MannKind: Where The Truth, Honesty, And Candor Are Needed

With today's results (9/28/2018), the following charts reflect the 3rd-Q sequential growth in New Prescriptions from the 2nd-Q, for Afrezza. With one week left in this current quarter, we see this final week's report will determine if MannKind's (MNKD) sales force has achieved any sequential growth in this vital category for creating revenue needed to keep MannKind solvent. I'm sure there are those who will discount the now known inability for MannKind's sales force to improve on their performance in any meaningful way.

Based on widely acclaimed events last year - new label change, more sales representatives in the field, and inclusion of more TV ads being the final need event for creating growth, we have seen the 1st-Q 2018 results fall short of the previous Q-4 2017 results. Assuming the results for this final week match this current week's results, this gives us this realization: (1st-Q 2018, down from 4th-Q 2017) (2nd Q-2018, an increase of 17% over the 1st-Q results). Assuming the NRxs come in at the same as this week (301), this translates into a modest growth of 135 or 4%, increase in New Prescriptions for the 3rd-Q. When considering there are at least 100 sales representatives, this translates into the staggering result where each sales representative increased their productivity by 1.35 new prescriptions.

Sequential NRx Growth Over Last 12 Months: NRx 4th-Q-(17) 3,149 1st-Q-(18) 2,949 (205) 2nd-Q-(18) 3,458 514 3rd-Q-(18) 3,593 135 Net 444 %Growth 14%

#Based on the assumption, the final week of the 3rd-Q generates at least 301 NRxs.

NRxs-Q-2 NRxs-Q-3 Week 1 248 251 2 210 264 3 244 282 4 277 276 5 239 273 6 261 295 7 295 273 8 300 257 9 249 301 10 304 225 11 257 294 12 281 301 13 293 Total 3,458 3,292 AVG. 266 274

With one final week in the current quarter, the NRx weekly growth translates into 3% for the weekly NRxs capture rate. These results are based on more TV ads having been shown, and the public knowledge of the highly touted new data from the Type 1 STAT clinical trial was known during the entirety of the 3rd-Quarter marketing efforts.

At some point, it should dawn on those who wish to ignore the undeniable and confirmed data related to the horrible capture and retainment rate for Afrezza. The data is not favorable for a company generating a net revenue of less than $4 million per quarter when MannKind is spending approximately $30 million per quarter. Plus, they are facing expenses that will even further impact the current burn rate for needed cash. When will this charade end? Currently, MannKind's assets to debt are upside down and the spread is growing each day, each hour, each minute!

There are others who gather around another internet site where it's dedicated to propagating the misinformation about MannKind. Today's result generated jubilation about Afrezza exceeding the 'magical' 600 level for total prescriptions. The problem with the celebration is the fact on 2/12/2016, 4/1/2016, 4/8/2016, and 5/13/2016 when MannKind didn't have their own sales team, the total prescriptions exceeded the 600-milestone level. So, now three years later, the jubilation for the totally controlled MannKind effort rings a little hollow considering it took them three years to beat a standard when there wasn't even a sales team in the field selling Afrezza.

Oh! The profound fact that Denial isn't a river in Africa.

With this reality update for the miserable achievements MannKind has shown with their total control of Afrezza, let me now move to the main purpose of this article. On September 20th, I wrote my most recent article related to MannKind. The key points I attempted to convey to my readers were: (1) The STAT data being ballyhooed as being fantastic was, IMO, a complete failure. (2) The long delay in sharing trial results confirmed even MannKind's management knew the data wouldn't be compelling to the medical professionals needed to prescribe Afrezza. The capstone for this proof was the desperate need to pay a company who would only publish data from entities who pay them under the guise they would put the data under a peer-reviewed process.

The deception offered by this effort is amazing. The publication issuing this non-stellar data was the Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics journal, a journal owned by Liebert Publishing. Now read what I perceive is a sham publication where on the bottom of the article it shows the Author Disclosure Statement - make note of the disclosures for HKA and SKG. And who are HKA and SKG? They are Halis Kaan Akturk and Satish K. Garg, both employed at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes at the University of Colorado.

