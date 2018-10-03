Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory

I rate Philip Morris as a solid hold. The shares are a good buy for dividend investors looking for income, but there doesn’t seem like there is much upside.

Background

Philip Morris (PM) is the world’s largest tobacco company. Since having started in 1847, the company has built an outstanding portfolio of some of the world’s most popular brands such as Marlboro, Chesterfield, Bond Street and Parliament. After having been pleasantly surprised by the strength of Altria’s business fundamentals, I decided to review how Philip Morris is performing on the international front.

Altria (NYSE:MO) spun-off Philip Morris in 2009 arguing PM would have more "freedom" outside the constraints of US corporate ownership in terms of potential litigation and legislative restrictions to "pursue sales growth in emerging markets." while Altria focused on the United States. The shareholders in Altria were given shares in PM, which were listed on the London Stock Exchange and other markets.

Since the spin-off Altria shareholders who were given shares of Philip Morris’ have seen the company underperform the market, while Altria has been a strong performer. Let's examine the business and see what the future holds.

Business Fundamentals

Unlike Altria which has seen sharp volume declines in the United States, Philip Morris has seen its international sales hold up well, though volumes have also declined marginally. Most importantly, revenues have held up well in the company’s international divisions and numbers have even increased fractionally in developed markets such as the European Union.

Encouragingly, Philip Morris has made strong progress in monetizing its heated tobacco units, which refers primarily to the company’s IQOS initiatives that push the business toward its vision of creating a “smoke-free future.” CEO André Calantzopoulos has been extremely outspoken about the company’s intention to transition away from traditional cigarettes and has shown frustration when regulators have not been as receptive toward alternatives.

When I evaluate the firm’s long-term business future, I feel confident knowing that there is the core cigarette business which continues to hold up strong and is the company’s cash cow, while Philip Morris pivots toward heated tobacco products, which are the future of smoking.

I do believe that Philip Morris is convinced that pursuing alternative avenues of growth is crucial for the company’s business and takes the push toward heated tobacco very seriously. That being said, the company has been slow to capitalize on the vaping trend and has shown no intention of pursuing different potential avenues of growth such as entering the cannabis business. I do find this a touch puzzling as a distribution network such as Philip Morris would be immensely advantageous to reach customers globally and begin to earn brand recognition.

Philip Morris’ Valuation

Over the last seven years, Philip Morris’ stock has been essentially flat. The business has paid out a sizable portion of its profits and continues to declare strong dividend payouts. Earnings have held up strongly and if not for excise taxes, the business would be one of the world's most profitable. The fundamental problem over the last decade is the fact that earnings per share have not increased at all. Even though the company trades at what seems to be a reasonable P/E of 20 and a forward P/E of 16, the stock is expensive relative to future business prospects. With rising interest rates, an earnings yield of 6% may not be as appealing as it is currently.

Philip Morris has also substantially increased the amount of debt on its balance sheet and paid out more to shareholders than the company earns. While I believe that management’s confidence to pay out dividends reflects that Philip Morris is still a strong company with a major competitive moat, I don’t believe that this will bring about meaningful appreciation in the company’s stock price over the long run.

Unless earnings strengthen meaningfully, shareholders will still be receiving the same dividends that they are receiving today years into the future. For retirees or dividend investors, I believe the nearly 6% yield is very safe and provides a healthy income stream, but I don’t see any evidence to suggest that there is much upside from current levels.

I believe that the domestically-focused Altria has a better capital structure and has been repurchasing shares to improve its earnings power year on year. The business also looks better run. A quick comparison between the two companies shows that despite having roughly the same market capitalization, Philip Morris has ten times more employees. It looks like there is plenty of fat which could be cut at Philip Morris, while Altria seems like a much leaner organization.

When evaluating the firm’s businesses, it also seems as if Philip Morris has not done much to improve its margins over time. This is slightly disappointing given how established the company's core business is. Yes, Philip Morris is still a great business, but there should be meaningful productivity gains over time in a company. Yes, the stock offers a strong yield, but I still don’t believe that current price levels are appealing enough for investors to jump into the stock.

