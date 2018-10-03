Gold Weekly: A Happy Surprise For Q4 2018?

I expect the macro backdrop for gold to turn friendlier in the final quarter of 2018.

ETF investors have cut around 88 tonnes of their gold holdings YTD, according to FastMarkets.

Gold is down around 8% YTD, in response to a stronger dollar and higher US real rates.

Surprise II, Ute Laum

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR). BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “ “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

The data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represents the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by Fastmarkets are the SPDR® Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), whose holdings represents nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), whose holdings represents roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Introduction note

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts does not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewellery.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of BAR because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Analysis

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials were net short gold by 55 tonnes as of September 25. This is the 7th consecutive week that non-commercials are net short gold.

Over the latest reporting period of September 18-25, gold’s speculative deteriorated for a 9th week over the past 11. The net short fund position held by non-commercials increased by 21 tonnes tonnes, which was driven primarily by long liquidation (15 tonnes) and reinforced further by short accumulation (6 tonnes).

Over the past month, non-commercials have cut 45 tonnes of net long positions.

Since the start of the year, non-commercials have slashed 478 tonnes of net long positions.

Against this massive wave of speculative selling in gold's futures contracts, it is not surprising that spot gold prices are down 8% YTD.

However, I maintain that the excessively negative positioning adopted by the speculative community is untenable and therefore due to correct.

Once the speculative normalization in the gold market kicks off, which I expect in Q4 2018, spot gold prices are set to rally strongly, pushing the value of BAR noticeably higher.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,034 tonnes of gold across various ETFs as of September 28, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Over the last reporting period of September 21-28, ETF investors liquidated about 5 tonnes of their gold holdings. This is the 18th week of gold outflows over the past 19.

Over the past month, ETF investors have cut about 3 tonnes of their gold holdings.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have cut roughly 88 tonnes of their gold holdings. Last year, they lifted their gold ETF holdings by 173 tonnes, marking a 9% increase in total gold ETF holdings.

Macro backdrop

Market participants have become notably bearish on gold since the start of the year, in response to the rise in the dollar and the increase in US real rates, as highlighted below.

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar and US real rates are the key macro drivers of gold prices, as evident in the strong negative co-movement between spot gold prices and (1) the dollar (proxied by the DXY) and (2) US real rates (proxied by the 10Y US TIPS yield).

The notable rise in the DXY and the 10Y US TIPS yield since the start of the year has induced a marked decline in speculative and ETF demand for gold, as I outlined above.

Looking ahead, I expect the macro backdrop for gold to turn friendlier in Q4 2018, principally because I see two factors coming at play in the final quarter of the year.

First, I expect the market to come to the realization that the US fiscal stimulus, which hitherto was dollar-positive, is in fact negative for the dollar due to the resulting deterioration of the US fiscal position.

Second, I expect the Fed to adopt a more accommodative stance than the market is willing to concede, for at least three reasons. First, the US-China trade dispute could have negative implications for the US economy, prompting the Fed to pause its hiking cycle. Second, a continuation of the dollar rally could ultimately produce an “ugly” deleveraging in the EM world and produce negative spillovers for the US economy, inducing the Fed to take a more cautious attitude. Third, the current target range for the Fed funds rate – at 2.00%-2.25% - is getting closer to the neutral rate, estimated at 3% by FOMC members.

Against this, I think that the dollar and US real rates are due to take a breather in Q4 2018, which should stimulate the monetary demand for gold, pushing spot gold prices and BAR higher.

Trading positioning

To take advantage of the expected rally in spot gold prices, I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR). I implemented this long position on May 7, 2018 at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my Fund.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BAR – GraniteShares - Review

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars. BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while GLD and IAU have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

As of October 1, BAR traded at a slight premium of $0.03 per share or 0.03% to its net asset value, slightly down from $0.04 per share a week ago. I expect the deviation to tighten amid arbitrage opportunities. The historical behavior of BAR's value since its implementation corroborates my view, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Granite Shares

BAR’s average spread (over the past 60 trading days) is 0.02%, which is lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

BAR’s average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is $2.02 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at $125.69 million.

As of October 1, 2018, BAR’s assets under management totalled $283 million, with 2.4 million shares. BAR’s gold holdings were at 7.32 tonnes. In contrast, IAU’s assets under management amounted to $10.295 billion, with 983.5 million shares. IAU’s gold holdings were at 266.46 tonnes.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

Dear friends, if you enjoy reading my research, thank you for showing your support by clicking the "Follow" orange button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing/liking this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, JDST, SGOL, JJC, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, CPER, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, CUPM, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, IAUF

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.