with TouchPal pre-downloaded on the phones.

Source: CooTek

CooTek also has a 'Global Product Portfolio' segment which is comprised of 15 other applications. This is a much smaller portion of the company consisting of 22.2 million MAUs and 7.3 million DAUs as of June. Some of the apps include:

Cherry - Female care app

Blue Light Filter - Dims phone brightness

HiFit - Home workout training + fitness tracker

Abs Workout

VeeU - Short video social media site

TouchPal Phonebook - Make phone calls through the internet for free

Source: CooTek

Industry

Mobile in China is the largest and most popular form of internet access. In August, it was announced that China surpassed 800 million internet users. Of that, 98% used mobile. The explosion of popularity in mobile has increased nearly 8x over the last decade.

Analysts continue to forecast strong global mobile growth. Global mobile internet users are expected to grow from 3.3 billion (2017) to 5 billion (2025), representing a CAGR of 5.3%. This will increase the penetration rate by 18 percentage points to 61% in 2025.

Getting more specific, big data is expected to explode in the coming years. Forecasts expect global data volume to increase from 16.1 zettabytes (2016) to 163 zettabytes in 2025. That is more than 10x growth in the next decade. This growth will affect every industry known to man. Reports also expect upwards of 20% of the 163 zettabytes to be life-critical. Most of this is being driven by the increase in popularity of IoT devices which make everyday items like pillows and doorbells create data.

Source: Seagate

The adoption of AI tech, specifically in the form of virtual assistants such as Alexa and Talia, is a growing trend that is driving the big data explosion as mentioned above. In 2015, revenues from VAs was $1.6 billion. This is forecasted to grow to $15.8 billion by 2021. Another, more conservative, estimate projects revenues to reach $9 billion by 2023. Even at a more conservative rate, the growth is still forecasted at a CAGR of 32% from 2018-2023.

Source: Tractica

All of these growing areas will ultimately have a world-changing impact on the consumer. The number of interactions with a connected device is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.19% from 2015 to 2025. By 2025, a person can expect to interact with a connected device every 18 seconds on average.

Source: Seagate

Financials

The company primarily generates revenue through ad monetization. This is a growing industry within China and Asia as a whole. Forecasts estimate that the Asia Pacific region will have a 33.8% market share in 2020, contributing $32.1 billion of the total $75.1 billion (new ad dollars). China itself represents 22% of the region meaning that they will contribute a little more than $7 billion in ad spending.

Source: Zenith

Revenue for CooTek has grown exponentially over the last year. Net revenues grew 238.5% from 2016 to 2017, advertising revenue led the charge growing 2.5x. Revenue for 2018 is expected to be more than double 2017 revenue based on the first 6 months. Revenue for the first 6-months of 2018 was 4.5x higher than the first 6-months of 2017, and was 34.6% higher than 2017 total revenues.

Source: CooTek

The scary part is that ~38.5% of ad revenues is from 2 customers as of 2017. This equates to $13.5 million of the total $37.3 million generated. While the ad revenue generated is expected to grow exponentially (due to macro ad spending growth and user adoption for CooTek), if either one of these customers leave then revenue will be hit hard.

Other revenue is expected to grow fast as well. This segment generates sales from virtual items sold on TouchPal Phonebook which was launched last year (the app is focused on China). There are also licensing sales from TouchPal Smart Input.

Source: CooTek

Margins have drastically improved since 2016, on all levels. The company actually had a positive net income of $3.5 million for the first half of 2018.

Year Gross Margin Oper. Margin Net Margin 2016 -82.8% -276.8% -278.4% 2017 46.2% -64.2% -63.4% 1H18 84.0% 7.0% 7.0%

Conclusion

CooTek is intriguing to me. It seems like a stock that would be fun to take a little more risk than usual with. Revenues have grown exponentially along with users. Not to mention everything about their operating environment seems to represent a tailwind. The biggest concern is that ~40% of revenues are from 2 customers. If this can be diluted down, I will feel much better.

It is hard to value CooTek because of how early along we are. The company is clearly a growth stock and that warrants a premium valuation. That being said, P/S is only 7.28x representing a $588.7 million market cap. The stock is already down nearly 25% since IPO and if the growth continues I can see this stock running.

Source: Morningstar

If this article interested you, then I encourage you sign up for a free trial of my service, Corporate China. In-depth analysis is conducted on market trends, companies, and capped off with price targets. The service focuses on the Chinese economy and this is an exciting time to be looking at Chinese stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CTK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.