Denbury Resources: A SWOT Analysis

The company's use of CO2 and acquisitions of land has positioned the firm for new growth and opportunities.

Company Overview

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Plano, Texas. The company primarily works on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide in two major operating areas: The Gulf Cost and The Rocky Mountains

The Gulf Coast

Denbury's Gulf Coast region has proven itself with producing reserves in states such as Mississippi and Texas. As mentioned above, the company focuses on the use of CO2 EOR operations, which it uses in the Gulf Coast region. Denbury currently owns sources of carbon dioxide, and its main source is located in Mississippi. Thus, the company is able to transport CO2 to its oil fields through miles of pipelines.

(Source: Denbury Resources)

The Rocky Mountains

The company's Rocky Mountain properties are located in North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. A summary of the Rocky Mountain region is attached below:

(Source: Denbury Resources)

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods (CO2 EOR)

CO2 EOR is one of the most efficient oil recovery methods for producing crude oil. Consequently, Denbury's expertise and ownership of CO2 processes gives the firm a competitive advantage. The company also owns large naturally occurring sources of carbon dioxide in the Gulf Coast region, which allows for a direct CO2 transport pathway to fields in that region. Thus, Denbury has another advantage in recovering crude from states such as Mississippi and Louisiana. In the Rocky Mountains, Denbury has partial ownership in CO2 reserves in Wyoming, and it purchases CO2 from external parties. As a result of using CO2, Denbury has also been able to reduce atmospheric CO2 emissions through underground storage. Thus, the transportation process is efficient through approximately 900 miles of pipelines.

2. Strong Reserves

As of 2018, Denbury has total proved reserves of approximately 260 MMboe. The company has continued to increase the number of proved reserves and has made revisions and improvements to existing reserves. Thus, the production will continually increase, and Denbury's reserves have extended life spans.

3. Proven Aggressive Debt Reduction

As mentioned in previous articles, Denbury has undergone significant debt reduction. The company's most recent transactions combined to a total debt principal reduction of more than $180 million, and Denbury has the option to convert some of its debt into equity. Thus, Denbury is positioned to further reduce its debt in the coming years.

Weaknesses

1. Continuous Deficits in Working Capital

By examining Denbury's current assets and current liabilities, it's apparent that the company has a deficit in Net Working Capital (NWC). The company's Working Capital Deficit has increased year over year, and it has the potential to become an issue given that it makes it difficult to reach short-term obligations. This in turn could lead to more financial issues down the line, including a possible decline in total cash and investments.

Opportunities

1. Salt Creek Field Acquisitions

Denbury signed a deal to acquire a large percentage of interest in Wyoming, and it plans to increase production with an increased number of reserves in the area. Net production for the acquisitions is forecasted to be 2,000 barrels per day.

2. Natural Gas Opportunity

Although Denbury primarily works with crude, the company also operates in natural gas. Global natural gas consumption has increased in recent years, and Denbury can benefit off of this. Furthermore, as mentioned before with CO2 EOR, natural gas has less emissions which in turn would make it more favorable.

Threats

1. Oil Price Fluctuations

Oil price fluctuation remains one of Denbury's top threats as the stock of the company varies similarly with the price of crude. Furthermore, oil prices are outside of the company's control, making it difficult to prepare against sharp increases or decreases in price. Thus, Denbury may hedge too much or too little oil in an attempt to predict future oil prices.

2. Debt

Denbury has been known to have significant debt; however, the company has worked on reducing it a chunk at a time. If debt were to increase in the future, it would put a strain on operations and cash flow.

Conclusion

Denbury has shown success in the past months, as predicted by my past articles. I believe if the company continues to expand reserves and reduce principal debt, it will be able to return to its old shape. Based on my SWOT analysis, the company has far more positives than it does negatives. Furthermore, Denbury has worked to minimize its threats, and I believe the company is still a good long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.