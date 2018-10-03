8% Preferred Share Just Went Ex-Dividend And Comfortable Within The Hold Range

After the ex-dividend date, we’d like to see ARI-C dip below $25.

ARI-C is their preferred share which we view as being well into the hold range.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) quickly became a favorite of many authors and investors on Seeking Alpha. The volume of positive articles on ARI is the simplest way to tell how much authors like the stock, but I’m not joining the crowd. ARI is a fine commercial mortgage REIT, but there is nothing to justify the dramatic premium to book value.

While we view the common stock as an underperform, their preferred share, ARI-C, offers a much better option in our view at The REIT Forum. This article will primarily be about the preferred share, but we will touch on the common stock.

ARI common stock

Most of ARI’s loans are floating-rate:

Source: ARI

The floating rate is a hedge against rising interest rates for ARI.

Since ARI is largely immune to interest-rate risk with a slight benefit on higher short-term rates and a slight negative on lower short-term rates, ARI has to be getting their income from something other than interest-rate risk.

Source: ARI

ARI provides commercial loans on real estate. They act as a lender and they are directly present in the transactions rather than simply buying a slice of a pool of mortgage loans. That “buy a slice of the pool” technique is very common for mortgage REITs. This is one area where the commercial mortgage REITs like ARI separate themselves. They have floating-rate loans on individual properties and they perform the due diligence on those loans themselves.

Source: ARI

ARI is a fine mortgage REIT, but the price is simply too high. Investors are paying more than a full year of that huge dividend yield simply in the premium to book value. They may feel great about that now, but when shares trend back towards book value, it won’t be so great. Investors shouldn’t expect ARI to completely fall apart, but how would they feel about a 10% decline in the share price?

Source: ARI

Remember ARI runs substantial leverage, so as a percentage of equity those allocations are materially higher.

Are you aware that ARI’s portfolio includes a 4% exposure to “Retail Center” and a 15% exposure to “Urban Retail Predevelopment”?

Source: ARI

ARI preferred share

ARI-C just went ex-dividend recently.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

As you can see in the above chart, there is only $0.01 dividend accrual. Immediately after an ex-dividend date, the stripped yield and current yield will be identical. ARI-C is one of the better choices for preferred shares around 8% given it has a risk rating of 3.

Source: The REIT Forum

Since ARI-C has very little dividend accrual, we know the worst cash to call is -$0.27.

We would like to see the price dip a bit below $25 to issue a buy rating. However, ARI-C is well into the hold range and would need to be $26.00 for us to downgrade shares to a sell.

The mortgage REITs will calculate dividend accrual based on the payment date as opposed to the ex-dividend date. Consequently, if ARI-C were to announce a call for ARI-C after the market closed today, the result would be a loss of about $0.27. The call would come through at $25 and there would be very little if any dividend accrual available for shareholders.

Final thoughts

ARI is a decent commercial mortgage REIT. Therefore, we have the preferred share sitting within the hold range and we would be quite bullish if it dropped down to a little bit under $25. Below $25 we would have a positive worst cash to call and it’s a nice yield to be locking in.