Now click on the link on the right-hand side showing the cover for this publication and note the Editor-in-Chief for Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics is the same Satish K. Garg, who touts his personally controlled editorial publication as being the "only peer-reviewed journal covering all aspects of diagnosing and managing diabetes". Now please direct your attention to the IMPACT FACTOR shown for this - "only peer-reviewed journal" dealing with diabetes. Make note - Garg's journals gets a score of 2.921. This translates into Stevie Wonder reading the journal once a year. So much for Garg's efforts in disseminating relevant data to the medical professionals and him bragging about it and apparently untruthful about it being a peer-reviewed article when he is also the head of what appears to be a non-existing review process. And certainly, a journal having no readership from medical professionals who will cite their published articles. Garbage in results in Garbage out from this publication - it appears!

But more important - who is Satish K. Garg? For this information please visit the NIH Clinical Trial site where it reveals relevant information about the MannKind STAT data under discussion and having been published in the dubious Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics journal. Your review will show the clinical trial was sponsored by the Barbara Davis Center at the University of Colorado. Then, you can see the responsible party for this MannKind funded clinical trial is one Satish K. Garg. So, now with Garg being the editor-in-chief for a very dubious medical journal, the responsible person for the STAT clinical trial and being paid by MannKind to promote this worthless review for a worthless Clinical Trial, this simply means MannKind has hired one person and assign this person to manage all phases of a game of charades.

Now, review what Dr. David Kendall stated in the press release announcing the publication of the STAT data in Garg's editorially controlled internet journal. This is what Dr. Kendall, the person who has the industry contacts to get Afrezza designated as the Standard of Care by medical doctors:

These new data significantly advance our understanding of the potential clinical benefits of Afrezza therapy for those living with type 1 diabetes," stated David Kendall, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MannKind Corporation. "We believe one of the key limitations to optimal glucose control and achieving better outcomes for people living with diabetes is their ability to control mealtime glucose levels. These data generated to date further support the view that Afrezza has the potential to be the treatment of choice for those individuals with diabetes who require alternatives that further improve mealtime glucose control. The completion of this proof-of-concept trial and peer-reviewed publication allows for broad sharing of these data with diabetes healthcare professionals."

Incredulous! Dr. Kendall, who the MannKind 'true believers' have anointed supreme leader of diabetic care, must resort to a third rate journal where he knows Dr. Garg is a hired and paid rainmaker for MannKind. How could Dr. Kendall have any level of human decency when he must lower himself to such deceptive efforts to promote a drug that has demonstrated time and time again those needing beneficial drugs for treating their horrible condition - they have no sustainable interest in using Afrezza? And why is this? Because the CEO of MannKind has publicly stated that Afrezza has efficacy issues with their delivery of the drug.

There are Untruths and Then There Are Unmitigated Untruths!

Let me explain the title of this article, "MannKind: Where The Truth, Honesty, And Candor Are Needed."

During the September 5th Rodman & Renshaw conference, MannKind's CEO made the following statement:

A lot of inhalation products are mannitol or sugar-based where they sit in the lungs and then they release over time where we deliver the target through the lung because as soon as FDKP touches that pH, it's binded in an acidic environment and the lungs are basic environment. So as soon as those two connect, it really releases the drug and FDKP gets excreted. That's a really important differentiator of our technology and this is really why we see, when you look down, almost 70% of the drug gets delivered to the target wherein other devices usually 70% does not get to the target, it's about 30% gets to the target. So we really enable a systemic delivery and absorption that really mimics intra-arterial delivery when you think about how fast and how quickly you get those therapeutic levels."

