GE's Run: Don't Chase Headlines, Chase Results

General Electric's (GE) rally is premature. The news that they the board has voted to replace short lived CEO John Flannery had the stock up more than 10% yesterday. The move certainly offers the potential of a dynamic shift in strategy, but things remain unproven. Furthermore, announcements of a big impairment charge, coupled with warnings on profits make me skeptical of the stock's potential moving into fall. There isn't a clearly defined path to bringing back a big bull case scenario. I don't think we've seen the bottom here.

Where is the financial performance required to drive the stock price? The company has shown nothing but fallout in this category. Let's not forget that John Flannery was only GE's CEO for a little over a year. The financial trends of the firm are not all directly related to him. Between 2013 to 2017 we've sheen GE shed revenues as well as gross incomes while trying to rid its self of poor performing assets. I would fault Flannery on the $9.82 billion net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017, but the problems with the business were around long before him. Second quarter earnings of $0.07 per diluted share marked a 50% decline year over year; despite a rare return to yoy revenue growth. These are not the financial attributes of a stock that can sustain a long rally. Looking at the balance sheet, the overall situation is even less appealing to me.

GE's saving grace has been its huge cash position over $27 billion at the end of June. Couple that with its immense assets, and the company can boast total equity of over $75 billion. Because of this, the company is by no means insolvent; but that doesn't make up for the issues at hand. That cash position is declining quarterly. Total cash has fallen by 37% since June of last year. This situation will likely worsen as we head into the fourth quarter of 2018. Furthermore, the company has over $100 billion in long term debt. Along with ousting the CEO, GE announced they're going to be incurring a $23 billion impairment charge, coupled with a much less optimistic earnings situation. Missing its earnings guidance for 2018 is certainly not what anyone likes to see, and yet the stock is running up. New executive or not, it doesn't make sense. There's emotion in this current rally, and investing in speculative emotion is never a good thing.

The issues with the company's power plant division (an unsettling notion for a company called General Electric), are becoming a constant thorn in its side. The power business lost $10 billion in 2017, and issues with new generators have caused performance problems this year. The $23 billion impairment charge relates to coal assets purchased back in 2015. The fact that the company spent billions to get more exposure to coal sort of proves my point that there are a lot of issues here.

New CEO Larry Kulp comes from outside the company, and may be able to offer a fresh perspective. He came from Danaher Corp. (DHR) which operates within diversified industrial manufacturing. I do think it's a smart move. He may be able to come in and look at things from angles that company loyalists may struggle with. In particular, we need to see better cost cuts. GE seems to have a real problem with managing its expenses. Even as some assets have been slashed, overall expenses have not been congruently curtailed. This has led to rather unappealing trends when it comes to earnings. With all of the expenses being incurred in regards to restructuring, they really need someone that can come in and slash operations without any emotional attachments.

Of course all of this is unproven at the moment, and I don't think a new CEO warrants the stock's performance today. It still faces far too many challenges. Based on the way their power division is suffering, it sounds like it will take a lot of work to get the thing back to profitability. That's going to cost money. That's going to shrink the company's cash hoard even further. In the meantime, the lack of big earnings growth means the company won't be able to make moves against its long term debt of over $100 million. I think this is what will come back to bite General Electric in the end. The company seems intent on parting ways with more assets as it tries to clean itself up. That's all well and good, but unless the proceeds from those moves are used wisely, we're talking about total asset declines that will undoubtedly affect the company's equity when you couple in the long term debt. Operating cash flow has been in decline, and total free cash flow is flat out poor.

If GE's guidance comes in under estimates that have been around $1 to $1.07, there's no reason for this stock to climb. Even if we have full year earnings of $0.95, that would have today's share price of $12.37 trading at roughly 13 times forward earnings for the year. For a company that historically isn't being given much leeway on the share pricing, I don't think it can go much higher than that (barring short term variations). Moreover, as these earnings developments come to fruition in the third quarter results, the stock will likely come back down. Either way, I don't see the value in chasing a silly rally off of news headlines; especially when those headlines included warnings on the company's profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.