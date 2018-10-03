Verastem Is Now A Major Freshly Derisked Small Cap Oncology Opportunity

Verastem is at the moment the cheapest oncology company with a just approved cancer medicine in the US since 2010, presenting a major derisked investing opportunity.

The company is well prepared for immediate commercialization with a large sales force, ~$200M cash and secured business now in the top three, soon four, largest pharma markets.

Next trading day after approval the company announced a Partnership with CSPC Pharma in China, the second largest drug market in the world.

The company got the FDA approval on Duvelisib (COPIKTRA) on 9/24, almost two weeks before deadline. The stock price tanked on a sell the news event.

Catalysts since August

(Source: COPIKTRA Approval Slide Presentation)

For people looking for reasons or things they might have missed with stock market movements: the stock market cannot be perfect, since that assumption does not take into account mass psychology.

Aug 14th I wrote about big upcoming catalysts of Verastem (VSTM). As that article was quite comprehensive of the company, I wanted to write a shorter follow up on what has happened and the future.

Now, a bit more than two months later the company has on back to back days had two of the biggest catalysts in it's hard fought history. It now has the only third FDA approved oncology drug in the US in 2018. The following day Verastem also closed a very nice partnership with CSPC Pharma in the second largest drug market in the world, China. The company has now secured the top three largest markets (US, China, Japan) for Duvelisib sales with another top of the line move from the management. The EU will also happen in the coming months per management.

(Source)

9/24 The FDA approved Duvelisib (now Copiktra) For Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Small Lymphotic Leukemia (SLL) with a priority review, two weeks prior the deadline and with no advisory committee or additional data required as a 3rd line treatment after two prior treatments. This could be strongly thought of as a sign of confidence to the validity of the drug. They also granted an accelerated approval process for Follicular Lymphoma (NYSE:FL) for Duvelisib. Copiktra will be provided by apparently by severa pharmacy companies of at least one released a PR on the subjetc: Biologics Inc, Mckesson's independent oncology and complex care specialty pharmacy.

(Source)

Verastem has also funded a CLL Society expert access program for patients (clients) to receive the best possible care.

The 9/25 deal with CSPC secured VSTM with an upfront payment of 15M and up to 160M in additional payments and double digit royalties. From the SEC filing:

"CSPC is required to pay the Company an upfront, non-refundable payment of $15 million by November 2018. The Company is also entitled to receive aggregate payments of up to $160 million if certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones are successfully achieved. CSPC is obligated to pay the Company double-digit royalties on net sales of products containing duvelisib in the Territory, subject to reduction in certain circumstances, and to fund certain global development costs on a pro-rata basis. The Company and CSPC have made customary representations and warranties and have agreed to certain customary covenants, including confidentiality and indemnification."

(Source: SEC filing)

CSPC's stock price rose 5% on the news to it's two week high, which is quite significant also for Verastem since CSPC is a $12B company - the drug is seen as important and revenue creating in China, which is of course the most populous country in the world with almost a fifth of the worlds population. People wondering about possible tariffs, China removed all tariffs from cancer drugs in May 2018.

9/6 the company started a combination study with Abbvie's Venetoclax in CLL/SLL. Something that was once rumored to be a possible cure for the terrible disease when INFI still owned the licence. These two are two of three existing oral monotherapy CLL/SLL drugs in the world - Also Abbvie owned Idelalisib is only given in combo with Rituxan. Remember, Abbvie (ABBV) also owned Duvelisib for some time and like I said in my previous article of VSTM, Abbvie would benefit owning all three.

Verastem also found a new CFO, Robert Cagnon from Harvard Biosciences (HBIO), whose stock price has tanked since him leaving for an apparently better opportunity.

Price, chart and technicals

The week starting the FDA approval and China partnership news was bleak with some light in the end of the tunnel for longs. After getting the FDA approval, the stock cratered 20% to $7.15 from $8.85 on the next day, which seemed as a sell the news panic (perhaps because a lot of retail was betting on the sure lottery win) combined with stop losses triggering, profit taking, heavy shorting (62% of sales volume (source)) and probably people playing the stock on credit receiving margin calls. Or even the still open at the market offering (ATM) or a bigger institution selling? No one really knows but the drop was somewhat expected because of longer term technicals heating towards the upside since April.

