Distribution Cut Opens A Buying Opportunity In Convertible Bond CEF

Often these reversions are transient and, if the new yield is competitive at the new valuation, there is typically a recovery.

Buying Opportunity In Convertible Bond CEF

There is a recurring phenomenon in the closed-end fund market that can open appealing buying opportunities. This occurs when a high-yielding fund that is priced as at moderate to high premium cuts its distribution. The common market response is a near immediate plummeting of the price and, of course, that premium along with it. In cases where the new pricing leaves the fund with a competitive distribution, the typical pattern is for gradual price recovery over the coming weeks to months while the investor collects that high income from a fund with a newly sustainable distribution rate.

Such a cut has happened today to Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI). The first part of that typical pattern has taken hold; I predict the second will follow.

After the close on Monday (1 Oct.) Calamos announced a cut to the fund’s monthly distribution from $0.095 to $0.080 per share, a 15.8% cut. At the $0.095 rate, CHI was yielding 9.3% and carried an 8.61% premium. On Tuesday there was a massive sell-off. By the close, CHI had given up 9.2%. The premium was gone, having fallen to a -1.4% discount. And the yield was now 8.6%. An astute buyer could have done better than that; early in the day at the low of 10.96, the discount was -2.8 and the distribution rate was 8.8%.

Nothing changed for the fund but the distribution. The portfolio was the same. NAV for the day has not been posted as I write this, but it is unlikely to change more than a couple or three pennies in either direction. So, an income investor had the opportunity to lock up an 8.7% distribution rate with the knowledge that the fund’s management just acted to insure the sustainability of that rate.

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that I was eager to add one or more of the Calamos funds to my income portfolio but was unable to act on that because the valuations of the funds were too high. With this change CHI became the buying opportunity I was looking for, and I added CHI to my portfolio at 11.03.

About the Fund

CHI holds a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds. Management seeks to be less susceptible to rising rates than traditional fixed-income funds.

Convertible securities are defensive assets. Investors buy convertible bonds to gain a higher current yield and less downside. But they can also provide upside should the underlying company be successful, and the bonds converted into equity. They tend to capture more upside in bull markets than downside in bear markets.

CHI’s portfolio holds 56% in convertible securities and a third in corporate bonds.

These tables sum up some of the key characteristics of the fund’s portfolio.

The fund has a solid performance record. Over the last three years, it has a total return that exceeds that of the S&P 500.

Unlike many high-yielding CEFs, it has done so while consistently retaining net asset value.

Until this week’s cut, CHI has maintained its distribution since Nov 2008.

One thing to consider with CHI is that the distributions are not tax efficient. This is a fund that is best held in a tax-advantaged account. According to the fund’s web site, the past year’s distributions comprise 45.7% ordinary income, 28.9% short-term capital gains, and 25.4% return of capital.

Summary

Falling prices and declining premiums are a routine event when a premium-valued CEF cuts its distributions. Such is the predictable outcome of CHI’s distribution cut this week. With the cuts, the fund’s distribution rate has only dropped by 67bps or so, while the premium as gone from over 8% to a discount under -1%. This looks to be a typical overreaction by CEF investors. The price may come down some more before it bottoms, but I do not consider that bottom to be far off. I fully expect the fund to recover quickly. If so, one can lock in a very attractive 8.6% yield from a fund with a solid track record and a portfolio positioned well for the current fixed-income climate.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.