Automatic Data Processing: Great Total Return, But Is It Too Pricey Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing's S&P CFRA rating and three-year forward CAGR of 14% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing world economy and population.

This article is about Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and why it's a buy for the total return investor who also wants some solid, increasing dividend income. Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources products and services companies in the world. ADP is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth potential with the rising interest rates.

Automatic Data Processing is 6.19% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position. The company has steady growth and has cash it uses to increase the dividends each year. As the interest rates increase, the earnings of ADP are also increasing from the payroll float. Right now with the market at a high, ADP is beating the market. If you are a long-term investor (5-10 years), then ADP is a buy, but if you are a trader, then it might be better to wait for a better price.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Automatic Data Processing has a recent great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for the last two years with hardly a big bump down. The recent market gain makes ADP a bit pricey, but the increasing interest rates and employment numbers make its good business look great.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Automatic Data Processing passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Automatic Data Processing does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increased for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 42 years of increasing dividends and a 1.8% yield. Automatic Data Processing is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. ADP easily passes this guideline. ADP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $65.9 billion. Automatic Data Processing's 2018 projected cash flow at $2.7 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 14% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Automatic Data Processing can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. ADP passes this guideline since their total return is 127.11%, more than the Dow's total return of 60.95%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,900 today. This makes Automatic Data Processing a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus, we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which has increased earnings since ADP was paying a 32% five-year average tax rate and now pays 25%. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. ADP's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $135, passing the guideline. ADP's price is presently 11% above the target. Credit Suisse in August raised the target price to $160, giving a 6% potential gain from here. ADP is over the average target price at present and has a high forward PE of 26, making ADP a bit overpriced at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor who wants good, steady, increasing dividends and future total return growth, you may want to nibble at this company. Traders may want to wait for a better entry price. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes ADP a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all what makes ADP interesting is the potential long-term growth of their business as the working population and economy increases. ADP gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and great total return.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Automatic Data Processing beats against the Dow baseline in my 57.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 127.11% makes Automatic Data Processing a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. ADP has an average dividend yield of 1.8% and has had increases for 42 years, making ADP also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in April 2018 to $0.69/Qtr. up from $0.63/Qtr. or a 10% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. I expect another 10% increase in April 2019 to 0.76/Qtr.

DOW's 57.0-Month total return baseline is 60.95%

Company name 57-Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Automatic Data Processing 127.11% 66.16% 1.8%

For the last quarter on August 1, 2018, Automatic Data Processing reported earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $0.92, compared to last year at $0.66. Total revenue was higher at $3.3 billion, which more than a year ago by 47.8% year over year and was in line with expected revenue. This was a great report, with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out November 2018 and is expected to be $1.11 compared to last year at $0.66 a good increase.

The graphic below shows a comparison for the yearly earnings of 2017 and 2018.

Source: ADP 4th quarter Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excepts from Reuters

Automatic Data Processing is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers a range of human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled HCM solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. ADP TotalSource, ADP's PEO business, offers small and mid-sized businesses an HR outsourcing solution through a co-employment model. As a PEO, ADP TotalSource provides HR management services while the client continues to direct the day-to-day job-related duties of the employees."

Overall, Automatic Data Processing International is a good business with 14% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for ADP's products. The good dividend income brings you cash as we continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. As interest rates rise so have ADP's earnings on the payroll float.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26, they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer.

From May 2, 2018, earnings call, Carlos A. Rodriguez (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

"This morning we reported our fourth quarter fiscal 2018 results with revenue of $3.3 billion, up 8% reported and 6% constant organic currency. We ended the year with total revenue of $13.3 billion, up 8% reported and 6% constant organic currency. We're very happy to report our new business bookings grew 18% in the fourth quarter and 8% for the year, both ahead of our expectations. We saw strong performance across all of our businesses this quarter which we believe serves as further validation of the renewed momentum within our sales force following fiscal 2017. We were also pleased to see our new logo strategy continue to show results with double-digit new client growth this quarter and nearly double-digit growth for the full year. Now let me spend a few moments on the recent performance of our PEO. Revenues for the year grew 12%, in line with our expectations, while average worksite employees grew 9% to 504,000. After a softer third quarter bookings and retention performance, we took certain actions to address our internal lead flows that we believe will help drive the reacceleration next year and we are pleased to see positive signs of this working this quarter with double-digit bookings growth and solid double-digit new logo growth. Similar to last quarter, our PEO bookings and retention were strong in the down market, while we continue to see some pressure from larger client losses in the mid-market. However, our competitive position remains strong, and the volatility in our mid-market retention is not new and follows a record high retention in fiscal 2017. Our leading position in the global HCM market continues to represent a significant opportunity for us. And earlier today, we were proud to announce the acquisition Celergo, a respected provider of international payroll management services. Celergo complements and augments our current multinational offerings through the combination of a proprietary cloud-based platform and a broad local partner network across 150 countries, and we couldn't be more excited. With these investments, we are expanding on our position as the only global HCM provider that can help businesses address their full hire to retire needs across their entire workforce be that traditional or freelance."

The graphic below shows a summary of the CEO comments for Automatic Data Processing.

Source: ADP 4th quarter Earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Automatic Data Processing business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. ADP has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the 2019 outlook that will continue to bring growth to the stockholders.

Source: ADP 4th quarter Earnings call slides

Automatic Data Processing is a good investment choice for the total return investor with its average dividend yield and high total return. Automatic Data Processing is 6.19% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. ADP will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the data processing business, ADP may be the right investment for you.

On August 22, increased the percentage of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) to 3.3% of the portfolio. I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15, sold all remaining AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9, reduced AmerisourceBergen to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12th, bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulations Plus (SLP), a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th, closed out covered calls and sold Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC) position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29, increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio. I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29, sold entire position of L Brands (LB). It does not look good for the company going forward.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II at 8.4% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.2% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) at 14.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing, beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72, beating the expected by $0.06, with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first-quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air Bus by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second-quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom lines and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, ADP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, DLR and Automatic Data Processing that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

