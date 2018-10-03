Costco: Buy Or Sell Before Earnings?

We will look at Costco (COST) before earnings using the methods outlined in my book “Successful Stock Signals,” because that way we are prepared to buy or sell before or after earnings. If the evidence is convincing, then possibly before earnings. Most portfolio managers will wait to see the earnings before hitting the sell button if there is a negative surprise, and they have the best information money can buy.

What Are The Fundamentals Saying?

Earnings Whispers is looking for $2.36 in earnings and $44.4 billion in revenues. Nasdaq is reporting $2.34 consensus with six analyst upgrades in the last four weeks. Finviz is also showing $2.36. Yahoo has $2.36 and $44.4 billion and in the last 90 days the analysts moved it up from $2.32. This looks bullish before earnings. More important though, may be the forecast and not the current earnings. Next quarter they are looking for $1.63 and $34.09 billion in revenues. Next fiscal year end in August, the consensus forecast is $7.75 vs $7.11 for this year. Let’s see what happens to the forecast after earnings come out and the company looks to the future. Today’s price is always looking to the future.

What about the other fundamental metrics? The trailing P/E near 36 and the forward P/E about 30 are much too high when compared to the 5 year growth forecast of about 12%. The PEG measuring this is too high, near 3, and indicates COST is overvalued. Maybe that is why price just dropped before earnings. Possibly nothing is wrong with earnings, but just price and valuation are too high.

What Are The Technicals Saying?

The chart is beautiful with very bullish uptrends and outperforming the market. This can be seen in the chart below.

Price shows a normal pullback to test the 50-day uptrend as it did Aug. 31st. At the very bottom of the chart is our fundamental buy signal, Implied Return, and it is well above the red line. The drop in price has helped this buy signal. Our most important signal is our overall grade and you can see it dropping, but still a passing grade, well above 50, the failing grade line.

What Are The Analysts Saying?

Nasdaq shows 16 out of 19 analysts have buys. Finviz shows analysts raising their targets, but one analyst recently downgraded COST which may have contributed to the recent drop in price. As we previously mentioned, analysts were raising earnings estimates over the last 90 days.

What Are Portfolio Managers Saying?

Nasdaq shows that the portfolio managers, long term investors, are still buying on balance. They are looking out 3 to 5 years with this buying. They obviously see value and probably better growth than in the metrics we are looking at on Finviz. Also with the expensive research they buy, they may see better earnings. We know they receive the analysts’ research long before we see it. (That is why we use charts to see it.) The portfolio managers’ buying is in sync with the high number of analysts with “buys”.

What Will We Do Before Earnings?

We have our computer flashing our Timing “Buy-on-Weakness” Signal for COST on our daily report. This happens when our Demand Signal drops below the red line on the chart above into Supply (weakness). We also require buy signals for Implied Return and our most important signal for COST, our overall grade. You can see these buy signals at the bottom of our chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.