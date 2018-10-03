Sell Habit Restaurants Now, You'll Thank Me Later

Image credit

Here we go again

Habit Restaurants (HABT) is a stock I’ve had some success shorting in the past. The company’s valuation – like many of its peers – goes through boom and bust cycles that are quite evident on the chart. For instance, a huge rally sent shares to the unsustainable level of nearly $20 early in 2017, only to fall to just $8 later in the year. We’re right back in the throes of an enormous rally and today, shares are going for $16. Generally high sentiment on the restaurant stocks as a group is helping but also, Sonic (SONC) recently announced it was being taken over. The restaurant stocks as a group are looking quite frothy with signs of excess in valuations everywhere, and that includes Habit. To my eye, Habit looks very expensive and investors that have been long during this last rally should take their profits and run.

Recent results are weak

The stock is up roughly 50% since the company reported Q2 earnings, which is curious given the actual numbers in the report weren’t exactly inspiring. Total revenue was up 23% as the company continues to open up new stores at a rapid rate, continuing its pace of averaging 27% growth of new units since 2011. That is certainly helping to drive the top line higher, but Habit has two very meaningful issues outside of its absolute top line growth that I believe investors are ignoring at their own peril.

Comparable sales should be thriving, but aren't

First, comparable sales continue to be relatively weak. Habit’s Q2 number was +1.2% and while that’s fine, it isn’t exactly knocking it out of the park. Industry trends have picked up in the past few quarters after restaurants struggled with traffic, but that boost hasn’t made its way to Habit. Investors will realize at some point that 1% comparable sales growth isn’t going to power earnings higher in a meaningful way for Habit in the years to come.

In addition, this is the time in the company’s lifecycle where comparable sales growth should be the strongest. After all, it is still just over 200 units so it can literally choose anywhere it likes to put its stores; it is extremely far away from the point of saturation, which often drives comparable sales lower for more mature chains. Thus, its comparable sales should be much better now than they otherwise would be as the company can hand pick the best locations for its stores. However, it just isn’t working. Guidance for this year is for just 50bps to 100bps in comparable sales gains, highlighting Habit’s struggles to grow outside of simply opening new units.

Source: Investor presentation

This map from a recent investor presentation shows the company’s almost unbelievable concentration in California. That is where the chain was founded so it makes sense to have the most stores there, but there are very few stores anywhere else. Investors are keenly aware that California not only has immense amounts of competition, but it also has some of the highest wage rates in the country for unskilled labor. Habit, therefore, suffers unduly from those high wage rates given that so much of its labor force is paid higher wages than they otherwise would be in other states. This concentration is a burden for now until Habit can open enough stores elsewhere to diversify away this risk. However, it is always going to have relatively high labor rates given its commitment to the California market, which will crimp margins for the long term.

Margins are declining rapidly

Indeed, that is exactly what is happening, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

This slide is trying to highlight impressive revenue and unit growth and while those things are true, just have a look at the bottom two charts. Adjusted EBITDA was lower in 2017 than 2016 despite revenue climbing 17% and the unit count rising 21%. Why was this the case? The bottom right chart shows us that restaurant contribution margin – essentially unit-level profitability – has been declining since 2012 and fell rather significantly in 2017. What’s more, guidance for 2018 is now set at just 16.5% to 17.0%, which is meaningfully lower than even the sizable decline last year. In other words, Habit’s margins are in deep trouble, but no one seems to be noticing. Labor rates in California are a huge issue and it is killing the company’s margins, but investors continue to bid the stock up to new relative highs. It makes no sense at all.

Virtually no earnings, but shares continue to soar

Analysts have Habit at 5 cents of EPS this year and 6 cents next year, which is essentially just breakeven. In other words, at a time when the stock is flying higher, earnings are still set to be lower in 2019 than they were in 2017, when Habit earned 16 cents in EPS.

To tie this all together, you have a company with essentially flat comparable sales, very high rates of unit growth, huge declines in profitability and virtually no earnings to speak of. Why, then, are investors clamoring to buy this stock at $16? There is simply no reason to pay this much for a stock with fundamental growth issues, which Habit obviously has today given its comparable sales and margin situations, respectively. This won’t end well for bulls at $16 so if you’re long, please strongly consider taking profits here; you’ll thank me later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.