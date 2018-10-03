The Most Popular Marijuana ETF Just Added These 9 Stocks (2/2)

Besides Tilray and Namaste, most of the additions are small-cap stocks in Canada that are focused on cultivation and small-scale retail operations.

In Part I of this series, we discussed the first four new additions to the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF). This time we will continue discussing the remaining 5 stocks that were added to the ETF where 3 of them are also small cannabis producers in Canada, similar to the first group discussed last time. Tilray is a more mature company and was only added now because of the July IPO date and the ETF's quarterly rebalancing. We have long held the view that Namaste management is way too promotional so we have a slightly negative view on the stock.

FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) began trading on the CSE on May 29, 2018 and traded in a tight range before erupting to rise more than 5.0x in a month. The company's main operation is its indoor cultivation facility situated within a previous KRAFT food production building. The company signed a JV agreement with Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) to develop its indoor facility whereas Auxly will fund 100% of the buildout and FSD will operate and receive 50.1% of all production.

The first phase is expected to start in 2018 Q3 and be completed in early 2019. Our take on FSD is that its business case is highly risky and uncertain. The investment thesis laid out by management in the investor presentation showed that the company is solely reliant on a single indoor facility that was previously used to produce food. The company and its partner could be facing significant delay and cost overruns in the construction and FSD could be exaggerating the advantage of its indoor facility because the company has no track record of growing cannabis.

Indoor facilities will have a higher cost compared to a greenhouse and the risks of an oversupplied market in Canada makes us less enthusiastic about FSD's future prospects as a pure grower. There is also no guarantee that its products will receive premium pricing in the market, especially when the market could be oversupplied. We have previously discussed the risks of pure growers in our Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) and Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) articles, and we encourage you to read them because FSD seems to fall into the same category. We maintain our neutral stance on FSD due to our negative outlook for the pure grower group.

James E. Wagner

James E. Wagner (OTCPK:JWCAF) is a small cap cannabis firm in Canada that uses aeroponic techniques in its cannabis production. The company became the 38th licensed producer in Canada in early 2017 and has since grown significantly aided by multiple rounds of private placements. The firm went public through an RTO on June 7, 2018. Most importantly, the company received a strategic investment of Canopy Rivers, the affiliated investment arm of Canopy (CGC).

Canopy Rivers owns 14% of the shares and has worked with the company to develop its proprietary GrowthStorm cultivation technique. We think JWC will remain an interesting play but its size and lack of liquidity would be a concern for us. Its affiliation with Canopy Rivers is beneficial for raising investor awareness but near-term catalysts remain elusive. Similar risks associated with an oversupplied market apply to JWC as well.

Namaste

In short, our position on Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF) is that the stock is not investable. We have seen enough evidence to suggest that Namaste management is highly promotional, opportunistic and problematic at times. We have discussed how its pledge party turned into a subject of ridicule at the end. We have no confidence in this management team and believe that shareholders should focus on investing along credible, long-term focused, and ethical management teams.

The stock has traded with a high level of volatility in the recent weeks, especially after it was reported that Tilray canceled its supply agreement with Namaste signed just days ago due to the latter's alleged violation of cannabis promotion rules during its pledge party. Enough of the pledge party!

Indiva

We were the first on Seeking Alpha to cover Indiva (OTCQX:NDVAF) in our article "Indiva: Small Cannabis Player In Ontario." We think the company is representative of the dozens or so small startups that entered the cannabis market after seeing a surge in investor interest. In our article, we cautioned investors to stick with the large-cap names and Indiva's performance since our recommendation has proved us right. The company has few catalysts in front of them and we see the stock continue to be range-bound going forward.

Our relative pessimistic outlook for the stock is more a function of today's cannabis investing where investors focus on the next exciting new ideas. Indiva being a solid small-cap stock that is executing well on its strategy has suffered as a result of lack of recognition among investors. The company is on track to expand its production facility to 3,000 kg per year, signed extraction agreement with MediPharm Labs, and announced plans to open up to 10 retail stores in Ontario (read the implications for LPs after Ontario proposed a single store limit for producers in our latest weekly report).

Tilray

Tilray (TLRY) has received way more attention than it perhaps deserves in the recent weeks so we won't belabor our points here. For our detailed analysis of its recent flash crash, please see our analysis "Tilray: The IPO That Checks All The Boxes" and "Tilray's Flash Crash Could Be An Ominous Sign For The Sector." In short, we maintain our position that Tilray remains a highly overvalued stock and we would wait to see a price in the range of $30-$40 before recommending the stock.

Another thing we wanted to mention is the fact that some investors had questioned the timing of this adjustment. Tilray had gone through a miraculous run that saw its share price briefly rose above $300 before falling back to less than $100 at one point. While it is unclear how much did Horizons pay for its Tilray shares, many have been wondering whether the timing was particularly awful given the rebalancing was announced right around Tilray's flash crash.

Putting Everything Together

The 9 stocks that were added to the ETF are mostly small-cap cultivation-focused companies. Tilray is currently overvalued and we have had our doubts over Namaste's promotional management. Among the other stocks, we think most of them are focused on cultivation which has long been our least favored type of cannabis investment. We think the market will inevitably go through a period of oversupply and small growers will have a hard time surviving while the large-cap names are better equipped to weather the challenges.

We wanted to use this article to educate readers on these stocks so you can make your own investment decisions. Being added to the most popular marijuana ETF will certainly help these companies reach a broader set of investors and enhance visibility. We will continue to monitor the sector including any promising up and coming cannabis stocks.

We believe this ETF remains the best way for investors to gain exposure to the cannabis sector. The impact on the ETF from these 9 additions is small as the initial positions are immaterial for the overall portfolio. Going forward, we think the ETF has captured most of the large and medium public cannabis companies and any future rebalancing would focus on bringing in new names either through IPOs or superior market performances.

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector. We encourage you to read our latest macro views on the current cannabis sector:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.