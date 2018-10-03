Americas Silver- Is The Pershing Gold Acquisition Worth It?

Pershing’s largest shareholder and former CEO has a controversial past and was charged by the SEC with market manipulation in September.

However, the project was initially supposed to enter production in 2014 and its economics have deteriorated over the past two years.

Introduction

On 30 September, Mexico-focused silver miner Americas Silver (USAS) announced that it has agreed to acquire Nevada-focused gold mining company Pershing Gold (PGLC) at an implied value of $56.7 million.

Under the deal, Pershing shareholders will receive 0.715 Americas Silver shares for each common share held, which implies a value of $1.69 per Pershing common share and reflects a 39% premium to Pershing's closing price on the NASDAQ. Relief Canyon, Pershing’s flagship project, has a pre-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate of $118 million and a pre-tax internal rate of return of 71% at spot gold prices which makes it look like Americas Silver is getting a great bargain. However, the acquisition was less than well-received by shareholders on Monday morning with the company’s Toronto-quoted shares falling to a new 52-week low at C$2.72. So what gives? Where are the red flags?

Economics of Relief Canyon

On 30 May, Pershing released the results of the final feasibility study for Relief Canyon and it contained some mount-watering numbers:

Source: Pershing Gold

The initial capex required is very low considering there is a lot of existing infrastructure at the project, including an ADR plant capable of supporting a 21,500 tpd operation:

Source: Pershing Gold

The internal rate of return is great and the all-in sustaining costs are very competitive. The only red flag seems to be the life of mine, which stands at just 5.6 year. Relief Canyon currently has gold reserves of 635 kozs, M&I resources of 789 kozs and inferred resources of 45 kozs:

Source: Pershing Gold

However, the exploration potential seems to be very good considering that the deposit is open at depth and in three directions and that only around 20% of the property has been explored to date. The project is located at southern end of the Pershing Gold and Silver Trend, which hosts several significant gold deposits such as Spring Valley and Rochester.

According to Americas Silver CEO Darren Blasutti, the opportunity to acquire Relief Canyon just couldn’t be passed up as there are very few oxide heap-leach open-pit gold mines with low capital intensity available on the market today. The company plans to fund the mine with a combination of free cash flow and bank financing which should be great news for shareholders as there’ll be no dilution. Construction of Relief Canyon could start by the second half of 2019.

Apart from the low life of mine, everything looks great. That is before you take into account how little Relief Canyon has progressed since 2012. In September 2012, Pershing announced that it had an internal target of restarting the mine in 2014 and the wording in the press release was very strong, including phrases such as

well on its way to putting this long-neglected gold mine into production;

unique opportunity to achieve a fast-track path to production at the Relief Canyon;

re-starting the mine and resuming gold production should proceed with minimal delays and capital investment.

By the end of 2014, there was little progress on restarting the mine although Pershing raised over $42 million through private placements. The December 2014 corporate presentation mentioned that the company planned to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and restart the project in 2015.

In the beginning of 2015, Pershing spent another $6 million on consolidating Relief Canyon lands and then raised another $11.5 million through a private placement in April.

No PEA was completed in 2015, but in November Pershing did present preliminary internal economics for Relief Canyon which included initial capex of around $11 million, all-in sustaining costs of $725-$775 per ounce of gold and an initial life of mine of six years. The PEA was expected for the second quarter of 2016.

In the first quarter of 2016 alone, Pershing raised $12.9 million yet Relief Canyon was still far from production. At least the PEA was published on time:

Source: Pershing Gold

Compare the numbers at $1,200 per ounce of gold using contract mining with the economics in the 2018 final feasibility study and you’ll notice that while the mine life has increased slightly since then, the NPV has slumped by $20 million and the pre-tax IRR has decreased to 71% from 108%.

Instead of putting Relief Canyon into production and funding exploration from cash flows, Pershing focused on raising yet more funds over the next two years to expand the project - $7.5 million raised in August 2016 and $14.6 million in December 2017.

My point is this – Relief Canyon was supposed to be a low-cost high-return investment all the way back in 2014 but Pershing has raised over $90 million over the past six years for a mine that was initially supposed to cost just $11 million to put into production. Value destruction of this magnitude is astonishing and the fact that the company has decided to focus on exploration and delay the restart of the mine for several years instead of putting in back into production as soon as possible is a very big red flag. It makes me question the economics of the whole project and another reason Americas Silver investors should be cautious is the timing of the transaction and the quality of Pershing’s management.

Timing and management

The combination between Americas Silver and Pershing was announced just three weeks after the latter had to distance itself from former Director Barry Honig after the SEC commenced a legal action against him and various other parties who are alleged to have violated federal securities laws using pump-and-dump schemes. You can read about the charges here.

Honig resigned from Pershing’s board in August. He was also chairman of the company before he resigned in February 2012.

Also, note that back in 2015 when YesDTC Holdings CEO Joseph A. Noel was charged with securities fraud for running a pump and dump scheme and plead guilty, he claimed in his plea agreement that Honig played a part, as detailed in a 2017 article of fellow SA contributor Hindenburg Investment Research.

At the moment Honig controls 31% of Pershing’s common shares and 87% of its preferred shares and has agreed to unconditionally support the agreement with Americas Silver.

Conclusion

The economics of the Relief Canyon mine look great and if the NPV number is real, Americas Silver is getting a great bargain. However, there are several red flags which could be behind the drop in the Americas Silver’s share price when the acquisition was announced.

This mine was supposed to be restarted back in 2014 and the project's economics have been deteriorating over the past two years. I think that the right move would’ve been to put Relief Canyon fast into production and then focus on expanding resources and boosting mine life by using the free cash flow. This is the approach chosen by Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) for example.

Instead, Pershing has raised over $90 million over the past several years and Relief Canyon hasn’t even entered the construction phase. The reluctance of Pershing to put this project into production seems illogical as it destroys shareholder value with the company having to constantly arrange private placements to fund exploration.

Also, one of the key aspects on which I focus when considering investing in a mining company is management quality and shareholding structure and Pershing’s largest shareholder and former CEO is controversial to say the least. The timing of the deal with Americas Silver also seems very suspicious considering that the SEC started legal action against Honig just three weeks prior. I have to agree with fellow SA contributor Hindenburg Investment Research that Pershing could be worthless. I prefer to avoid Americas Silver until the company can prove that Relief Canyon is as valuable CEO Darren Blasutti claims.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.