Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Prices In The Sector Bounced From Their Bottoms

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, The Federal Open Market Committee hiked its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point and announced that an additional hike was projected by the end of the year. Of course, the market participants paid serious attention to the speech of the chairman Jerome Powell. Mr. Powell said he does not see a buildup in fundamental inflation and does not anticipate prices surprising to the upside.

Surprisingly or not, the price of the benchmark of the municipal bonds closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) increased its price by $0.10 on a weekly basis. It seems the comment about the inflation helped the main index to bounce from its bottom. Over the past month, the sector was suffering from the rising yields and reached one of its lowest levels for the year.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several closed-end funds from the sector announced their regular monthly dividends:

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AKP) $0.0421 per share of investment income.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) $0.0458 per share of investment income

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) $0.0350 per share.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) $0.0350 per share.

Dreyfus Municipal Income (NYSEMKT:DMF) $0.0350 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.70 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

To figure out which of the funds from the sector are statistically undervalued, we use the Z-score indicator. We use it for a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period. For those of you who follow the performance of the sector, it should not be a surprise that most of the funds provide us with a great statistical edge.

It is interesting to see that we have a fund with a Z-score of -3.00 points. I have not seen that for a long time. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) definitely caught my attention and I will include into my potential "Buy" list. As you see from the chart below, the shift from a discount to a premium is not something unusual. Currently, its spread between price and net asset value is one of the biggest ones for the past five years. At first glance, there is only one drawback which I noticed. The average daily volume is only 13,000 shares, but if it meets your liquidity requirements, you can review this fund.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The rest of the participants which provide us with a reasonable statistical edge and a discount of more than 10% may be considered as potential "Long" candidates. The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -0.90 point. There is no change on a weekly basis in the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com



Above are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-score. The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically overpriced at the moment. Ideally, to find a reasonable "Sell" candidate, we would like to have a statistical edge accompanied by a premium. When the Z-score is between 0 and 1, we do not have a statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) has a Z-score of 2.20 points, and it is traded at a significant premium. The fund has a relatively low average daily volume of 3,000 shares. No doubt this fund does not meet our liquidity requirements.

At all, there is no fund from the observation which I could consider as a potential "Sell" candidate, but this should not be surprising if we take into consideration the fact that the benchmark of the sector is close to the lowest levels of the current year.

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com



I plotted above the funds with the highest discounts in the sector. The average discount/premium of the sector is -9.73%.

Once again, the BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) is our weekly leader with more than 16.5% spread between its price and net asset value.

Based on their attractive discounts and Z-scores, all of the funds above deserve attention, and I think it is worth it to spend some time here if you are looking for new additions to your portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com



In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants should be reviewed as potential "Sell" candidates, but you need to be careful with PIMCO funds. The market pays a premium for them on a regular basis.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com



The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.98%. My personal opinion is that Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) deserves to be reviewed as potential "Long" candidate. It is a rare occasion to see this fund trading only at 0.36% premium. Also, in the case of market turbulence, we have the perfect hedging reaction in face of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ).

Source: CEFConnect.com, Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II

PCK data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com



The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.86%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.39%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.60 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com



From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.6%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from the rising Treasury yields and the future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