Now considering MannKind only has one product that is approved for human use where their drug is delivered via inhalation. If one reviews the Prescribing Data for this single product, this data is mandated by the FDA and must be based on well defined truthful information. With this stipulation about truth and not a lie, please review the MannKind declarations about Afrezza dosing issues:

Carrier Particles Clinical pharmacology studies showed that carrier particles [see Description (11)] are not metabolized and are eliminated unchanged in the urine following the lung absorption. Following oral inhalation of AFREZZA, a mean of 39% of the inhaled dose of carrier particles was distributed to the lungs and a mean of 7% of the dose was swallowed. The swallowed fraction was not absorbed from the GI tract and was eliminated unchanged in the feces.

Page 16-12.3 Pharmacokinetics

At the Rodman & Renshaw, conference the CEO stated:

That's a really important differentiator of our technology and this is really why we see, when you look down, almost 70% of the drug gets delivered to the target wherein other devices usually 70% does not get to the target, it about 30% gets to the target. "

But on the prescribing label for Afrezza, MannKind clearly and unequivocally states only 39% of the inhaled dose is distributed to the lungs. When you look at two publicly made statements using the same supporting data - one of the statements is untruthful if the same data collected to make the determined point being the fact at issue the amount of a drug delivered to the lungs is 39%. The speaker can't then around and claim the same data proves that 70% of a drug is delivered to the lungs. Because as the true believers know full-well, one of the most profound failures of Afrezza, after nearly two decades trying to develop a justification for their drug, MannKind can't figure out the proper dosing regimen for one simple reason - the reality of every time a patient tries to dose with Afrezza they never know how much of the insulin is delivered to their lungs.

Diabetic patients get one attempt for getting each dose perfectly delivered to their lungs. One chance! And now you know for the STAT trial, MannKind knew it was necessary to give the Afrezza arm an immediate option of taking another dose of Afrezza. Why did they know? Because they tell you on their dosing label the mean dosage delivered to the lungs was only a 39% delivery from the cartridge supplying the needed amount of insulin! Now MannKind is spinning a story about their jackass having been painted with stripes and investors think they own a zebra.

Look folks! This is a simple process to understand. The only advantage of dosing insulin via the inhalation route vs. injections is one issue. If one ingests insulin through an oral method, the insulin is so degraded in the digestive system it becomes worthless and unable to address the blood glucose levels for someone suffering with diabetes. Plain and simple - insulin can't be dosed with the oral route of delivery. The only proven and successful way for insulin to be dosed is by using an injection approach.

Go back and review all the previous and initial articles written on SA where the authors were touting one simple issue - needle phobia being the hinderance for injections. This was the selling point for Afrezza - this was the initial selling point for Exubera!

There were some SA articles totally dedicated to the needle phobia issues. Go back and read this article from more than three years ago. The article is totally dedicated to the issue of needle phobia being the key selling point and how this issue would expand the market for Afrezza. The author of this article and many more devoted to MannKind being a winning investment - this author has long left the playing field because he finally accepted the reality of the situation and the inherent issues with Afrezza.

Pfizer (PFE) learned at the expense of about $3 billion being written off their books. Their story and the inability to properly dose Exubera made it a product that couldn't be sold. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), and others learned the fallacy of insulin inhalation and cancelled their clinical trials with such a product. Now look and see where the issue of needle phobia is brought up by those who truly believe MannKind's stock is going to make them rich. The answer is NEVER!

Over the last four years, the Afrezza story has been shredded and thrown into the trashcan. Their story has changed more times by creating a new story than Mickey Rooney was married. It's simply hard trying to keep up with the current storyline. But now the company has made up a new storyline, spreading untruth claims about the clinical data where they are now scraping the barrel with a non-stellar pedigree of a journal touting the amazing potential for Afrezza. And now one might understand why today MannKind's stock is trading for about $0.35 since when the story was about needle phobia.

Why did Dr. Kendall tout the STAT trail knowing that 50% of the planned Afrezza arm either stopped using Afrezza or didn't generated data that supported the result they wanted? Results that no reputable peer-review journal would touch with a ten-foot pole!

