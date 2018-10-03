Allergan And Cenicriviroc In NASH Fibrosis: Revisiting FDA Guidelines For Conditional Approval

Notwithstanding the substantial competition in the NASH clinical space, cenicriviroc will benefit from significant differentiation that would allow Allergan to remain competitive.

To be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

—Nelson Mandela

Investment Thesis

Allergan PLC (AGN) is a large market cap ($65B) biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of innovative and generic therapeutics for diseases affecting the eyes, bowel, lungs, skin, urogenital systems and brain. Through the acquisition of Tobira Pharmaceuticals and its assets including cenicriviroc (CVC), Allergan is one of the leaders in the clinical development of anti-NASH therapeutics (the focus of this article).

In 2016, the stock price of Tobira Pharmaceuticals stumbled on the release of the top-line data of the Phase 2b CENTAUR study of CVC therapy in NASH because the clinical trial missed its primary clinical outcome of improvement in NASH resolution without worsening of liver fibrosis. However, CVC therapy achieved its secondary clinical outcome of improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH resolution. The clinical efficacy of CVC on NASH liver fibrosis is currently being further researched in the ongoing Phase 3 AURORA clinical trial.

Allergan’s Phase 3 hypothesis for securing conditional accelerated approval is to demonstrate that CVC treatment therapeutically initiates and induces improvement in histological hepatic fibrosis without worsening of NASH resolution. Notably, establishing improvement in NASH resolution after CVC therapy in NASH is not a prerequisite for attaining FDA conditional accelerated approval. A Phase 3 interim data readout for FDA Subpart H conditional accelerated approval is anticipated possibly in H1/2019.

CVC is a dual CC chemokine receptor 2/5 antagonist that selectively inhibits the functional effects of both CCR2 and CCR5 chemokine receptors. CVC represents the first class of immune modulator designed to specifically suppress hepatic inflammatory cell recruitment and activation in NASH. CVC has significant differentiation from its competitors in the sense that it is the only anti-NASH drug candidate pharmacologically developed as an immune modulator to promote anti-inflammatory hepatic responses that induces anti-fibrotic benefits.

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks including serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes. Allergan will not go bankrupt if its NASH clinical trial is unsuccessful since it has a vast portfolio of drug candidates in development. However, it will be disingenuous to suggest that Allergan will not be financially imparted since approval of CVC for NASH fibrosis could be a source of new organic growth that should increase its long-term valuation.

NASH is a huge addressable and lucrative market estimated at $35B. Besides, the vast number of anti-NASH drug candidates in clinical development attest to the financial interest by biopharma both small and large. CVC is considered a viable anti-NASH drug candidate and possibly one of the front-runners and its approval will definitely increase growth and keep Allergan competitive.

My opinion is that the anti-fibrotic benefits of CVC will be validated in the ongoing Phase 3 AURORA trial. NASH is a complex multi-factorial progressive disease with redundant pathways and patients with diverse histopathology. For this reason, I don’t believe that CVC is a therapy that will benefit all NASH patients. However, CVC has proven in Phase 2b trial that it is anti-NASH drug candidate that could regress NASH fibrosis to prevent its progression to cirrhosis and possibly liver cancer. That makes CVC a winner in my book!.

Market Assessment and Risks

Allergan has multiple shots on goal, numerous approved products and several (early to late stage) drug candidates. At the end of Q2 2018, Allergan had cash and marketable securities of $1.70B and outstanding indebtedness of $25.35B. Total revenue for the year Q2/2018 was $7.80B compared to $7.58B in Q2/2017.

Research and development expense was $1.17B. Risks for the company include lack of efficacy in the ongoing clinical trials and potential delays or failure to gain approval. 2019 and beyond will be an exciting year for the company and its shareholders with numerous major catalysts at play including NASH. Each of these catalysts has the potential to drive shares up significantly.

Insight on CVC and Fibrosis

The human liver is composed of immune cells as well as non-immune cells such as hepatic stellate cells (HSC) and Kupffer cells (KC), key drivers of liver fibrosis (Fig. 1). It is known that KCs initiates liver fibrogenesis by causing the production of cytokines and growth factors that induce the activation of HSC.

HSC activation is characterized by transformation to fibroblast and subsequently myofibroblast causing increased production of collagen types I and Ⅲ (Friedman, Semin. Liver Dis 1990). Conversely, liver fibrogenesis is sustained through decreased production of matrix metalloproteinases and increased production of specific tissue inhibitors of matrix metalloproteinases or non specific metalloproteinase inhibitors.

Fig. 1: Blood Flow and Diversity of Immune and Non-Immune Cells in Normal Liver (Racanelli & Rehermann, Hepatology, 2006).

Fibrosis is the sole histopathological feature independently associated with increased susceptibility of NASH-related liver mortality. NASH fibrosis stage is a forecast of overall transplant free survival. Fibrosis is accepted as the most clinical meaningful end point for assessing novel therapies based on current knowledge. The different phases of fibrosis are F1-low risk, F2/F3-advanced fibrosis, F4 cirrhosis (compensated). A proposed mechanism of action of CVC-mediated anti-fibrotic benefit in NASH is schematized in Fig. 2.

Fig. 2: CVC is expected to have anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activities due to its dual antagonism of CCR2/CCR5 receptors. The mechanisms by which CVC may prevent inflammation and fibrosis in NASH are decreased recruitment, migration, and infiltration of pro-inflammatory monocytes to the site of liver injury induced by activated Kupffer cells, mainly via CCR2 antagonism. This consequently reduces the number of pro-inflammatory macrophages in the liver, thereby decreasing chronic liver inflammation and downregulating the production of profibrotic cytokines, such as transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGF-β1). TGF-β1 promotes the transdifferentiation of HSCs to collagen synthesizing myofibroblasts and the production of tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases,which inhibit the metalloproteinase-mediated degradation of extracellular matrix components. In addition, CCR5 and CCL5 mediate HSC migration and proliferation, as well as ‘cross-talk’ between HSCs and leukocytes during fibrogenesis. Therefore, disruption of CCR2 and CCR5 signaling pathways is expected to provide anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic benefits. (Friedman et. al., Contemporary Clinical Trials, 2016).

Epilogue

It always seems impossible until it's done.

—Nelson Mandela

NASH is an emerging global crisis in great need of FDA approved therapeutic options. In 2019, Allergan, Intercept, Genfit and Gilead should all announce their interim Phase 3 data readout for their respective drug candidates for FDA subpart H conditional accelerated approval. Each drug candidate is unique in its mechanism of action and will achieve both financial and clinical success since NASH is a huge addressable market with a diverse histopathological patient population. Besides, NASH is an emerging global health crisis.

Sadly, it has been projected that beginning 2020 NASH may surpass HCV infection as the leading cause of liver transplant in the US (Charlton, Gastroenterology. 2011). NASH is a prevalent disease affecting at least 10% of the global population. Direct cost associated with NASH associated ailments is estimated at >$10B in the U.S. and major European markets (Younossi, et al. Hepatology. 2016).

Approval of anti-fibrotic drug candidate, CVC, should help limit the progression of NASH fibrosis to cirrhosis and alleviate the need for liver transplant. Furthermore, CVC approval will be a source of new organic growth that should increase the long-term valuation of Allergan.

Author's note: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely. If you have enjoyed reading this and other articles, please ‘like’ and ‘follow’.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.