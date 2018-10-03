Protalix: BRIDGE's Preliminary Data Raises More Questions Than It Answers

The way the results are reported tries to answer questions which are outside the trial design. Consequently, BRIDGE's data raises more questions than it answers.

I take a closer look at the results contained in the news release as well as the data in the abstract accepted by the Symposium.

In the same news release, the company also announced that a presentation with full data will be made at the 1st Canadian Symposium on Lysosomal Diseases, Oct. 5-6 2018.

On Sept. 21, 2018, Protalix announced the preliminary data from the BRIDGE study, an open-label switch-over study evaluating the safety and efficacy of PRX-102 for Fabry Disease.

For any reader who is totally new to Protalix (PLX), I invite you to read my previous article where I have devoted much space in the beginning to cover the basic terminology, which I will not repeat here.

Also, it may help you to print out these two documents (Protalix news release on Sept. 21; PLX's abstract in Canadian Symposium*) and have them available for verification as you read this article.

* The screenshot of the conference abstract was posted on StockTwits PLX forum on Sept. 21, 2018. However, since that time, the conference website has removed the previous contents of the abstract (see page 7 for current version; date of change unknown).

Lastly, for any reader who is reading this article on a desktop computer, you may want to open a new tab with BRIDGE's protocol in clinicaltrials.gov site.

Now, we're ready to proceed.

The questions that the BRIDGE preliminary data is meant to answer

To find out the questions that the BRIDGE study is meant to answer, one needs to look at the pre-specified, approved protocol.

According to the opening line of the study summary, "This [BRIDGE] is an open-label switchover study to assess the safety and efficacy of PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa)."

also:

Official Title: An Open-Label Study of the Safety and Efficacy of PRX 102 in Patients With Fabry Disease Currently Treated With REPLAGAL® (Agalsidase Alfa)

(Source: Clinicaltrials.gov site)

Furthermore:

Arm Intervention/treatment Experimental: PRX-102 PRX-102 infusion every 2 weeks Biological: PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) PRX-102 1 mg/kg every 2 weeks Other Names: pegunigalsidase alfa

Recombinant human alpha galactosidase-A

(Source: Clinicaltrials.gov site)

One can also look at the Outcome Measures (primary and secondary) this study is designed and purposed for.

BRIDGE, a single arm, open-label study investigates ONE treatment only, that is PRX-102. Its study summary, official title, treatment protocol, and outcome measures all point to a study of the safety and efficacy of PRX-102 in Fabry disease.

It is true that, in this trial, the Fabry patients have been previously treated with Replagal (an approved Fabry treatment). However, BRIDGE is not designed to study the treatment effect of Replagal.

The original question BRIDGE is designed to answer is:

Is PRX-102 a safe and effective treatment for patients with Fabry Disease currently treated with Replagal?

However, judging from the NR, and the abstract, the company has changed this question. The new question seems to be:

Is PRX-102 a MORE effective treatment than Replagal for patients with Fabry Disease currently under treatment with Replagal?

Let's now turn to the other side and find out what the questions are that this switch (change) has created.

The questions that BRIDGE preliminary data, as presented by Protalix, raises

1. Where is the safety data?

According to the approved trial protocol, the primary outcome measure for BRIDGE is safety data (as seen below):

Number of participants with treatment-related adverse events as assessed by CTCAE v4.03 ..."

However, neither the NR nor the abstract contain any safety data from BRIDGE.

2. Should one be concerned how the Replagal renal efficacy data was generated?

Although BRIDGE was designed to study one treatment only, and not to compare two treatments, the company nevertheless generated data that were used to represent Replgal's renal efficacy (i.e. mean annualized eGFR slope), which was then used as a comparison.

This is how the company generated these data, as found in the news release:

Based on available historical serum creatinine and study 3 month screening period values for approximately 2 years while treated with agalsidase alfa before switching to pegunigalsidase alfa treatment, the annualized estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope for patients on Replagal was (negative) --6.8ml/min/1.73m2 . [emphasis added]

Therefore, the company is mixing the measurements taken from two different sources (i.e. this historical data of these patients, and the 3-month measurement taken while they were in the trial's screening period).

3. Should one be concerned how the Replagal renal efficacy data reported seems to be worse than in the scientific literature?

Using their method described above, Protalix reported these data in their NR and abstract:

annualized eGFR slope of patients treated with Replagal (ml/min/1.73m2/year) in males* in females reported in Sept. 21 NR -8.0 -5.1 reported in the abstract -10.8 -5.1

(Source: PLX NR; the Abstract)

*Don't worry about the different data in males at this time. I'll address this shortly.

