Listed Airports - September News: Will Your Investment Sink?

Strong performance from the Mexican operators, while the fate of the new airport for Mexico City is still in the balance.

Back in May, we introduced a number of publicly-traded airports around the world. Airports deserve attention as an investment as they are wide-moat businesses backed by a secular trend of growing air traffic.

This monthly follow-up presents the various news related to the industry and individual names. As a reminder, most investable airport operators can be found on the map below, though we also cover the likes of Shanghai International Airport, or a few companies such as Vinci that are not pure players but have a growing airport division.

(Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's March 2018 presentation. Note: Macquarie was renamed Sydney Airport Holdings)

Industry news

Airports exposed to climate-change risk?

On September 5, typhoon Jebi hit the Osaka area in Japan. The Kansai International Airport, which lies on an artificial island in Osaka Bay, incurred significant flooding from the storm surge. The flooding forced the closure of a runway for 10 days, disrupting operations at the airport and the local economy.

This prompted Bloomberg to investigate the risk that weather events could pose to the world's main airports, in an article titled Submerged Risks Haunt Low-Level Airports. The article displays a chart showing the airports which would be most vulnerable to flooding based on elevation. Among the publicly-traded airports, Auckland, Sydney, Shanghai, Bangkok and Copenhagen are seen to be at lower elevations than Osaka's.

According to Bloomberg, the risk of adverse weather events becoming more frequent due to climate change is not taken seriously enough by airport companies:

Elevated waters and more extreme storms cause flooding that had previously happened only rarely to become a regular threats, necessitating increased capital spending on prevention measures and pushing up insurance premiums. That in turn risks undermining valuations, resulting in writedowns for the asset owners and in a worst-case scenario the necessity of moving to higher ground. (Source: Bloomberg)

What should we make of this risk? Honestly, I don't think investors should lose sleep over this. If we look at the aftermath of the Jebi typhoon, the operator - a consortium led by Vinci (40%) and ORIX Corporation (40%) - was able to steadily restore traffic. I won't discuss climate change here, but in a worst-case scenario where the impact on airports would be substantial, I'd expect the operators to pass on the costs to users (airlines, passengers), as they do with most capex presently.

I recommend reading the Bloomberg article, though, as it raises interesting points and also highlights the success story that listed airports have been for investors. The chart below, from the same article, shows the spectacular increase in the market capitalization of some large publicly-traded names:

The story would be the same if the likes of Auckland and the three NYSE-listed Mexican airports were included in the data.

Air Traffic

Before we discuss the individual airports, a quick word on the latest report from IATA (the International Air Transport Association).

Their latest passenger traffic data, for the month of August, shows a solid 6.2% increase in RPKs (revenue passenger kilometers) for the month:

(Source: IATA's passenger market analysis)

Domestic traffic in China (as registered by the Chinese airlines) climbed 14.9% in August year-on-year. There was also a spectacular 22.6% increase in domestic traffic in India.

With regards to freight, global demand - measured in freight ton kilometers (FTKs) - rose 2.3% year-on-year in August:

(Source: IATA's freight market analysis)

This marks a deceleration from the YTD growth rate of 4%, but 2.3% is in line with July, and was not unexpected in a context of slowing growth impacting several key markets, including Germany:

(Source: IATA's freight market analysis)

The industry will keep monitoring the developments closely, as further weakening could result in negative growth rates for freight.

Company-Specific News

LATIN AMERICA

Mexican Airports

September was another strong month for the shares of the three listed airports, on the back of the rebound in Mexican equities and the peso, as well as solid traffic growth at the airports.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) is set to become the operator of the Kingston airport in Jamaica. The Kingston airport registered passenger traffic of 1.6m in 2017 representing 27% of the country’s total passenger traffic.

The company already operates the largest airport in Jamaica, Montego Bay, which registered 4.2 million passengers. Let me quote Seeking Alpha's Ian Bezek on his thoughts regarding the Kingston concession:

This will be their 8th largest airport, and it is much smaller than the other Jamaica one, Montego Bay, at 4.2 million passengers. But incrementally it should help, and I assume there is a scale benefit as they already operate in Jamaica.

In addition, this tends to prove that the Jamaican authorities have been satisfied with Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico's performance at Montego Bay, which is testament to the company's strong execution.

Traffic-wise, the latest monthly figures from PAC, for August, confirmed the positive trend, with a 7.4% rise.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), meanwhile, reported an 8.9% rise in traffic for August. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's (ASR) figures were up "only" 3.1%, but August is the last month when Puerto Rico penalizes year-on-year comparisons (-6.1% in San Juan, as traffic still hasn't fully recovered from hurricane Maria). From September, comparisons will look better for ASR.



Looking ahead, should investors expect the positive price action to continue? Apparently, not everyone agrees with the bullish outlook for Mexican equities, with significant short interest of late. However, from a fundamental perspective, the outlook is bright for the three airport operators.

The main question mark for the sector in Mexico is the fate of the new airport for Mexico City. Construction has already commenced on this New Mexico International Airport ("NAIM"), designed to handle 70 million passengers per year in its first phase and up to 125 million travelers at full capacity. In fact, the airport is already 30% complete.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, however, was a vocal critic of the project during the campaign, and has recently proposed a national vote on the project. The government is expected to push for an alternative proposal:

That proposal would involve the construction of two new runways and a terminal building at the Santa Lucia military base north of Mexico City as well as the continued use of existing Benito Juarez International Airport, which under current plans will be closed due to technical incompatibility with the NAIM. (Source: Fitch Solutions)

Be it the NAIM or an alternative proposal, new infrastructure is urgently needed if the fast growth in domestic traffic is to be sustained. Going ahead with the NAIM looks like the more practical solution - a view expressed by the Consejo Coordinador Empresarial (CEE), the country's Chamber of Commerce.

Argentina - Corporación América Airports (CAAP)

There was no relief for Corporación América Airports' shareholders in September. The share price has been cut in half since the IPO back in February. This has a lot to do with the poor performance of the peso and Argentine equities at large, but it's true that slowing growth in Argentina could be a headwind for CAAP itself. For now, traffic numbers have held up relatively well, but they do show a slowdown in freight and international passenger traffic at the Argentine airports (AA2000 concession).

Investors should probably remain patient, ignore the noise and short-term headwinds, and monitor the developments that do matter to the company's future, such as the fate of the AA2000 concession (see last month's review).

EUROPE

Frankfurt Airport AG (FRA:GR, OTCPK:FPRUY, OTCPK:FPRUF)

In its latest traffic release, related to August, Fraport reported another successful month, up 8.1% year-on-year. The disappointment of the 1H results (with profitability lagging the strong top-line growth), however, kept weighing on the share price.

With the tourist season drawing to a close, Fraport will undertake some significant works to upgrade its Greek portfolio of airports, including Thessaloniki, Rhodes, and Mykonos. The company will be able to increase airport fees significantly, once the upgrades are completed.

Fraport could also be active once again on the acquisition front, with the company expected to bid for the Sofia airport in Bulgaria.

Flughafen Zuerich AG (FHZN:SW, OTC:FLGZY)

Traffic figures showed a healthy 5.5% growth rate for August. To keep pace with that growth, Flughafen Zürich will conduct significant works in Zürich, with a significant €3.5bn investment planned over the next decade.

To broaden its international portfolio, Flughafen Zürich is reportedly interested in the 12 concessions that the Brazilian government will be awarding later this year (or more likely, in 1H 2019). The company currently operates the Florianopolis airport in the country. Zürich can expect competition from CAAP (see last month's review), who operates the Brasilia airport. Interest from Fraport and Vinci, who also have concessions in Brazil, would not be surprising either.

Vinci (DG:FP, OTCPK:VCISY, OTCPK:VCISF)

As mentioned earlier, Vinci was in crisis mode at its Kansai International Airport in Osaka due to typhoon Jebi. There could be some short-term weakness in tourism, but the long-term consequences should not be material.

Meanwhile, Vinci is about to take charge of the Belgrade airport in Serbia, and recently set out its plans to upgrade the facilities.

Other European airport operators include: Aéroports de Paris (ADP:FP, OTCPK:ARRPY, OTCPK:AEOXF) AENA (AENA:SM, OTCPK:ANYYY, OTCPK:ANNSF), Atlantia SPA (ATL:IM, OTCPK:ATASY, OTCPK:ATASF), