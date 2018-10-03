Geron After The Janssen Decision - Hold Or Fold?

Geron looks quite inexpensive, especially on a cash-adjusted basis, relative to the asset it owns. It remains a risky investment, though.

Geron has a plan to continue alone, and it has the cash to do it.

Thesis

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen (JNJ) has decided against a continuation of its collaboration with Geron (GERN). This announcement, which was made a couple of days ago, has sent Geron's shares to a new 5-year low.

Geron will have to move forward alone over the coming years if it does not find a new collaboration partner. A closer look at Geron's balance sheet shows that Geron has the funds to complete a phase 3 study for Imetelstat alone, without issuing new equity. This is a major positive, and due to Geron owning 100% of Imetelstat going forward, Geron's earnings potential is sizeable.

On the other hand, the decision by Johnson & Johnson has thrown up questions about the effectiveness of Imetelstat, which makes the risks look bigger than they seemed a couple of weeks ago. Geron, therefore, looks like a high-risk, high-reward speculative investment right here, I believe.

At the end of September Johnson & Johnson's Janssen had to make a decision whether to continue its collaboration regarding the development of Imetelstat with Geron, or whether not to do that. Janssen decided against a continuation, a decision that surprised most investors as well as writers, including me, here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere.

Geron has regained 100% of the rights for Imetelstat, but it will not receive any further funding from Johnson & Johnson in the future. If the drug gets approved at one point, Geron will also not be able to benefit from Johnson & Johnson's huge and experienced sales network. Instead, Geron will have to build up its own sales team, or find a new partner.

Why Did Johnson & Johnson Not Continue?

Based on the fact that Geron would now receive 100% of the sales and earnings once Imetelstat is approved, this does not look like an overly bad thing for Geron at all. There is, however, the question of why Janssen has decided not to continue its collaboration.

The details that are known from the two clinical trials IMbark and IMerge looked promising, but Johnson & Johnson's Janssen nevertheless decided that it did not want to continue with this collaboration. It is possible that data from the studies (not all data has been released yet) showed some weaknesses, but it is also possible that Janssen decided against a collaboration due to business reasons.

Janssen-Cilag (one of Janssen's subsidies), for example, has developed Decitabine (together with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals). Decitabine is, among others, marketed for the treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome/MDS, an indication that Imetelstat is targeting as well. Janssen also holds several other blood cancer assets, and Janssen has other blood cancer candidates in its pipeline. On top of that Janssen has signed collaboration agreements with other biotechs for the development of blood cancer treatments, such as with Legend Biotech.

It, therefore, seems possible that Janssen has decided that Imetelstat is not a bad drug candidate per se and that it could be brought to market, but that the commercial outlook is better with some other blood cancer asset that Janssen either owns directly or where it holds partial rights thanks to a collaboration agreement. The fact that Janssen decided against further collaboration with Geron thus does not necessarily mean that the drug is bad or ineffective, there are other possibilities for why Janssen may have decided against a continuation of its collaboration with Geron.

Until more data about Imetelstat's drug trials is released, which will happen at the 60th ASH Annual Meeting in December, Imetelstat remains a somewhat speculative bet, though. It is not impossible that the actual data looks worse than what has been announced about IMerge and IMbark so far, which would weaken the outlook for approval.

Geron Will Go On Alone And Has The Cash To Do It

Geron's management plans to continue its phase 2/3 study of Imetelstat in MDS. The phase 3 portion of Imerge will start mid-2019, according to the latest conference call.

Source: Geron homepage

The data snapshot of IMerge part 1 showed that Imetelstat led to transfusion independence (8 weeks) in 37% of patients. Results for the original 13 patients had been better than those for the 25 patients in the expansion cohort. This was not surprising, as those in the expansion cohort had a higher median transfusion burden, which means that they were, on average, a less healthy patient group.

Imetelstat's 37% rate of transfusion independence nevertheless is superior to what other treatment options are achieving:

Source: Conference call transcript

Management points out that Imetelstat has, so far, achieved better results than other treatment options, and that this could make Imetelstat the first/primary treatment option for lower-risk MDS patients once/if Imetelstat gets approved. Being ahead of other treatment options in the treatment paradigm would result in an improved commercial outlook, which would be positive for Geron.

As management plans to start part 2 of IMerge in mid-2019, the study would likely be finished by mid-2020. Geron would, therefore, need enough cash to finance its operation for about 2 years, as well as enough cash to finance part 2 of IMerge.

Geron held about $160 million in cash at the end of Q2, according to its latest 10-Q. The cash balance has risen further after the end of the previous quarter, though:

Source: Conference call transcript

Annual expenses of $37 million in 2018, and likely more starting in 2019, are seemingly covered by a cash balance of more than $180 million. Since the costs of a phase 3 trial in hematology are not overly high (just $15 million, on average), it seems realistic that Geron will be able to finance the phase 3 part of the MDS trial as well as its other operations for at least two years.

During 2020, after the phase 3 part of IMerge has ended, it will be clear whether Imetelstat is a drug candidate with a good commercial outlook or not. If Imetelstat still looks promising it will be easy to find a partner or to issue new equity (at a higher share price) if Geron needs additional cash.

If Imetelstat does not look promising after the phase 3 study, the company as a whole will likely not be valuable anyways, so cash running out (at one point) would not really change much for investors, as shares would likely be more or less worthless anyways.

On Geron's Valuation

Putting a value on a company with no revenues and no earnings is not easy.

GERN data by YCharts

Geron is currently valued at $286 million, or roughly $100 million above the cash held on Geron's balance sheet. This is the lowest valuation Geron has traded at over the last five year.

Geron will have an oncology/hematology candidate in phase 3 by mid-2019. Investors can thus buy a future phase 3 oncology/hematology asset at a cash-adjusted price of $100 million, which does not seem like a high price at all. Approval and commercial success are not guaranteed, but this still looks like a bet that could work out well.

If Imetelstat gets approved for MDS, it likely will be worth a lot more than $1 billion, due to the multi-billion dollar market size the drug targets, and due to the sales multiples oncology companies (or oncology drugs) are usually valued at.

If Imetelstat gets approved it could easily be worth $3 billion or more over the course of its patent lifetime (future earnings over 10+ years). If the chance for approval is 20% (a conservative estimate, as the likelihood of approval for hematology drugs is 26%), one could put a theoretical value of $600 million on Imetelstat -- a lot more than the current market capitalization of Geron.

Geron thus looks like it is trading below fair value right here, but of course Geron is a risky investment. Chances of approval are not known, and it is entirely possible that Imetelstat turns out as worthless. For a closer look at the risks Geron will be subjected to you can read the relevant section of the most recent 10-Q here, starting on page 26.

Final Thoughts

Janssen's decision not to continue its collaboration has been disastrous for Geron's share price, but Geron will not necessarily be a bad investment. It is possible that Janssen's decision was driven by economic instead of scientific reasons.

Geron will continue to explore Imetelstat, and a phase 3 study should start in less than a year. Geron has enough cash on hand to complete this study.

Due to the low valuation relative to the possible earnings potential of Imetelstat shares could be a good value play here, although they obviously remain a somewhat speculative & risky investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May go long GERN in the coming days.