Conclusion:

Afrezza is insulin. But an insulin product that can't be delivered in amounts needed for remediating the user's condition simply because the technology -Technosphere - is an antiquated technology used in making the product. Because of the way it's manufactured, Afrezza has the most expensive production cost for all insulin products. Doesn't anyone remember in the recent United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) announcement, initially MannKind would manufacture and provide the Tre-T PAH product. Then it stipulates United will take over the manufacturing of the product. When this occurs, what happens to the only manufacturing plant in the world using Technosphere in their manufacturing process? Does anyone really believe United is going to build a new manufacturing plant for a product that will not be accepted by users or insurance companies?

Remember my earlier article where I outlined the labor-intensive process of using the wetting and drying process for creating Afrezza. Read the Liquidia (LQDA) process for creating their PAH product - notice they don't use the wetting and drying process for their product. Why have other drugs companies developed the nebulizer mist delivery process with a spacer for their drugs vs. the Technosphere process? Cost and the inability to dose with the same degree of delivery of the drug to the lungs!

Let me give my readers just one example of this former statement. The 'true believers' like to associate MannKind with every major drug company as being ready to form a partnership. Now keep in mind, Technosphere has been around for about two decades. I think it is safe Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the latest big pharma the TBers are touting for a deal with MannKind, they knew about Technosphere. This is a link for the latest drug J&J has filed an NDA with the FDA. This drug has the potential for being a blockbuster drug. So note, J&J didn't bring this drug to MannKind because of one simple reason. They don't need Technosphere and the inherent cost associated with the technology. And guess what? J&J will not be dosing this new drug via a pill, IV, or patch - so what does this leave as the route of delivery - inhalation that does cost as much as Technosphere. As they say - Read It and Weep - Technosphere is an antiquated and useless delivery system. Get over it, TBers!

Clearly, United has the control of MannKind's PAH product where now they have the option to manufacture the product. United currently controls the PAH market with a pill dosing, IV dosing, and nebulizer with spacer dosing - why would anyone think they would increase their production cost for a market they already control? Why would they try to undercut their nebulizer product for a product that will only deliver 39% of the drug to the patient's lungs? Consider the cost - UTHR can create gallons of their mist formulation without putting it through the wetting and drying process as with Afrezza. If the inhalation has merit, Liquida's production cost will eat MannKinds's breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack, plus dinner. There is nothing magic with the Technosphere production method; if you don't believe this, then you are discounting the huge number of other companies who have developed dry powder and mist products - why didn't any of these major drugs companies use Technosphere over the last 2 decade if it is MAGICAL?

Notice that I've used the term spacer several times. Maybe those who believe Tre-T is going to be a winner, you might want to grasp why UTHR and other drug companies with nebulizers delivery systems have spacers with their product. A product that Afrezza will never have the benefit of using - one breath per dose is all you get with Technosphere - that's all folks! Brag about the small size of your inhaler but try understanding this is your albatross for failure with TRE-t. And UTHR knows this. That is why they earlier opted not to use Technosphere and went another route with their first inhaled PAH drug. If you don't think UTHR after seeing nearly four years of attempts to market Afrezza and they don't understand the issues associated with inhalers - anyone wants to bet me?

Key Points for Consideration:

I'm not saying that Technosphere can't be used to deliver a drug via inhalation. But this isn't the issue. The issue is simple via the inhalation route, insulin can't be delivered to the lungs in such amounts needed to provide relief for the patient's blood glucose crisis. The patient must continue dosing in their efforts to find a benefit from Afrezza. MannKind tells us this fact!

The only reason for developing an inhaled insulin is because dosing insulin via the digestive system, the insulin molecule would be destroyed in the digestive process. Leaving the only route for delivery being by injection because MannKind tells you they can't dose Afrezza with one standard dose, but immediately have to redose.

The problem with the inhalation route is simple - the largest drug companies in the world Pfizer, Sanofi, Abbott, Novo Nordisk have attempted to develop an inhaled insulin product. Each has ditched their development efforts or cancelled their efforts to market such a product.

