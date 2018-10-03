Market Volatility Bulletin: Can S&P Realized Vol Make It Down To A 4 Handle?

VXX vol is quite cheap. this could be a decent way to insure equity exposure.

The international scene in terms of both the economy and banking may be more precarious than it is domestically.

All the US indexes are higher as the ADP jobs figure surprises to the upside.

Even the recently sulky Russell 2K (IWM) has joined in the rally higher for US stocks this morning (SPY, DIA, QQQ). All ten of the S&P sector SPDRs is positive at present. Spot VIX is down considerably as the S&P marches toward the vaunted 3000 line. Is a 10 handle in spot vol's near future?

The ADP Payroll Report surprised to the upside. Recall that it was exactly the strong NFP payroll report on Feb 1 that caused rates to spike and the VIX to explode (IEF, TLT, AGG). For now, markets are cheering the news.

While economic data in the US is filtering in positively, it may be less so for other corners of the world. Perhaps this means that vol on risk assets is too low. Perhaps the large spread between Treasuries and sovereign debt of other developed nations is justified. Maybe the dollar is too weak.

In 2018? Headlines such as these (EPI, EEM, ACWX) would have been commonplace ten years ago during the GFC. 2011, 2015-16: fair game. But 2018 may well be characterized as a perceived time where markets are standing on their own two feet.

Vol is low today, and you have to trade the market you're given. But do bear in mind that there really may be some rot in the foundations of this global risk market, and if/when that does come to matter, it may really rock the boat in a rather violent manner.

I love these kinds of stats! Now, whenever you have a data-generating behemoth like the US stock market, you're bound to be breaking such-and-such record or setting off some signal on a very regular basis. The same is true of sports.

It's good to take this information in so that we can appreciate the particular way(s) in which our market is special. We do need to keep in mind that markets are always doing something unique, however, and so take in the information without overreacting.

The "vol's-too-low" crowd (VXX, UVXY) really has to contend with the massive spread between VX1 and HV20: more than eight vol points wide!

I mentioned last week that I thought that if we cleared the FOMC hurdle without much fanfare, then there was a pretty decent chance we'd get HV20 down into the "fours".

Regardless of whether this comes to pass, implied vol is trading at a pretty large premium to realized vol, and so that roll yield accruing to shorts (SVXY) looks like the side to be on to me. So long as you don't go overboard in terms of overall position, I wouldn't even reduce position here. It looks pretty solid (or, at least as solid as vol trading can ever be!).

While S&P vol weighs in near its lows, the VIX of EEM is much more mid-range. Both in terms of relative levels and range position, this signifies that EEM is considered more likely to skid out than are US stocks. It also insinuates that SPX is currently insulated from issues that may "emerge" from the EM space.

For those who would like to hedge their portfolios using vol ETPs, the implied volatility of VXX is on the low side at present. One might consider some form of call spread, perhaps even a backspread (aka call 1x2) on this product.

Selling a fairly OTM strangle on could help finance such a backspread.

ST and I continued our discourse on the fairness and implications of Brexit in yesterday's MVB. Brexit may come to upset the apple cart at some point in the not-too-distant future. Silent and I are generating dialogue that is less tied to the volatility implications, and more directly related to issues of fairness and efficiency.

It's a real pleasure meeting people on this forum that enjoy civil discussion on a broad range of issues. I encourage you to post your thoughts.

I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.