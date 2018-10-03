Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Fund With The Biggest Discount Deserves Attention

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

No doubt the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve was the most interesting event from the past week. The central bankers increased the interest rates for the third time this year, an action which will in turn be a pitfall for many of the fixed-income assets. Most of the financial instruments from this class are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration.

What about high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class? As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

The chart below can be accepted as a proof of the theory. On a weekly basis, the price of the main index, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), increased by $0.20. The benchmark was not much interested in the rising rates, and it is preparing itself for a test of the resistance levels around $86.55.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we do not observe any changes. As we can see, the current levels are significantly lower compared to the ones of the financial crisis.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.26 points for the last 200-day period:



The News



Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly distributions:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) $0.0699 per share of investment income.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) $0.0235 per share.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS) $0.0658 per share of common stock.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD) $0.0610 per share. The change from prior distribution is $0.0090.

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) $0.0964 per share. The change from prior distribution is $0.0124.





Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector



1. Lowest Z-Score



The above sample shows the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. The observation provides us with potential "Buy" candidates, based on the Z-score indicator and respectively an attractive discount.

We notice some reshuffling in the ranking. In the face of the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO), we have a new chart leader. The observed statistical edge is accompanied by a discount of 12.50%. Actually, this is one of the two non-leveraged funds from the sector.

EAD is also a fund which I consider as interesting to be reviewed. Statistically, it seems undervalued, and as we saw, there was an increase in its dividend.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -0.43 point. A week ago, the average Z-score was -0.41 point. As you see from the chart below, just for two months we saw a significant change in the average value of the statistical parameter.



2. Highest Z-Score



On the other hand, we are sorting the funds by the highest Z-score in order to highlight the funds which are statistically overpriced. As you noticed, we have only two outliers which have the desired statistical edge. This situation should not surprise us if we take into consideration the fact that the current prices of the funds are much lower compared to the previous year.

The Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) is taking the first place of the ranking with a Z-score of 1.60 points. We still cannot consider it as a "Sell" candidate because the CEF's price is trading below its net asset value. A shift from a discount to a premium may be an indication to review it as a potential "Short". It is interesting to note that the Putnam High Income Securities Fund is the second non-leveraged fund in the sector.

3. Biggest Discount



Another important metric which I always include in my analysis is the spread between the price and the net asset value of the funds. Following the logic, when we are looking for "Buy" opportunities, we care about the discount of the closed-end funds.

Based on the performance of the CEFs and the current situation, the period provides us with many opportunities for additions to our portfolios. The above table is a good starting point for a deeper analysis.

The leaders of the chart are the same as the last time. All of the participants provide us with an attractive discount, so I will be interested in these ones which have a statistical edge as well: [[HIX]], HIO, EAD.

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -8.61%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -8.59%.



4. Highest Premium



Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task, and the sample above proves it. The Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) looks like the only possible choice, but be aware of its relatively low average daily volume of 14,000 shares.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:



5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV



In the table above, you can see the CEFs from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. We might find reasonable "Buy" candidates among them if we combine the return and the discount with a statistical edge as "Buy" signals. Apparently, only EAD has a Z-score less than -1.00 point. When the value of the Z-score is between 0 and -1.00 point, we do not have any statistical reason to review the funds.

The average return for the past five years is 6.14% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp decline in the prices at the beginning of the year.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV





These are the funds with the worst performance for the past five years. HIO is sitting in the first position of the ranking, but if you are not a fan of the leveraged funds, then you may decide to include it in your portfolio.

7. Highest Distribution Rate



The average yield on price for the sector is 7.88%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.20%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.



8. Lowest Effective Leverage





We have two funds which are not leveraged and four which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 24.59%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value for the past five years.



Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

If you follow our Weekly Review on a regular basis, you probably notice that after our sector discussion, I try to choose interesting candidates for you and to analyze them in more details. My general idea was to form a pair trade opportunity for you, but based on the current conditions, sometimes it is a challenge to suggest some "Short" candidates.

The potential "Long" candidate which I am going to review today is NHS. The spread between its price and net asset value is 14.92%, and it has the highest discount in the sector. Let's see the statistical parameter of the fund. Its Z-score is -1.10 points. This is not impressive, but it is relatively low compared to the average value of the sector.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Below is the short review of the fund's investment approach:

At least 80% of the fund will be invested in below-investment grade (high-yield) debt securities (including corporate loans) of US and foreign issuers.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in other securities.

It will attempt to maintain an average (dollar-weighted) portfolio quality of B/B to Ba/BB, with less than 20% of the fund’s portfolio composed of securities rated Caa/CCC or lower.

The fund can utilize leverage through the issuance of preferred stock, privately placed notes and privately placed perpetual preferred shares.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

As per the latest semi-annual report of April, the coverage ratio of the fund was 99.09%. The fiscal year end is October 31, and there is a high probability of seeing an improvement in the ratio. It is difficult to track the performance of the coverage ratio on a constant basis because the information is not regularly updated.

The fund has an average daily volume of 56,000 shares per day. Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with a rating "BB". Their weight is 49.2% of the portfolio.

The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 79.90% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that "Healthcare" and "Telecommunications" sectors have the biggest weights.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund



We do have a yield on the price of 7.21% and a yield on the net asset value of 6.14%. The current distribution is $0.0658, and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

As a hedge to NHS, we can use DHF. The fund has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector and higher effective leverage. Over the past year, their net asset values have tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

NHS data by YCharts

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund





Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NHS can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/30/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