The price tried to rebound on the China partnership news the next day and reached a high of $8.1 but in the end ended up only 3% higher than the close of the previous day at $7.37. However the news were not enough as heavy shorting continued after the stocks release from the SEC Short Sale Circuit Breaker the next day and the seemed to reach bottom at $6.55. What seemed as a total capitulation of the bulls and bears finally reaching a point where gains were limited, the tide turned and the day ended with very strong hammer candlestick at $7.09. Again, on the SSC breaker the next day, the stock rebounded finally to $7.25.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Overall, the stock was overheated since it's rise from 3 to over 10 after April. Consolidating now at 30% lower can be seen as very healthy and also as bullish technical charting pattern "bull flag" telling of a continuation of the rising trend most of all because of the recent positive news. The chart also closed the gap at 6.5 formed one day after Consonance Capital bought into the company over the market price. A Fibonacci retracement support level is present at around $6.80. The coming week will tell if the heavy selling and the attack from shorts will continue but I'm very optimistic.

What next?

The company has started the sales of it's newly approved drug immediately. With head count of 150+ and a sales force of 50+, I'm sure sales revenue will start coming in the next coming weeks.

The FDA approval for Copiktra was as a third line drug after two prior treatments. Some saw this a a negative but the drugs prior studies had also targeted 3rd line patients.

CLL is incurable, so at the 3rd treatment line, death is the option. Very effective drugs like Copiktra regardless of side effects are needed.

Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) is making billions annual revenue worldwide as a first line targeted therapy oral monotherapy drug but the 3rd line the treated patients amount is relatively close considering it's the third treatment (around 7000 vs 4500). Like I said before, CLL is incurable so all treatment options are needed for relapsed or resistant patients. 24% of patients discontinue Imbruvica after 7 months.

There are 4 targeted treatments now with Copiktra for CLL/SLL:

1st line oral monotherapy Imbruvica (Abbvie owned)

2nd line oral monotherapy Venclexta (Abbvie owned)

3rd line oral monotherapy Duvelisib or now Copiktra (Verastem owned)

Zydelig (Gilead (GILD) owned). Also a oral P13K inhibitor with worse side effects than Copiktra) that is given intravenuously with Rituxan, so I don't think it can compete as a third line targeted therapy. Also: "Susan O'Brien, MD, of the University of California Irvine, said that duvelisib -- the first approved PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma inhibitor -- might be "stigmatized" by clinicians' experience with the PI3K-delta inhibitor idelalisib (Zydelig). "If you look at the toxicity profile for [duvelisib] from a qualitative point of view it doesn't look very different than idelalisib in terms of transaminitis, pneumonitis, colitis," O'Brien said in an interview with MedPage Today prior to Monday's approval. "However, if you look from a quantitative point of view it appears to be less -- with the caveat that there are a lot less patients exposed to [duvelisib] and so smaller numbers and wider confidence intervals -- but it appears to be less."" Source

(Source: Verastem company presentation)

Above we can see a picture of CLL/SLL drug treated patients in the US in thousands, which means patients who are not in remission compared to overall prevalence below.

(Source: Verastem company presentation)

To speculate with the upcoming revenues, let's think VSTM gets around 50% of all 3rd line targeted treatment patients (2250) year around for just CLL/SLL in the US. The price of the treatment (without discounts) is $11.800. This accounts to an annual peak revenue of 2250x11800x12= $318 600 000, which is quite close what analysts are also predicting as the US peak sales.

In my previous article I speculated with $100M 2019 revenues but I would even be happy with less to start with. Let's halve the patients and drug price. As an example this would only require 25% of all 3rd line patients (a very unlikely number) or 1125 patients with a 50% discount in drug price= 1125x12x$5900= $79 650 000M. A decent revenue amount for the first year.

