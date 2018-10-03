Model N Inc.: Switch To Calls

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Model N Inc. (MODN) are up about 9%, and I think investors would be wise to sell the shares at this point. The problem from my perspective is the fact that the various expenses here are outstripping the admittedly impressive revenue growth. This leads to consistent and widening losses. At the same time, though, the stock is hardly cheap. I understand, though, that many investors have far greater levels of faith than I do and are comfortable owning businesses that lack earnings. For such people, I recommend a lower risk way to garner most of any future gains from this company.

Background

Model N is a leader in Revenue Management solutions for life sciences and technology companies. The company's offerings are designed to transform the revenue life cycle from a host of disjointed activities to a strategic "end to end" process. The company offers a host of cloud based services - Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors, and Revenue Cloud for Manufacturing - offer a range of solutions from "one off" offerings to complete suites.

The company derives its revenues from the sale of its cloud based solutions as well as professional services, as well as maintenance and support services. The increased demand for the company's offerings is evidenced by the fact that revenue has grown quite nicely over the past five years.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past four years, revenue at Model N has grown at a CAGR of about 12.5%, which I consider to be an impressive feat. Also positive is the fact that revenue is becoming more of an annuity, given that SaaS and maintenance now represent fully 85.6% of total revenue, up from 42% back in 2013.

Unfortunately this is where the good financial news ends. Outstripping revenue growth are expenses like R&D (up at a CAGR of 13.5%) and G&A (up at a CAGR of 13.5%), and this has had the consequence of growing losses at a CAGR of about 17% over the past four years. It seems that the more this company sells, the greater are the losses. I ran a correlation on full year results for the four years 2014-2017 and found a strongly negative correlation (r=-.65) between revenue and net income. The reason for this might be the fact that in order to remain relevant, the company must continuously invest in R&D and sales expenses. This prompts the question that I've asked repeatedly over the past few weeks: what will transform this company such that revenue growth consistently exceeds growth in expenses?

Turning briefly to the capital structure, the company took on $50 million of debt to fund the Revitas acquisition in January of 2017. Revitas was a provider of life sciences revenue management software. The company has more than enough cash at the moment to fully pay off this debt at the moment, but investors should be aware of the fact that it is due at the beginning of 2022. In my view, it is likely that the company will need to tap debt markets in 2022 to pay this down, exposing investors to what will likely be higher interest payments at that time. Also, the share count has increased at a CAGR of about 4% over the past five years. I expect this dilution to continue as the company generates losses from operations.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think the assumption that a "good company" must be a "good investment" and that a "bad company" must be a "bad investment" is simplistic. It's often the case that a wonderful business can be a terrible investment if the investor pays too high a price. Also, a troubled company can be a wonderful investment if you can buy the stock below intrinsic value. For that reason, I must spend some time looking at the stock here. I think there's a great deal of operational risk inherent in Model N, but investors may be adequately compensated for taking on that risk if they are able to buy the shares at a reasonable discount. Unfortunately, they're not.

I believe that the more you pay for something, the lower your subsequent returns. With that in mind, I offer the current price to free cash flow chart for this company.

Source: Gurufocus

Although the shares have become less expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, at ~150 times free cash flow, they are still massively expensive in my view.

Options to the Rescue

As I wrote at the outset, some people will remain long this name in spite of the continued losses. For those people, I think call options represent a lower risk way to "play" this name. At the time of this writing (October 2), the bid ask spread for February calls with a strike price of $16 is $1.35-1.85. If we assume a hypothetical investor in this business simply buys the calls at market, they will garner most of the upside the company can deliver over the next six months while putting up only 11.5% of the capital. In my view, the risk-reward for this strategy is superior to stock ownership. If the shares rally from here, the call holder participates in most of that upside, using far less capital. If, as I suspect will happen, the market for these shares falters in the next six months, the drop may be 88.5% less painful given the relatively small amount of capital employed. Thus, I consider this to be a much more safe way for investors in this business to continue to participate. To be very clear, I wouldn't waste even $1.85 on this name, but if an investor insists on staying long, I think a call option gives them the safest way to do it.

Conclusion

At the moment, I think the shares of Model N Inc. represent the worst combination of low profitability and expensive stock price. I think price and value inevitably intersect at some future point, and at the moment the price far exceeds value in my estimation. For this reason alone, it makes little sense to buy these shares at the moment in my estimation. That said, I understand that some people will be interested in participating in upside here, and will be loath to abandon the name. For such people I recommend call options as a means to garner most of that upside at far less risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.