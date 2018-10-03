REITs

7% Preferred Shares Have A Material Disconnect

by: Colorado Wealth Management Fund

Summary

We view IVR preferred shares as having a risk rating of 4.

IVR’s preferred shares are better suited for traders. We believe they carry to much risk to be a good fit for buy-and-hold investors.

IVR-C is significantly better than IVR-A and IVR-B at recent prices.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) has three preferred shares will be covering: (IVR.PA), (IVR.PB), and (IVR.PC). We will refer to these as IVR-A, IVR-B, and IVR-C in the article.

We believe that IVR’s preferred shares carry a risk rating of 4 and are better suited as a trading security. We see these shares as having too much risk to be an optimal fit for the buy-and-hold investor.

Where does the risk come from?

IVR has a more complex portfolio than many peers. They are investing in agency RMBS, commercial credit, and residential credit.

IVR carries a material amount of leverage and credit risk. Because of these risk factors, I believe the preferred shares carry a material amount of risk. That is why I’ve given the preferred shares a risk rating of “4”. For the buy-and-hold investors who don’t plan on trading securities, I would not consider these an optimal investment. However, for investors willing or interested in trading, IVR preferred shares can be a solid option.

IVR preferred shares

IVR-A just went ex-dividend and it still trades a tiny bit over $25:

IVR-B went ex-dividend a while ago:

We estimate the next dividend date will be in early December for IVR-B and IVR-C.

IVR-B trades at a materially higher price so IVR-B ends up with a stripped yield materially lower than IVR-A. The only logical way for investors to be accepting the lower stripped yield on IVR-B is to say they are doing it because they appreciate the call protection out through late 2024.

However, that explanation doesn’t work well with IVR-C because IVR-C has call protection through late 2027 and carries a stripped yield 8 basis points higher than IVR-B. It also has a higher margin over three-month LIBOR. Further, it has a materially better yield to call. IVR-C is just a much better share than IVR-B.

The above chart is something we use on The REIT Forum for price targets. IVR-A and IVR-B would both have to be under $24 for us to issue a buy rating. However, IVR-C is already below $25 and has the better metrics. IVR-C is well into the hold range and would only need to fall $0.51 for us to upgrade to a buy.

Final thoughts

We also think investors who own IVR-A would be making a very reasonable choice to swap out of IVR-A and into IVR-C. They would accept a stripped yield 6 basis points lower in exchange for getting call protection for about 9 years. Further, the FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate benefits IVR-C if interest rates rise. If yields fall enough that IVR wants to call IVR-A then IVR-C would be trading materially above $25. If IVR-A gets called, IVR-C outperforms it by a very healthy margin. And if IVR-A does not get called, it was still only providing about 6 basis points of yield above what IVR-C is offering.

