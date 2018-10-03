Costco Earnings Preview: No Reason To Buy Ahead Of Earnings

The stock has rallied sharply over the last six months, but the rally might be overdone.

Membership-based retailer Costco (COST) has seen its stock climb sharply over the last six months. The stock jumped from $180 to over $240 before taking a little breather over the last few weeks. Stockholders will be looking for the rally to resume after the company reports earnings on Thursday after the market close, but I’m not sure they will get their wish.

Analysts expect Costco to earn $2.36 per share on revenue of $44.27 billion. The EPS estimate has been ratcheted up from $2.34 over the last 30 days. The company has beaten earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, but the stock hasn’t had much of a reaction when the earnings beat expectations.

Out of the last four earnings reports, on two occasions the stock didn’t gap after earnings and was relatively flat for the following week. On one occasion the stock gapped higher the day after earnings were reported, but then slipped right back down. On one occasion the stock gapped down after the company beat and then consolidated for almost two weeks.

Costco has seen pretty solid earnings growth in the last few years with an average annual growth rate of 7% over the last three years. The company did report earnings growth of 21% in the third quarter and analysts expect the company to grow earnings by 23% for 2018 as a whole.

Sales have been growing at a decent clip, but not as fast as the earnings. Over the last three years the average annual sales growth has been 6% and in the third quarter sales grew by 12%. Analysts expect sales to grow by 9.6% for the year.

Costco’s profitability measurements are somewhat mixed. The return on equity is good at 22.3%, but the profit margin is only 3.1% and the operating margin is 3.22%. Both of those margins are below average.

The stock is trading at a current P/E ratio of 36 and that is above average based on the current P/E ratio of the S&P 500 being just over 25.

I expect Costco’s results to be strong on Thursday. The company’s monthly sales reports have shown double-digit increases over the previous year in June, July, and August. At a time that has been tough for a number of discount retailers, Costco has been able to buck the trend and continued to perform well. I don’t see any reason for that to change in the next few quarters. The problem that I see isn’t with the company itself, but rather the reaction by investors is what I am concerned with.

Mixed Sentiment Picture Muddies the Outlook

The sentiment toward Costco is mixed and two indicators have been moving in opposite directions—one showing more optimism and one showing more pessimism.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.50 which is a rather neutral reading. The problem here is that the ratio has dropped from 4.02 over the last two months. The number of shares sold short has declined while the average daily trading volume has increased. This is indicative of increasing optimism toward the stock.

Settlement Date Short Interest Avg Daily Share Volume Days To Cover 9/14/2018 5,941,800 2,381,098 2.495403 8/31/2018 5,810,858 1,689,910 3.438561 8/15/2018 5,932,126 1,904,801 3.114302 7/31/2018 5,951,903 1,790,776 3.323645 7/13/2018 6,552,966 1,631,017 4.017718

Conversely, the put/call ratio for Costco is at 1.15 which is a sign of pessimism and the ratio has been trending higher over the last few months. I consider a put/call ratio over 1.0 as an extremely pessimistic reading and the fact that it has been moving higher is even more encouraging as a contrarian.

Analysts are slightly optimistic on the stock with 18 out of 29 analysts rating the stock as a “buy” with the other 11 rating it as a “hold”. Three months ago, when the last earnings report was released, there were 19 buys and 12 holds. That isn’t much of a change and isn’t really giving us anything to base a trade on.

Technical Indicators Have Been in Overbought Territory

With the stock rallying so sharply since late March, Costco’s stock has been in overbought territory for several months now. The little pause in the rally over the last few weeks has allowed the weekly stochastic readings to move out of overbought territory ever so slightly. This is the first time since May that the readings haven’t been in overbought territory.

The 10-week RSI remains in overbought territory and it has been there since June.

You can see how Costco had been moving higher from the middle of 2016 through the middle of this year with a trend channel defining the move. The rally accelerated at the beginning of July and the trajectory of the rally took the stock out of the trend channel.

The chart is a concern as I am not sure the stock can keep climbing at the current trajectory for very much longer. If the sentiment indicators were showing extreme pessimism across the board, I wouldn’t be as concerned. But with only one sentiment indicator showing pessimism, I have my doubts that the rally can continue without a pullback or at the very least a consolidation.

No Need to Trade Costco Ahead of Earnings

Based on the past reactions to earnings reports and the mixed sentiment picture, I see no reason to trade Costco ahead of the earnings report. Overall the stock looks pretty solid and should move higher over the next few quarters, but I think investors would be better served by waiting until after the report to buy the stock.

Personally I would like to see the weekly overbought/oversold indicators move down a little before jumping in to buy the stock. The indicators don’t have to get down to oversold levels, but anything down around the 50 level on both the RSI and the stochastics would be encouraging to me.

Another factor I will be keeping an eye on is the sentiment. If we see the short interest ratio stabilize or start climbing again, that would be a good sign, especially if the put/call ratio remains high. I don’t look for many changes from the analysts.

Between the changing sentiment and the overbought levels on the stock, I suggest waiting to buy Costco. The overall fundamentals are good, but at this point the stock has been outperforming the company—meaning that the stock has jumped more than I think it should have based on the company’s fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.