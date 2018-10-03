Why Aren't These Closed-End Funds Getting More Love? Part 1: Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is one of the top performing funds by NAV, but its price returns have been lacking.

As long-time members will know, one of the more useful services provided by CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is to warn when a closed-end fund [CEF] becomes overvalued on the basis of absolute and relative valuation metrics, allowing members to (1) lock in juicy profits arising from premium/discount valuation changes alone, (2) sidestep potentially major capital losses if, or when, the premium/discount valuation reverts, and (3) rotate into a more undervalued CEF in the same sector in order to "compound income on steroids." In many cases, funds appear to become overvalued for no rhyme or reason at all...

In this article, I'd like to do a reverse type of analysis: spotlight three CEFs that we think deserve more love from investors!

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

The first unloved fund is the Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) (formerly the Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund), a $1067 million global equity CEF. It was incepted on January 26, 2007.

Here's the data for the peer group under consideration. AOD belongs to CEFConnect's "Global Equity Dividend" category, but since there are only 5 funds in that category, I decided to widen the comparison by also including the "Global Equity" and "Global Growth & Income" categories.

AOD currently trades with a discount of -11.90%, a 1-year z-score of -1.6 and a yield of 7.89% that is 116% covered. It charges a baseline expense of 1.15% and is 9% levered.

The high coverage for an equity fund is surprising, until you realize that this is probably due to the fund's use of a "dividend capture" strategy, which involves buying stocks before the ex-date and selling after the ex-date in order to capture the full dividend while only holding the stock for a few days of the year.

Of course, this isn't a "free lunch" because the price of the stock is adjusted downwards by the amount of the dividend on the ex-date, but the strategy could potentially capture the pre-dividend run-up in share price as investors bid up the stock in anticipation of receiving the distribution. Anyway, since dividends are recorded as part of net investment income, this explains why AOD's coverage can be so high.

Note that in May 2018, the fund changed management from Alpine to Aberdeen, however, the fund's strategy has been stated to remain the same.

Performance

AOD is no slouch when it comes to NAV performance. AOD has returned +9.26% in NAV over the past 1 year, ranking it 5th amongst the 26 funds in the wider peer group. This is even the more impressive when we consider that the 1st-placed fund, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST), isn't a direct peer because of its heavy technology focus, while the 3rd placed fund, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO), likely only outperforms AOD because of its heavy 37% leverage.

The 4th placed fund, Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD), is run by the same managers as AOD. AOD also ranks 9th (+10.24%) and 3rd (+8.68%) out of the peer group for 3 and 5-year NAV returns respectively, although for 10 years, it comes in the bottom half of the pack at +3.46%.

Why do I say that this fund is unloved? Well, despite coming 5th in NAV over the past year, its 1-year price return is only +7.37%, which comes in 9th out of the peer group. In fact, it ranks 18th in the "price-NAV" metric (roughly corresponding to the change in premium/discount over the time period), as its discount actually widened by around -2% over the past year.

You'll see what I mean when we compare the price and NAV charts for AOD versus Calamos Global Total Return (NASDAQ:CGO) and Calamos Global Dynamic Income (CHW), two funds that I've recently warned about as being overvalued.

Over the past 1 year, CGO and CHW have returned +18.63% and +13.53% by price respectively, far outperforming AOD's +6.66% return.

However, on a NAV basis, CGO and CHW's NAVs have fallen by -2.07% and -3.23% over the past 1 year, and AOD is the only one to have grown its NAV (+2.06%).

AOD Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Which fund would you rather own? AOD at an -11.90% discount which grew its NAV over the past year, or CHW at a +4.95% premium, or even CGO at an even more ridiculous +15.14% premium, both funds which lost NAV over the past year? The answer seems obvious to me!

Portfolio

For those interested in possibly owning AOD, here are some additional details regarding the fund from the fund's factsheet (July 2018).

In terms of geographic exposure, the fund has the majority of its holdings in the United States (58.8%), followed by the United Kingdom (7.4%), France (4.8%) and Germany (3.8%).

Sector-wise, the highest allocations are to financials (17.6%), industrials (14.4%) and information technology (13.2%). The lowest-weighted sectors are telecommunications (3.8%), real estate (4.1%) and utilities (4.4%).

The top 10 holdings account for 14.3% for the fund, with Apple (AAPL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Vodafone (VOD) being the top three positions of the fund.

The fund employs a slight value tilt, with a portfolio P/E ratio of 17.66 that is slightly lower than the benchmark's (MSCI All-Country World Index) 18.97.

The fund is competitive with its index over 1, 3 and 5-year intervals, although it substantially underperforms over 10 years.

One point that may not be fully appreciated by CEF investors is that DRIPing is far more advantageous when the fund is at a significant discount compared to when it is at a premium (and this is in addition to the free alpha gained from each "mini-liquidation," which is what a distribution actually is).

In the total return chart below, which includes the effect of reinvested distributions, we can see that AOD (+66.01%) significantly outperforms ACWI (+54.39%) by around 12 percentage points, even though its NAV return only outpaces the benchmark's NAV return by about 0.3 percentage points annually.

I believe that some of the outperformance can be attributed to the ability to reinvest AOD's distribution at a substantial discount (5-year average discount: -13.44%), giving more shares of the fund compared to if the discount wasn't there. I intend to mathematically analyze the relationship between discount and DRIP effectiveness in a future article.

AOD Total Return Price data by YCharts

While we're in AOD primarily for opportunistic discount reversion potential, the question may still be asked: is AOD suitable as a long-term holding for global equity exposure? I would say yes, as long as the discount is wider than -10%, which together with its ~7% NAV yield will go some way towards mitigating the effect of the moderately high (relative to passive ETFs) baseline expense ratio (estimated alpha +0.7% per year). However, if the discount is narrower than -10%, I would be looking at alternatives, including ETFs.

Please note: This article was first released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory 3 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

We’re currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. The sale ends on October 31, 2018, so please consider joining us by clicking on the following link: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.