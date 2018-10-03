Anaplan IPO: 43.4% Y/Y Gross Profit Growth

The company has been featured in different Gartner reports, which shows that Anaplan is among the leaders in the software industry.

Anaplan is trading at a higher valuation than its competitors since it is a younger company and revenue growth is larger. However, upside potential does not seem significant.

Premji Invest, which owns 7.4% of the total outstanding shares, is expected to acquire $20 million of shares in a private placement.

It is currently estimated that the initial public offering price per share will be between $13.00 and $15.00.

Growing revenues at 39.7% y/y and with 43.4% y/y gross profit growth, Anaplan (PLAN) has designed a software that seems to be pleasing big clients like The Coca-Cola Company (KO), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). It seems a name to follow closely after the IPO goes live. With that, the company trades at 6x forward sales, which is a bit higher than that of competitors. It makes sense since the company is quite young and is growing at a larger pace. However, investors should understand that upside potential seems limited at these levels.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, Anaplan provides software solutions that help businesses plan and make better and faster decisions.

Source: Company’s Website

With remarkable clients like The Coca-Cola Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise or VMware (VMW), Anaplan seems to be attracting large organisations. The following list of clients was provided in the prospectus. Check these names, you will see that they are all very well-known players from very different industries. Also note that there are many others. As of July 31, 2018, Anaplan served 979 customers.

Source: Prospectus

The company should be offering a unique software. What’s the secret sauce of Anaplan? With the company’s proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan offers a powerful modeling engine, which helps thousands of concurrent users access a centralized single source of information for planning and changing data. The most interesting feature seems to be that users are able to identify and measure key performance indicators in real time. In addition, the software uses an innovative in-memory architecture that enables clients to design alternative scenarios intended to assess the consequences of given business assumptions.

Source: Bsdinsight

There is more. Anaplan also benefits from the use of in-memory data storage in order to connect disconnected database structures including OLAP databases. Calculation, iteration, modelling and collaboration using different databases seem to be much easier with this new technology.

Finally, the company has been featured in different Gartner reports, which shows that Anaplan is among the leaders in the software industry.

Source: Gartner 2018

The lines below provide further information on the recognitions received by Anaplan in 2018:

Source: Prospectus

Employees And Facilities

The number of employees is not small. As of July 31, 2018, Anaplan had 1,102 employees. Additionally, the company occupies a 55,000 square feet office in San Francisco and leases international offices or co-working facilities in Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

With this in mind, Anaplan’s growth seems remarkable. In twelve years, the company has hired about 91 employees per year, and now it has employees all over the world. Anaplan remains a start-up company, but investors should understand that its size is close to that of a medium or large organization. Perhaps, growing at the same pace may be a bit difficult at this stage of development.

Market Opportunity: More than $17 Billion?

According to International Data Corporation, the management and analytic applications software could go from $17 billion in 2018 to $21 billion by 2021. With this in mind, the total addressable market of Anaplan is not only large, but it is also increasing at a high pace. This feature should help the business of Anaplan and could also benefit its share price. Keep in mind that larger market size many times means a large amount of revenues received.

With that, Anaplan believes that its total market opportunity could be larger than $17 billion. Nucleus Research, Inc., which was engaged by Anaplan, noted that the new software could be disrupting numerous tools traditionally used in enterprise planning. In total, approximately 72 million workers worldwide could be potential users of the company’s software.

Solid Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.44x, the financial shape of Anaplan seems quite solid. In addition, the company reported a large amount of cash, equal to $86.95 million in total cash on July 31, 2018. In addition, it is also interesting that the account receivables is not that high, $55.169 million. Clients seem to be paying fast, which is quite beneficial. The image below provides the asset side:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, the liabilities are equal to $161.88 million with $108.43 million in current deferred revenue, which does not seem like a large amount. It seems very beneficial that the company does not seem to show large financial debt, and the contractual obligations are small, equal to $66.22 million:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

39.7% y/y Revenue Growth And 43.4% y/y Gross Profit Growth

The income statement is undoubtedly what investors will appreciate the most. The revenue is not only growing at 39.7% y/y to $143.542 million in the year ended January 31, 2018, but the gross profit is accelerating even more at 43.4% to $116.36 million.

Source: Prospectus

With that, net losses don’t seem to diminish. In 2018, they are equal to $47.55 million, and in 2017, they were somewhat the same, $40.19 million. Growth investors will not really care about the net losses if the company keeps growing at the same pace.

Use Of Proceeds

The company did not specify what it will do with the money received from the IPO. It is interesting since Anaplan has a large amount of cash in the balance sheet. Why does it need more? For investors thinking about an acquisition, please note that Anaplan does not have any plans currently in mind. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“The principal purposes of this offering and the concurrent private placement are to increase our financial flexibility, increase our visibility in the marketplace, and create a public market for our common stock. We expect to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including funding our operating needs. However, we do not currently have specific planned uses for the proceeds. We may also use a portion of our net proceeds to acquire or invest in complementary products, technologies, or businesses. However, we currently have no agreements or commitments to complete any such transactions.” Source: Prospectus

Valuation

With $303.96 million expected after the IPO and debt of $8.4 million, total net debt should be equal to $295.56 million. With 121.895 million shares expected after the IPO at $14, the market capitalization should be equal to $1,706 million, and the enterprise value should be $1,410 million. The image below provides further information on the expected capitalization of Anaplan after the IPO:

Source: Prospectus

Assuming forward revenues of $235 million, the company will be selling shares at 6x forward sales. Is 6x forward sales a cheap ratio for the company?

The following companies are competitors of PLAN:

Oracle Corporation (ORCL), with revenue growth of 5.57% and gross profit margin of 75.65%, trades at 4.71x sales.

SAP AG (SAP), with revenue growth of 11.69% and gross profit margin of 70.23%, trades at 5.01x sales.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), with revenue growth of 2.97% and gross profit margin of 45.02%, trades at 2.01x sales.

Adaptive Insights Inc. (ADIN) is another competitor mentioned in the prospectus, but that is not a public company.

With this information in mind, the valuation of Anaplan seems correct at 6x forward sales. Keep in mind that the company is growing at a faster rate than SAP and ORCL, and the gross profit margins are somewhat similar. There may be some upside potential, but it does not seem very large. Take into account that the company is not profitable at the net income level.

Analysis Of Shareholders - Concurrent Private Placement

It seems very beneficial that many institutional investors decided to invest in this name. About five different institutions acquired stakes larger than 6.5% as shown in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

With that, it is also a great feature that Premji Invest, which owns 7.4% of the total outstanding shares, is expected to acquire $20 million of shares in a private placement. The fact that this investor will acquire shares at the IPO price is quite beneficial. They seem to believe that the share price is attractive. The following lines provide further information on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Selling shares at 6x forward sales, Anaplan could have some stock potential, but it is limited. It is trading at a higher valuation than its competitors since it is a younger company and revenue growth is larger. However, upside potential does not seem significant. Take into account that the company is not profitable at the income level, which value investors will not appreciate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.