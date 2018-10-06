The Nest Egg Portfolio: Rubis Complies With U.S. Sanctions - A Buying Opportunity?

The September expiration was a tough one for the Nest Egg Portfolio as it was assigned to buy Wereldhave stock.

Rubis will sell its Iranian division to comply with the US Sanctions and has recorded an impairment charge.

Introduction

The US sanctions against Iran are also impacting the business models of some European companies as they prefer to be safe than sorry. Ingenico (OTC:INGIF) (OTCPK:INGIY) already announced it was divesting its Iranian operations, and in its H1 update, Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) recorded an impairment charge related to the Iranian business which should be sold soon. The write-down had a negative impact on the company’s net income, but I will explain why Rubis still is interesting from a free cash flow perspective.

Did you miss the previous edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio? You can re-read it here.

Portfolio update

Rubis is doing just fine!

Just a few months ago, I added Rubis, a French energy storage and distribution specialist, to the Nest Egg Portfolio. I thought the market was overreacting after the company’s full-year results, and another reason to initiate a position was Rubis’s attractive dividend policy. Shareholders can elect to receive the dividend in cash, or in new stock issued at a discount to the share price. This makes a dividend choice easy: if Rubis is trading cheap, you can continue to build a position by electing a stock dividend at a discount (which usually does not involve any broker fees), and when the share price appears to be quite expensive, you can just select the cash option and spend it elsewhere.

Source: Euronext website

Since the position was added to the portfolio, the share price hasn’t really moved much as after an initial increase, it fell right back to where it started. Let’s have a look at Rubis’s performance in the first half of the year to figure out how the company is doing and whether or not it would make sense to increase the position at this time.

The big headline of the news outlets after Rubis’s report was zooming in on the Iranian issues: the company wants to comply with the US sanctions against the country and is currently in the process of selling all of its Iranian assets. I’m not expecting the company to get a high price for these assets, but the market also shouldn’t be overreacting on these issues as the Iranian division doesn’t add a lot of value to the company, and the value of this business was impaired in the first half of the year.

Keep in mind Rubis’s Paris listing is much more liquid. The company is trading on Euronext Paris with RUI as its ticker symbol.

The numbers

Rubis reported a revenue of 2.4B EUR in the first half of the year, which is a 32% increase compared to the same period last year. The higher result was mainly due to the contribution of the newly acquired Dinasa group in Haiti and also had a positive impact on the EBITDA result which increased by 8% to 258M EUR. This might appear to be a disappointing result, but I would expect there would be a few non-recurring items included in these results, and on top of that, the tax payments related to the day-to-day operations (on top of the corporate tax rate) increased by 50% as well.

Source: half-year report

The pre-tax income decreased by 7% to 175M EUR, and this was mainly due to a conversion from a positive contribution of ‘other operating income’ to the tune of 14.3M EUR in H1 2017 to an expense of 19.4M EUR in H1 2018. Excluding this part of the income statement would have resulted in an adjusted pre-tax income of 173.4M EUR in H1 2017 and 194M EUR in H1 2018, which appears to be a better representation of the truth.

The explanation for these changes is very simple: in the first half of last year, Rubis reported a 15M EUR gain on the sale of a division, but in the first half of this year, it reported a 2M EUR loss on the disposal of property as well as some expenses related to a strategic acquisition. So, pretty much this entire ‘other expense’ cost position is non-recurring.

A closer look at the cash flows

As a lot of the operating expenses appear to be non-cash expenses, one would expect the operating cash flow and free cash flow at Rubis to be substantially higher than the net income. And indeed, the company reported an operating cash flow of 198.3M EUR which includes a 20.6M investment in the working capital position, but excludes the interest expenses of 9.1M EUR and the payment to non-controlling interests of 8.5M EUR.

Source: half-year report

Taking these adjustments into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow is approximately 201M EUR, and this was used to fund the 108M EUR in capital expenditures, resulting in a free cash flow result of 93M EUR. That’s not bad, but definitely not great. But as I explained in the previous article, a substantial part of Rubis’s capex consists of growth capex and should be taken out of the equation to determine the adjusted free cash flow rate.

Unfortunately, Rubis only provides a detailed breakdown of sustaining capex versus growth capex in its annual report, so I will have to work with an estimate based on Rubis’s own wording in its financial report:

Source: half-year report

Approximately 33M EUR of the capex appears to be non-recurring, and this would boost the adjusted sustaining free cash flow to 126M EUR in the first half of the year and approximately 250M EUR for the entire financial year.

