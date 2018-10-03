Turbulence Still Hitting Copa Holdings Hard

One of the last things I said about Copa Holdings (CPA) in my last article on the company was that "adverse forex and higher fuel costs could get worse before they get better", and those twin headwinds are primarily responsible for another 5% decline in the share price since the time of that article. What's more, management's recent investor day offered up a lot of evidence to support a "soft" guidance reduction for the second half of the year - in other words, investors shouldn't be surprised to see some weakness in the third quarter results and some downward margin guidance for the fourth quarter.

It's tough to recommend a stock while expectations are still moving down, particularly when sector valuations are generally predicated on the next 12 months' financial performance. I don't think Copa is the greatest idea out there for investors who need a quick gain and/or who can't or won't accept near-term losses for longer-term gains. On a longer-term basis, though, I continue to believe the valuation is pretty interesting and even those investors not willing to accept the risks and uncertainties today should keep a closer on this one for signs of stabilization over the next three to six months.

Higher Oil Prices And Weaker Currencies Dominating The Story

Copa runs a very cost-conscious operation, and management has done a very good job of hitting past non-fuel cost reduction targets. Ex-fuel costs per seat-mile were just $0.06 in the second quarter and Copa continues to compare very favorably to well-respected U.S. carriers like Southwest (LUV) and other LatAm carriers like LATAM Airlines (LTM) and Avianca (AVH), while its focus on relatively modest-sized routes (20 passengers or fewer per day) affords it strong pricing power.

Unfortunately, fuel costs are a significant part of airline operating expenses, and that's hitting Copa hard now given its lack of hedges. Brent oil prices are up 18% on a year-to-date basis and jet fuel prices are up 32% year-over-year in the Latin/Central American region according to IATA's Jet Fuel Price Monitor.

At the same time, Copa is seeing punishing currency depreciation in two of its most important markets. Argentina and Brazil combine to contribute close to 30% of Copa's revenue (Brazil a little more than Argentina), but Brazil's currency is down 21% year-to-date against the dollar, while Argentina's has been much worse (down 53% at the time of the company's Investor Day). That level of depreciation is difficult to offset, and it won't surprise me if Copa's revenue per available seat mile goes negative in the second half of 2018 as a result, pressuring margins, profits, and cash flows.

Managing The Situation, And Still Building For The Future

With weaker currency hurting demand, Copa is already starting to pull back some capacity. Available seat miles were up less than 5% in July and August, with revenue passenger miles up a little more than 5% and less than 3% respectively, both of which are significant decelerations from the double-digit growth of the second quarter of the year.

Copa will most likely cut capacity in Brazil by 8% in the fourth quarter, versus double-digit growth in the first quarter, and the company's overall capacity growth plan for 2019 has fallen from around 10% or more to the low single digits. Copa will be taking delivery of eight new 737-MAX jets in 2019 (and returning 4 older 737-800's to their lessor), and that will help reduce fuel and operating costs, and the company does have some room to adjust available capacity further if the situation requires. Management will also be looking to reduce some off-peak flights.

Longer term, there's no question that Argentina and Brazil are of great strategic importance to Copa. Pulling back in Brazil will almost certainly mean losing some share to GOL (GOL), LATAM, Avianca, and Azul, but I think Copa is making the right decision to adjust near-term capacity. The near-term outlook for Brazil is better than for Argentina, but there is still significant uncertainty tied to the upcoming election and what the new government will do with respect to the economy.

Also looking longer term, Copa is trying to enhance its revenue-generating options. Copa has always been a relative laggard when it comes to adopting and incorporating technology (not even a "fast follower", just a follower). The company is making those investments now, though, and particularly with an eye toward maximizing ancillary revenue and improving its capabilities in customer segmentation to optimize pricing. I often find the impact of these investments difficult to quantify in the short term, but I do believe it will help passenger revenue over time.

The Opportunity

The near-term outlook for Copa is certainly not so exciting, and I've cut my total free cash flow expectation for 2018 and 2019 (combined) by about 40%. The longer-term cuts aren't nearly so dire, with the sum of my 10-year FCF forecast window declining by a more modest 10%. Clearly, then, I'm expecting Argentina and Brazil to both recover (Brazil before Argentina) and for Copa to continue to add flights and grow the business across its operating footprint in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

I've also cut my 12-month EBITDAR estimate by about 5%. While my prior estimate was already a fair bit lower than most of the sell-side, I do worry that I may not be cutting this enough to fully account for the short-term risks.

On a cash flow basis, my fair value falls to around $115 and that is supported by an assumed 3% long-term FCF growth rate (starting from 2017's level). I'm still using a 7.5x EV/EBITDAR estimate and my fair value likewise falls to around $115. If I cut my 12-month EBITDAR estimate by the same amount as I've cut my near-term DCF estimate, that fair value would drop to $72. I view that as a pretty draconian cut, but I'd note the current share price is less than 10% above that level.

The Bottom Line

My basic outlook on Copa remains unchanged - I'm still bullish on the long-term prospects of this company, and I think it has a good underlying business plan. In the near term, though, the company's options for offsetting rising fuel costs and weak currencies (and weak underlying economies) in two of its largest markets are rather limited. This is still a pretty high-risk call for the short term, and I can understand staying on the sidelines, but the market already seems to be pricing in some meaningful near-term weakness.

