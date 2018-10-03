Endeavour Silver: Terronera Is A Game Changer

What is more, I am pretty confident that the company will extend the life of Terronera, improving the current, pretty poor, economic measures.

In my opinion, although the basic economic measures disclosed in this report are not impressive, the mine is supposed to be the best asset in the company's mineral portfolio.

On August 30, 2018, Endeavour Silver (EXK) released a prefeasibility study for its prospective silver/gold mining project called Terronera. In my opinion, this mine, when online, is going to be a game changer for the company. In this article, I discuss this thesis.

Introduction

Endeavour Silver has three operating mines: Guanacevi, Bolanitos, and El Cubo. All of them are located in Mexico. What is more, the two projects the company is currently developing, El Compas and Terronera, are also in Mexico.

Now, Endeavour's strategy is pretty simple - find and buy operating or ready-for-operations assets in Mexico, improve them and… make money. However, in the case of Terronera, the company has made something different - it purchased a project at an early exploration stage. According to the technical report (the highlighted part of the text was added by the author):

"In February, 2010, Endeavour Silver acquired an option to purchase the San Sebastián silver-gold Properties in Jalisco State from Industrial Minera México S.A. de C.V. (IMMSA)… In 2013 Endeavour Silver completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the San Sebastián (now called Terronera) Properties from IMMSA"

Then, Endeavour Silver started an intensive exploration drilling program. As the chart below shows, the results were impressive - since 2012, the company has increased Terronera mineral resources from 17.1 million ounces of silver equivalent to 62.7 million:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: for comparison reasons, I have used fixed metal prices to calculate the amount of silver equivalent ($14.5 per ounce for silver and $1,200 per ounce for gold)

Today, Endeavour Silver is ahead of the construction decision but, due to low silver prices and some technical issues at two operations (Guanacevi and El Compas), it looks like the company is going to postpone the entire process. However, for me, the Terronera case is obvious - this mine is going to be the best asset the company owns.

Prefeasibility study for Terronera

I am a bit skeptical about popular economic measures demonstrated by epithermal vein deposits. And Terronera is no exception. According to the prefeasibility study (PFS), the project is supposed to deliver an after-tax net present value (NPV) of $117.8M and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 23.5% (at a silver price of $17.0 per ounce and gold price of $1,275 per ounce). Well, I am not impressed. Additionally, the payback period is 5.4 years - another, pretty poor figure. What is more, today, silver is trading at $14.5 per ounce and gold at $1,200 per ounce. So, the project's economic measures are even poorer. For example, at a silver price of $15.3 per ounce and gold price of $1,150, the project is supposed to deliver NPV of $76.1M. Today, the company's market capitalization is around $300M, so the future value added by Terronera ($76.1M) does not look like a game-changing factor.

However, as I mentioned above, I am a bit skeptical about these figures. Why? The reason is simple, while, in most cases, the current resources/reserves demonstrated by an average epithermal vein deposit allow for 3 - 5 years of operations, in reality, these deposits are long-term operations. Simply, epithermal vein deposits are very complicated systems offering tremendous upside potential when explored by an experienced miner. And, definitely, Endeavour is a very experienced mining company specialized for epithermal vein deposits (each deposit operated by the company is an epithermal system). What does it mean? It means that I am pretty sure that the Terronera mine is going to operate for longer than eleven years, fixed in the current PFS. As a result, all economic measures as NPV or IRR are supposed to improve when the life of the mine is extended.

Now, if I am skeptical about NPV and IRR, how do I know that Terronera is such a good project? Here is why.

Terronera compared to other mines

Below, I am trying to find out which mine is the most profitable for the company at current, pretty low metal prices ($14.5 per ounce for silver and $1,200 per ounce for gold):

Source: Simple Digressions

Before I go on, let me discuss the main assumptions:

Terronera and El Compas - all figures are at average values disclosed in technical reports for these projects (in the case of Terronera, the mill throughput of 1,500 tons per day is representative for the second stage of development)

El Cubo, Bolanitos and Guanacevi - all figures are disclosed in the 2Q 2018 report

Silver and gold revenue is calculated using the following formula: revenue = grade x recovery x metal price

I assume that the payability ratio stands at 97.5% (2.5% of revenue is paid to the smelters and refiners)

Now, the row titled "Profit" depicts a unit profit delivered by each mine and expressed in US dollars per ton of ore. It is easy to spot that the El Compas and Terronera mines are the most profitable operations - each ton of ore produced by these mines is supposed to deliver a profit of $111.7 and $76.2, respectively. However, the El Compas mine is a tiny operation - assuming the daily throughput of 192 tons of ore this mine is supposed to deliver the total profit of $7.8M per year. On the other hand, Terronera is going to be the largest mine in Endeavour's mineral portfolio - as the table shows, it should deliver the total profit of $41.7M while the remaining mines are supposed to generate the combined profit of $41.4M.

Further, Terronera is not only the most profitable mine but the highest free cash flow generator as well. Simply put, according to the PFS, to keep Terronera going, the company will spend only $5.5 per each ton of ore (or $3.0M a year). As a result, the mine is supposed to deliver a free cash flow of $38.7M per year, beating the second best mine, El Cubo, by $25M.

By the way, the Guanacevi mine is in trouble now. At current low metal prices, it is an unprofitable operation - each ton of ore produced by Guanacevi results in a loss of $16.7. What is more, this mine is a capital-intensive operation - as the table above shows, it needs around $18M a year to keep going (assuming the 2Q 2018 capital spending).

Summary

Although Terronera's economic measures are not too impressive, in my opinion, this mine is going to be a game changer for Endeavour Silver. As discussed in this article, Terronera is supposed to be the most profitable operation, delivering an annual profit of $41.7M. Additionally, it should be the largest free cash flow generator, delivering a cash of $38.7M a year.

Now, I am pretty sure that Endeavour Silver will extend the life of the mine beyond the current eleven years. For example, most recently, the company announced that:

"…infill drilling within the Terronera vein system on the Terronera property in Jalisco State, Mexico has intersected high grade silver-gold mineralization in an additional 17 drill holes"

As a result, in 1Q 2019, the company should publish a new resources estimate, extending the current mineral base and, most probably, adding a few additional years to the life of the mine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.