Knowing from even MannKind's collected data, the issue was the lack of the ability to dose adequate amounts of insulin because they couldn't and haven't been able to determine the amount or size of the cartridges used in the delivery process.

As recent as only a few months ago, MannKind was scrambling to reconfigure their dosing regimen and packaging. Changing cartridges sizes and amount of the drugged contained in the cartridge isn't the issue - it's the amount of the drug that is dispersed to the lungs based on ONE breath per dose! Please try and understand this one simple dynamic of dosing - do you think someone gasping for breath will be able to inhale enough drug versus a healthy person with no breathing issues? One breath, folks! That is what you get with Technosphere!

The selling feature of Afrezza isn't the 'fast in, fast out' slogan now being used to confuse the patients and insurance companies. If 'fast in and fast' out was the solution and benefit, they why MUST MannKind now admit and tell users they MUST monitor their glucose levels and if it isn't controlled they must immediately take another dose. With this admission, this negates the benefit of being 'fast in, fast out". The confirming data says one thing - dosing Afrezza is a guessing game!

We also know the initial selling feature was the issue of needle phobia. Now we know this issue has no merit - 75% of the users of Afrezza stop using the product, thus leaving them one option - return to injecting the insulin needed to control their glucose levels.

Now let us shift to the newest paradigm for making Technosphere and thus, MannKind being a solvent and profitable company. After years of promoting the use of Technosphere for other drugs being delivered, they suddenly switched to a PAH drug using a commodity-based drug where it will be very costly to turn the drug into dry powder via the Technosphere production method.

Remember - MannKind is now resorting to misinforming investors about their ability to dose Afrezza in adequate amounts of insulin. Requiring dosing, dosing and then more dosing - with the most expensive insulin and packaging arrangement for insulin products.

Let us look at the symptoms of a PAH patient: (1) Feeling tired (2) Fainting (3) Feeling dizzy (4) Chest Pain (4) Rapid Heartbeat (5) SHORTNESS of BREATH . And you think the patients could use an inhaler requiring numerous deep inhalations in their attempt for getting relief for their PAH episode! Does anyone think that a person who is experiencing a severe bout of shortness of breath, dizzy, fainting and they will fumble with trying to use an inhaler with a dry powder that is known for causing coughing spasms. Knowing the nebulizer with a spacer will deliver the drug to their lungs - with each breath, whether a deep breath or a shallow breath treprostinil can be delivered to the patient's lungs. ONLY , Tre-T, the MannKind offering, can't be delivered to a patient who has fainted or can't take deep breathes. So sure, doctors and insurance companies are going to jump at the chance for prescribing and covering what will probably be the most expensive treprostinil drug created! Pause for one minute! Who wants to tell a PAH patient who is gasping for breath that this new Tre-T drug is going to help them?

Never forget - United bought Steadymed for cash - they own their technology and delivery system - lock, stock, and barrel. United rents the MannKind technology, where they control worldwide rights to use a technology that we already know has major limitations. Now who do you think United is going to push in the PAH market - their IV dosing, their pill dosing, their current inhaled dosed PAH drugs, their new constant dosing Steadymed product using the same drug as in all the others, or Tre-T that will be using the antiquated Technosphere - the delivery system that MannKind is trying to justify its use with unsupported claims their own data tell you isn't the truth!

Let me be clear! I have never shorted MannKind's stock and I never will short the stock because I'm adamant about having a margin account with a brokerage firm is a stupid position to place your assets at risk. I have written articles outlining my opinion as it relates to MannKind' stock and technology. When I started my efforts and where the stock now trades - the stock has lost more than 90% of its value. For giving this opinion it has proven over more than 4 years to be the winning side of this debacle where the only response to my articles is that I'm a moron. Making me ask one question - if I'm the moron in this 20 plus years of MannKind's effort to generate revenue from their diabetic product - where are you in relation to me being the moron?

It is my sincere wish that Afrezza remains available for those patients needing options for their condition. After all, it is insulin with a faulty delivery system.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.