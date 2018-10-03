General Mills Is Offering A 30-Year High Dividend Yield At An Almost 30-Year Low P/E Ratio

General Mills (GIS) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. During this period, it has plunged 31% whereas the S&P has rallied 36%. As a result, the stock is now trading around its 5-year lows and is offering the highest dividend yield (4.6%) it has offered in the last 30 years. Thus, income-oriented investors can purchase the stock at a remarkably attractive yield and valuation.

The reasons behind the underperformance

1. Secular decline

The main reason behind the underperformance of General Mills is the secular decline of its flagship products. As consumers have become more health-conscious in recent years, the consumer stalwart has failed to meaningfully grow its revenues and its earnings for five consecutive years. In addition, large retailers, such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), have begun to exert pressure on their suppliers for lower prices. This trend has pressured the margins of General Mills, which have not grown in the last two years, despite the cost-cutting efforts of its management.

2. Rising interest rates

General Mills has an impressive dividend record. To be sure, it has not cut its dividend for 118 consecutive years. As a result, most of its shareholders are holding the stock for its dividend. In the last two years, the Fed has begun to raise interest rates aggressively and hence investors can now find decent yields elsewhere. To cut a long story short, the rising interest rates have rendered the dividend of General Mills less attractive and thus they have exerted pressure on the valuation of the stock.

3. Acquisition of Blue Buffalo

General Mills recently acquired Blue Buffalo for $8 B. As this amount is 32% of the total market cap of the stock ($25 B), it is evident that this is not a simple acquisition; it is a transformative acquisition. Consequently, the market is afraid that management has given up on its efforts for a turnaround of the core business and is desperately trying to achieve growth via an expensive acquisition. It is remarkable that this acquisition caused the interest expense of General Mills to almost double, from $72 M in Q1-2018 to $134 M in Q1-2019.

The growth drivers

1. Blue Buffalo

While the market reacted negatively on the news of the takeover of Blue Buffalo for the above reasons, this is likely to be the main growth driver for the whole company in the upcoming years. The U.S. pet food market is a $30 B market that has grown at a 5% average annual rate in the last decade. More importantly, it has not lost any of its momentum in recent years and hence it is likely to remain in its growth trajectory in the years ahead. Moreover, Blue Buffalo is the market leader and has been growing at a fast pace, as shown in the chart below.

It is also worth noting that General Mills will achieve significant synergies from this takeover, as it will leverage its extensive supply chain network. Overall, apart from the organic segment of General Mills, which is growing but is still too small to move the needle in the total results, Blue Buffalo will be the primary growth driver for the whole company in the upcoming years. Management expects Blue Buffalo to begin boosting the total earnings per share of General Mills in fiscal 2020.

2. Yogurt

General Mills has faced intense competition in its yogurt segment in recent years. Consequently, its sales in this segment pronouncedly decreased last year. However, management made great efforts to turnaround this segment and, thanks to its innovation, it has managed to stabilize its performance lately. More precisely, in the last four quarters, the yogurt sales of the company have decreased by 11%, 8%, 5% and 2%, respectively. Thus, the segment seems to be finding a bottom and may provide significant growth going forward, particularly given its low current base.

Dividend

As mentioned above, General Mills has not cut its dividend for 118 consecutive years. In addition, thanks to the pressure in its stock price, the dividend stalwart is currently offering a 4.6% dividend yield, which is the highest yield it has offered in the last 30 years.

GIS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Thus, investors can open a position at an attractive yield and rest assured that the dividend is not going to be cut for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, due to the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, General Mills has frozen its dividend in order to reduce its leverage to a more comfortable level. Nevertheless, management has reassured investors that it will resume dividend hikes as soon as it achieves this goal.

Valuation

Due to its prolonged underperformance, General Mills is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 11.9. This is almost the cheapest valuation of the stock in the last 30 years, as shown in the chart below.

GIS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

This valuation has resulted from the headwinds discussed above. However, as such a valuation is attractive even for a stock that marginally grows its earnings per share from year to year, it seems that the market has beaten the stock to the extreme. As soon as the company returns to growth mode, probably in 2020, its shareholders are likely to enjoy a double reward; higher earnings and a higher P/E ratio.

The bottom line

Thanks to its pronounced underperformance, General Mills is currently trading at a markedly cheap valuation while it is also offering a 30-year high dividend yield. In addition, thanks to its acquisition of Blue Buffalo and the improvement in its performance in the yogurt market, the company is likely to return to growth mode in 2020. Therefore, those who purchase the stock now are likely to be highly rewarded. Even if the turnaround takes longer to materialize, investors will be receiving a generous dividend while waiting for their thesis to play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.