1125 patients year around would mean that with a salesforce of 50, in the end each salesperson in the US would need less than one new 3rd line CLL/SLL patient every other week (50salespeople x 26weeks x 1new patient=1300). Hope they try to do better though. The reader can now make his own calculations with the formula and different kinds of amounts of patients and prices.

Since CLL cases are increasing and the disease is still incurable, there will be a steady increasing flow of new patients meaning a steadily increasing revenue flow for Verastem. Management has mentioned, that the overall increasing prevalence of CLL/SLL and FL is around 350k in the US and 700K (as seen in the picture above) in other major markets, of which Verastem now has partnerships in two of the biggest.

$300M peak sales for only Duvelisib in the US would mean a P/S value of 1.77 now. 5 is avg for big pharma. The P/S value with $80M 2019 revenue is now 6.6. I would see a more realistic (the market usually gives a few years for small companies to prove themselves) conservative P/S value for a small cap bio to be around 10-15 (I calculated the avg current, not after approval which is 30+, P/S for peers to be 15.78 in my last article). Now that we know the drugs price we can use it to calculate fair value based on conservative 2019 sales of $80M.

$80Mx15.8ps/73M shares= 17.31 share price.

This is again somewhat near what analysts also have calculated as their avg 12 month target price of $15.8. If the market truly is forward looking, I expect the price to move up considerably in the coming quarters.

Source: Marketscreener

In any case, the current company valuation of $533M at $7.25 is just silly even in a 12 month "show me"-scenario. Global revenue flows other than US will start to come in at some point and in my opinion thinking of only the Duvelisib revenue in near future quarters simplifies business mechanics a bit and also forgets the other pipeline trials as potential stock price catalysts. Not mentioning a buyout scenario in the billions. The stock is also very oversold after the biggest catalyst a small cap bio can imagine, followed by big partnership news. Even if it is up ~200% since April in a FDA run.

The drug got a black box warning of side effects but this was expected since the FDA based the approval on the phase 2 DYNAMO and phase 3 DUO trials and the side effects are generally deemed "manageable".

Source: FDA

"“Copiktra is an important addition to the evolving treatment paradigm for patients with CLL/SLL and follicular lymphoma,” Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, director of the Lymphoma Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and lead investigator of the DYNAMO and DUO studies, said in a statement.

“The approval of Copiktra for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CLL/SLL after at least two prior therapies, or relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after at least two prior systemic therapies, is based on clinical trial data gathered from the treatment of over 400 adult patients. Copiktra is a significant addition to physicians’ treatment armamentarium that I believe will address an unmet need for patients who have limited options once they have progressed after two prior therapies,” added Flinn. " Source

The toxicity can also be managed by modifying the dosage:

(Source: COPIKTRA Approval Slide Presentation)

The FDA has now a very effective oral monotherapy CLL/SLL and soon FL P13K Delta and Gamma inhibition drug, that can be taken home without a trip to an infusion center. This is important since the 3rd line patients usually are old and weak after a long battle with the incurable disease with two or more treatments behind them but have relapsed or developed resistance and the other option is simply put: death.

The next big catalysts

The Duvelisib Japanese drug approval submission.

The Duvelisib Chinese drug approval submission.

Q3 and Q4 2018 revenues.

Duvelisib EU partnership and drug approval submission will happen 2018 EOY or start of 2019 (management has proved being extremely efficient working these).

Duvelisib phase 2 data in indolent Non-Hodkins Lymphoma (OTC:INHL). In long term follow-up.

Duvelisib phase 2 data in relapsed/refractory monotherapy in Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma (PTCL). Enrolling.

Duvelisib Phase 2 in post-BTK inhibitor treatment in CLL/SLL. Enrolling.

+ Several Duvelisib and Defactinib Phase 1 trial datas.

May 2019: Defactinib pancreatic cancer, mesothelioma and NSCLC Phase 2 data.

