Silver Weekly: Patience Required

I propose SLV to take advantage of a potential rally in spot silver prices in Q4 2018.

While the current rebound may only be a technical retracement, the big rally is still coming.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the Funds physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Introductory note

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Analysis

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials were net short Comex silver by 3,617 tonnes as of September 25. This marks a 7th week in a row that speculators are net short Comex silver.

Over the latest reporting period of September 18-25, non-commercials slashed meaningfully their net short position in the tune of 352 tonnes, which was exclusively driven by short-covering (480 tonnes) though partly counterbalanced by long liquidation (128 tonnes).

Over the past month, non-commercials have liquidated 1,035 tonnes of net long positions in Comex silver.

Since the start of the year, non-commercials have sold a massive 4,339 tonnes of net long positions, after slashing their net long exposure by 8,809 tonnes in 2017.

The excessively negative positioning in silver is not sustainable and therefore, due to normalize. When this happens, shorts will be forced to cover their positions in a rush, producing a strong bout of buying in silver futures contracts, pushing spot silver prices powerfully higher.

In turn, this should lead to a tremendous appreciation in SLV.

Investment positioning

ETF investors held around 20,138 tonnes of physical silver across various ETFs as of September 28, according to FastMarkets’ iterations.

Over the last reporting period of September 21-28, ETF investors liquidated 63 tonnes of their holdings, after fourth straight weeks of buying.

Over the past month, ETF investors have bought 58 tonnes of silver.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have sold a small 71 tonnes of silver.

The recent wave of ETF selling may suggest that ETF investors have been inclined to take some profit or minimize their losses following the recent rebound in spot silver prices. Comex silver spot prices bounced by nearly 6% from their YTD low of $13.94 per oz on September 10 to $14.72 per oz on September 28.

Trading positioning

The relative resilience of spot silver prices in the face of the massive wave of speculative selling over the past year or so confirms my view that (1) the fundamentals of the market are tightening and (2) the negative impact of speculative selling on spot silver prices is coming to an end.

The Silver Institute expects the global silver market to swing back into a deficit this year, after a small surplus of 913 tonnes in 2017 (for the first time in five years).

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

iShares Silver Trust – SLV – Review

SLV is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SLV holds physically silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.75 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111.45 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.48%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be relatively short term (less than 6 months) due to its quite high expense ratio of 0.50%.

The trading momentum in SLV is back in positive territory, with (1) the momentum indicator (10 days) above 0, (2) SLV above its 20 daily moving average and (2) the 20 daily moving average now upwardly sloping.

Although this could suggest that the low of the year is behind us, I remain skeptical about such a conjecture. Rather, I think that the current rebound is just a technical retracement before another YTD low is established and sets the stage for a big rally in the final quarter.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