Conclusion

The company currently has almost 97M shares outstanding, which means the expected FCF/share will be roughly 2.55-2.60 (and I was pretty conservative in my assumptions). This means Rubis is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 5.5%, which isn’t very cheap for an infrastructure play, but it does represent an attractive valuation as Rubis’s performance continues to improve.

Rubis’s leverage ratio remains low as the net debt of 545M EUR indicates the net debt/EBITDA ratio will be just in excess of 1 by the end of this year. This means Rubis is in an excellent position to try to expand the business through bolt-on acquisitions. I am currently not adding to the Rubis position in the Nest Egg Portfolio, but I still think the company is attractively valued.

Other additions/removals

There are some changes in the portfolio, as some options got exercised at the September expiration date. The share price of Flow Traders (OTC:FLTDF) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) was trading below the exercise prices of the written call options on the expiration date, so these call options expired worthless. The put option on Binck Bank (OTC:BINCF) (OTC:BINCY) also expired worthless, but much to my surprise, the share price of Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) expired just 9 cents below the 30 EUR strike price, so the portfolio was forced to buy 100 shares at 30 EUR for a total cash outflow of 3003 EUR (including transaction expenses).

The put options on Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) and Bpost (OTCPK:BPOSY) (OTC:BPOSF) were also exercised, and this cost the portfolio an additional 3206 EUR in cash outflow.

The purchase of the Wereldhave stock wasn’t really expected, and the weight of the REIT has now increased to approximately 7%, and that’s perhaps a bit too much for a 2nd tier REIT. Fortunately, the high option premium of 2.60 EUR meant the effective purchase cost was just 27.4 EUR, and that’s a very fair price for this company. That being said, I would like to increase the cash flow on the back of this increased position, and I am writing one call option on Wereldhave with a strike price of 32 EUR and expiring in March 2019. The total net cash inflow is 35 EUR.

The total net cash outflow related to these activities is 6,174 EUR.

Incoming dividends

I was on holiday in September, so I need to catch up on the incoming dividends in the Nest Egg Portfolio. There were quite a few companies writing cheques to their shareholders, and this will fund a part of the (expensive) September expiration purchases. You can find the summarizing table here below.

As mentioned before, I wanted to maximize the PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) stock dividend, and 37 new (free) shares were added to the position. BT Group (BT) (OTCPK:BTGOF) also finally paid its dividend and energy group Total (TOT) also coughed up some cash. Meanwhile, telecom operator Vodafone (VOD) also paid the dividend that was declared a few months ago. Most of the dividends were tax-free as, for instance, Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) (OTCPK:GLCNF) are paying their dividends as capital repayments which aren’t subject to any withholding tax.

The current portfolio + updates

Noteworthy Europe-focused articles and recent news from Europe

SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman recently moved to Valencia and attended a value investing conference in Spain. There are a tonne of good ideas in his article, and I think J Mintzmyer’s coverage of International Seaways (INSW) could be a good starting point to be brought up to date on this shipping idea.

Sarfaraz Khan thinks British Petroleum (BP) is looking good, but isn’t a buy. The integrated oil producer is bringing three new projects online this year, but its debt levels are quite high, while the free cash flow result per share is relatively low compared to its peer group. The British oil sector is pretty interesting these days as the Brent oil price is still trading above $80/barrel. A few weeks ago, I mentioned Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) (OTCPK:PMOIY) could be a useful speculative addition to a portfolio. The strong cash flows should result in the company being self-sufficient to fund the development of Sea Lion, an oil project offshore the Falkland Islands.

The Millennial Investor is making a case for Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) (OTCQX:HKHHF), and he seems to prefer the Dutch brewer over AB InBev (BUD). Millennial Investor argues Heineken has a better dividend policy and a safer balance sheet. It’s true BUD appears to have a lot (read: too much) debt on its balance sheet and due to its generous dividend policy, the net debt is only decreasing at a very slow rate.

Conclusion

I wasn’t expecting to be assigned 100 shares of Wereldhave as the company’s share price closed just 0.3% below the strike price. I will have to keep a close eye on that position because although I think the company is undervalued, the weight of Wereldhave in the portfolio shouldn’t be higher than the current 7%. I will now have to monitor the cash position to ensure the Nest Egg Portfolio is able to meet its commitments at the December expiration date.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! Try ESCI for free during our 2-week Free Trial period!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRBF, BINCF, BPOSF, BT, BUD, GLCNF, INGIF, WRDEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.