The Opportunity

The opportunity is massive at the moment, statistically truly a once in ten years possibility. Verastem is at it's current market cap of $533M and $7.25 stock price the cheapest post FDA approval oncology drug company in the US in 8 years. Below table of all single FDA approved oncology drug companies since 2010 combined by fellow SA contributor "LonoTrader" (remember that VSTM market cap is lower now):

(Source: Amigobulls)

The picture speaks for itself. You can also see how much these peers made revenue in the first year. In the picture below you can see the market caps 12 months post FDA approval. Only two of them had market caps under a billion, with the average of $3.7B 12 months after approval.

(Source: Amigobulls)

It seems statistically absurd that Verastem and Duvelisib as a small cap oncology company with an FDA approved drug, a clear niche and client base, would somehow be inferior to all these peers that have gotten approval since 2010 and should be so much less valued.

Conclusion

Like said, Verastem's valuation is the lowest an oncology company with an approved drug has had since 2010. The company has secured double digit royalty partnerships in the two largest pharma markets in the world after the US with substantial milestone payments. Bear thesis are very few at the moment and I don't know any strong/valid ones at the moment.

After the approval Motley Fool continued it's erroneous and amateurish comments on the company mentioning the company has no experience in drug launches: "But the more pressing issue weighing on the stock today is arguably Verastem's lack of experience when it comes to launching a drug. ". I will only post the picture below again.

(Source: Verastem company presentation)

They also mentioned: "The not-so-good news is that this drug is set to go head-to-head against a crowded field of competitors, including Bayer's Aliqopa and Gilead Sciences' Zydelig.". Zydelig has been pretty much scrapped as a monotherapy because of adverse reactions and as stated before is only used intravenously with Rituxan. Aliqopa is not even an FDA approved targeted therapy for CLL. It is also given intravenously. Also isn't it huge that a small cap like Verastem can compete with these pharma behemoths?

Verastem is very derisked at the moment if they can keep even meager revenues coming in as demonstrated earlier - an FDA rejection would have crushed the company and the stock price. The speculated FDA approval dip has already happened. The quick new Asia partnerships show how much Duvelisib is respected as a treatment. EU partnership will follow soon.

The China straight payment of $15M and the Japanese milestone payment on the FDA approval will likely secure an ER beat in the next Q3 ER and other milestone payments will also help in the future. The payments also make an unlikely post FDA approval stock offering even more unlikely since they now have close to $200M in cash. An immediate offering has been presented as one bear thesis and is usual in small cap post FDA approval companies as they have a large need of cash for commercialization. Something that is not the case with Verastem.

The future milestone and other payments, 90M from Yakult and 160M from CSPC, account for almost HALF of the current VSTM market cap at the moment, which is mind boggling. The cash position also means one basically pays for a $300M market cap at the moment for example in a case of a theoretical buyout. The company would likely not approve though, if the price is not right. 40% of "singlets" after 2010, companies with a single FDA approved drug, have been acquired. The overall longer term number is 89% (Kinch, 2015).

Cash situation vs cash burn? With now just under $200M cash at hand and an quarterly burn of 20-30M the company would have funds, WITHOUT any sales or milestone payments from Japan and China (and soon EU) partners, to run about 6-10 quarters which is 1.5-2.5 years. Of course this will not happen but demonstrates the robust cash situation which is extremely rare in post FDA approved small caps. It is very likely the company will turn profitable in the coming years.

Verastem is a strong buy at the moment with my 12 month price target being $15-20 in a conservative revenue and catalyst scenario. Near to mid term BO value is at $20-40 or $1.5B-3B. Average analyst price target post FDA approval (most analysts increased price targets, no updates yet after the China deal) is $15.8 (2 strong buys, 5 buys), an upside of 123% This is strange for a company that can now truly start saving and extending the lives of people with a horrible disease, within a clear 3rd line target population and niche.

And now you can get it almost 30% cheaper than you could with a big stock price crushing FDA approval risk attached to it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended as a supportive piece for making personal investment due diligence. I’m not an investment advisor and this article absolutely at no point should be taken as investment advice. Small cap medical companies can be very risky investments.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.