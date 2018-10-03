PepsiCo's Q3: Slipping Margins Overshadow Strong Organic Growth

The market didn't like PepsiCo's (PEP) earnings report this morning, and shares are in the red as a result:

I didn't think the quarter was a bad one, however, and PepsiCo's valuations are far from extreme here, in my opinion.

CEO Nooyi's final quarter

I think Indra Nooyi was a great CEO at PepsiCo, but she is unfortunately retiring as of today. She will be replaced by Ramon Laguarta, a PepsiCo insider who's been with the company for 22 years. PepsiCo has traditionally maintained a "deep bench," internally promoting all six of its CEOs that have run the company over the past 53 years.

Mr. Laguarta was previously the president of PepsiCo (since September of 2017), and will be tasked with continuing to grow a company that now plans to aggressively push into healthier products. PepsiCo stated in 2016 that it wants its sales of healthier items to outpace traditional drinks and snacks by 2025. Nooyi also praised Laguarta as "exactly the right person to build on our success."

On her way out, CEO Nooyi stated in the Q&A section of the conference call that:

As I’ve said to many of you I think there’s lot of technology driven disruptions that are coming down the pipe that are going to force us to rethink many many parts of our cost structure, but we started that work several years ago and I think over the next year or so you will start seeing a lot of these taking root, and how we implement these in the company and reshape our cost structure for the new realities is really going to separate the great companies from the not so great companies and I’m confident PepsiCo is among the great companies and we will re-shape our cost structure using technology as a big driver and I think will also use data analytics and insights to think about innovation a whole lot differently. So I feel good about where we are. We have made a lot of investments, the trick now is to keep investing in the company judiciously so that we deliver a good balance of short term results and make investments to keep this engine going into the future.

She appears to remain bullish on her company going forward, and hopefully, the cost-conscious and innovative culture she is describing remains intact after her departure. The company also increased its full-year organic revenue growth target, but costs actually increased as a whole during Q3.

When a beat doesn't count for much

Despite beating on both the top and bottom lines, slipping margins seemed to be more in focus in the eyes of investors.

The company's organic revenue growth and earnings per share growth accelerated during the quarter, but margins dipped 30 basis points at the gross level and fell 10 basis points at the operating level. While lower margins are rarely taken as a good thing, the top line is still growing at a decent clip for a mature company, and CEO Nooyi indicated on the conference call that this was actually the highest rate of organic revenue growth in 12 quarters.

Despite inflation and a double-digit increase in advertising expense, the North American Beverage segment posted 2.5% organic revenue growth, "with a good balance between volume growth and net price realization," according to Nooyi. That was also the best growth for this segment in 8 quarters. The Frito-Lay Segment pitched in around 3% in organic growth as well.

The Europe Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, Middle East and North Africa segments were exceptionally strong with organic growth of 8% and 9% during the quarter, respectively. The top line and volumes seem just fine, but higher costs related to things like transportation and a step-up in advertising sunk margins, deflating some of the steam from the company's strong sales growth.

One thing to point out was the fact that beverage price increases weren't in effect until September, so perhaps margins in this sector will look a little better next quarter.

Buybacks will likely lead to further leverage in fiscal 2018

PepsiCo earns very high "headline" ROE, and it's been rapidly increasing over the past few years, but it's also highly magnified with leverage.

Note: I'm using management's non-GAAP numbers from the 8-K forms that exclude charges and more recently, one-time items related to tax reform.

A leading factor driving the firm's ROE higher is also margin expansion, however, coupled with the increasing leverage that comes as a result of its growing asset base and shrinking equity. Asset efficiency has declined sequentially as well, judging by its declining asset turnover ratio (which indicates the amount of sales it can generate from its existing asset base). If we decided to recalculate PepsiCo's ROE using Coca-Cola's (KO) leverage ratio for its fiscal 2017 (roughly 4.36x), then PepsiCo's ROE would've still been around 42.79%, which is also still higher than Coke's ROE of about 41.2%.

These trends will likely continue through the rest of fiscal 2018, in my opinion. Despite increasing sales, the company just purchased SodaStream, which will likely further inflate assets in the form of things like goodwill. The firm's additional leverage will likely continue to magnify overall ROE further as well, as the company is guiding for free cash flow of only about $6 billion.

According to CFO Hugh Johnston on the Q3 conference call:

We continue to expect to return approximately $7 billion to shareholders in 2018 with cash dividends of approximately $5 billion reflecting a 15% increase in the annualized dividend per share that began with the June payment and share repurchases of approximately $2 billion.

I'm assuming that total shareholder return of $7 billion won't be fully funded out of free cash flow, so I'm also assuming more leverage is on its way, as well as a continuing shrinkage of the company's equity through buybacks.

If the company cut off its buybacks, then the dividend is still relatively well-covered with free cash flow, and it still remains much higher than usual yield-wise:

The dividend yield is actually closer to 3.41% after the recent 15% increase, putting it back to a level not seen since the financial crisis. We will have to wait until the end of fiscal 2018 to see where margins actually end up for the year, but tax reform should help continue to lighten the firm's overall tax burden.

Conclusion

PepsiCo's management is guiding for core EPS of $5.65 this year, an increase of about 8% from fiscal 2017's EPS of just $5.23. At the current share price of about $108.83, that puts the firm's P/E multiple for fiscal 2018 at about 19.26 times earnings. That's lower than both the 5-year average multiple of 24.90 times earnings, and slightly lower than the 13-year median multiple of 19.57 times earnings.

Analysts are expecting about $6.05 in EPS for fiscal 2019 as well, which puts shares at about 18 times forward earnings. If the company meets those estimates and regains its median 19.5 times earnings multiple, then that's good for about 8.33% in capital gains.

Throw in the historically high dividend yield of about 3.41%, and I think shares look attractive here, with the potential for a total return in the double digits by fiscal 2019. I think that its size and scale - as well as its relatively non-cyclical nature - could also make PEP shares even more attractive in a downturn as people "flee to safety" as well.