As a comparison, here are some other historical data of the renal efficacy data of Fabry's treatments one can find in the literature:

annualized eGFR slope of patients (ml/min/1.73m2/year) in males in females reported in article one, combined data of current treatments (n=75) -3.4 -0.8 reported in article two, treated with Replagal only (n=208) -2.2 -0.7

(Source: article one; article two)

The second article is most relevant as its title may indicate: 'The effectiveness of long-term agalsidase alfa [Replagal] therapy in the treatment of Fabry nephropathy.' It reports the results of Replagal's renal efficacy in 208 Fabry patients (-2.2 in males; -0.7 in females), over a mean of 7.4 years (range, 5.0-11.2 years).

It is noted that the data from the second article was chosen for inclusion in a 2018 review entitled 'Fabry Nephropathy: An Evidence-Based Narrative Review' to show the renal efficacy of Replagal (see Fig 1 in the above link).

As BRIDGE did not study Replagal directly, it is perhaps important to point out the data the company used to represent Replagal renal efficacy data (in order to compare to PRX-102's data) seems to be anomalous (-8.0 or -10.8 in males; -5.1 in females) compared to published literature values for Replagal therapy.

As discussed in my previous article on PLX, depending on the comparator used, one can easily arrive at different conclusions as to which Fabry treatment is better.

4. Why exclude the data from 2 (male) patients in the abstract?

Although the company indicated that full data (or additional data) will be released in their presentation at the 1st Canadian Symposium on Lysosomal Diseases 2018, the abstract they submitted actually contained data from fewer patients.

The NR reports the data from the first 16 out of 22 patients, and the abstract has only 14 out of 22 patients.

From the differences between the NR and the abstract (shown below), one can see that the patients excluded in the abstract are both males.

Reported in the NR Reported in the Abstract 1. mean annualized eGFR slope for the patients on Replagal -6.8 -8.0 2. mean annualized eGFR slope for the same patients following six-month PRX-102 treatment +3.7 +3.9 3. mean annualized eGFR slope for the male patients on Replagal -8.0 -10.8 4. mean annualized eGFR slope for the female* patients on Replagal -5.1 -5.1

(Source: the NR of Sept. 21; the abstract)

*data from the female patients (n=7) is the only one that remains unchanged.

Furthermore, one can work the mean annualized eGFR slope (let's call it 'y') for these 2 male patients on Replagal.

7 x (-10.8) + 2y = 9 x (-8.0)

Therefore, y = +1.8

It is noted that this is a better (numerically only) efficacy data than the +1.1 in males after switching to PRX-102, as reported in the abstract.

5. What is the p-value of the statistical significance, reported in the NR? Why is there no mention of statistical significance in the abstract?

From the NR of Sept. 21, 2018:

Preliminary data from the first sixteen patients enrolled in the trial demonstrated an improvement in kidney function when switched from agalsidase alfa (Replagal®) to pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102). ...these results were statistically significant..." [emphasis added].

However, there is no p-value or any other statistical data given in the NR to indicate how significant these results are.

There is no mention of statistical significance in the abstract, although it's reporting the same results.

Are we being led to understand that data from the 16 patients, reported in the NR, showed statistically-significant results (unknown p-value), but the data from the 14 patients, reported in the abstract, did not show any statistically-significant results?

Or is this an error that by taking away the 2 patients, the 14 patients' results become statistically significant and not the 16 patients, as originally reported?

6. Why does BRIDGE not conform to its own study description (protocol)?

Under the section of 'Study description', the summary states:

This is an open-label switchover study to assess the safety and efficacy of PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa). ...No more than 25% of treated patients will be female." [emphasis added].

So far, the company has reported data from 7 female Fabry patients, both in the NR and in the abstract in a study that is supposed to enroll a total of 22 patients.

7 out of 22 accounts for 31.8%

Does this mean that for the remainder of the trial, only male Fabry patients will be enrolled?

If so, how will this affect the results of the remaining patients?

As female Fabry patients in BRIDGE showed better results than male patients in the preliminary data so far. Will enrolling more male patients make the final overall results worse than the preliminary data?

Concluding thoughts

I hope that I have shown sufficiently that the title of this article may be appropriate for the subject matter.

In an effort to use BRIDGE's preliminary data to answer a different question than what the study is designed to answer, Protalix has perhaps unintentionally raised a lot more questions.

Scientifically, it requires different kinds of trials designs to determine:

1. whether or not one treatment is safe and effective; or

2. whether or not one treatment is better (or worse) than another treatment.

BRIDGE, an open-label study of the safety and efficacy of PRX 102 in patients with Fabry Disease currently treated With Agalsidase Alfa, belongs to the first kind of trial design.

BALANCE, a randomized, double-blind, active control study of the safety and efficacy of PRX-102 compared to Agalsidase Beta on renal function in patients with Fabry Disease previously treated with Agalsidase Beta is of the second.

For the purpose of addressing the stock market, perhaps the line between the two is being blurred by the company as well as by enthusiastic investors.

However, any biotech investor should understand and note the differences if they value the rigorous standard of the FDA approval process for any drug candidate.

With regards to the preliminary data of BRIDGE, any prudent investor should exercise caution when they conduct their own due diligence on PLX.

