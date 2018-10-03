Why Industrials Are Underperforming

I am not shorting industrials but will start to sell some positions when economic growth starts to slow.

Even though economic growth has been close to record levels since the end of 2017, we see that industrial stocks are underperforming.

In this article, I am discussing something I should have discussed much earlier. Back in May of this year, I wrote an article covering one of the most important sectors on the market: industrials. Previously, I mentioned that industrials would start to underperform while I expected a US growth peak as well. The underperformance has happened indeed. However, economic growth continued to do very well. Nonetheless, I believe that the underperformance of industrials will continue over the next few months.

Note that I mean the SPDR Select Sector Industrial ETF (XLI) when I am talking about "industrials". This is the most active industrial ETF and the best tracker of the S&P Industrial Index.

Source: KWM Industrials

Leading Indicators Matter

Just a few days ago, I wrote an article covering the ISM manufacturing index. This index is a leading indicator which means that it tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth. Even though I will show you some proof of that in this article, I highly recommend you to read this article if you want some more information.

One of the things I discussed was the fact that economic growth as displayed by the ISM index is hovering near a historical high. Simply based on the 6 months average, it seems that the economy has peaked in the first quarter of this year. In other words, slightly before I wrote my previous article about XLI. However, I always mentioned that a peak means not that one should become bearish. Everyone who had started to go outright short in Q1 would have lost money. The graph below shows how well sentiment has performed despite a peak in Q1 of this year.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

That said, the graph below shows the comparison between the ISM manufacturing index and the year-on-year performance of industrial production. Industrial production perfectly followed the ISM index. Back in Q4 of 2015, industrial production was down roughly 4%. Most recent data, on the other hand, shows that industrial production has accelerated to 4.9% in August of this year. This is the highest level since 2010. Also, note that industrial production has continued its acceleration this year despite the fact that the ISM index was more or less unchanged. The reason is simple: ISM data is leading, industrial production is not.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM, FRED)

Before I move over to the XLI graph, I have to point out something very important. The fact that industrial production is growing is not new to anyone (professional traders). Industrial production has been in a steady uptrend and even the most recent data is quite well-known at this point.

With that in mind, let's look at the graph below. The graph shows the year-on-year performance of industrial stocks (XLI) and the ISM index. What we see is that XLI has disconnected from economic growth. This is quite unusual and one of the reasons why I did not sell my industrial exposure. Investors never priced in 'too much' economic growth.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: ISM)

Personally, I believe investors are starting to price in slower growth. That's not because they are bearish but because the risk/reward for a defensive trade is increasingly interesting.

A part of my conclusion from my previous XLI article can be seen below.

...industrials are very likely to underperform over the next 3-6 months. We are in a similar situation as we were in 2011 and 2014 which means that industrial stocks are unlikely to deliver alpha.

Once again, with this in mind, let's look at the graph below. The black line displays the ratio spread between industrials and consumer staples (XLP) while the blue line displays the ISM index. In other words, it is a comparison between leading economic growth and the ratio between industrials versus a very defensive sector. What we see is that industrials indeed underperformed consumer staples since May of this year. All while economic sentiment remained rock solid (at record levels).

Source: TradingView

Takeaway

The situation we are currently in is very interesting and also quite challenging. Economic growth prospects could not be better and companies are likely to post great third quarter results. Nonetheless, industrial stocks are seeing slower year-on-year growth and are even underperforming consumer staples.

Personally, I am convinced that this is because investors are using record economic growth to slowly sell cyclical assets. Historically speaking, we are at a point where industrials are peaking compared to defensive assets (in this case consumer staples). Why not use this data to buy these staples and hedge them with industrial shorts. That would be the case if one were to trade the XLP/XLI ratio spread.

However, I am not at all advising anyone to start shorting industrials. Especially, not if you are in stocks for the long run. I am just saying that it is likely to see further underperformance of industrials. The best times to own these kinds of stocks are behind us which will put pressure on ratios like the one I just showed you.

I am still sticking to my industrial trades but will start selling once ISM sentiment starts to accelerate to the downside. Until that point, I happily stay long industrials.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.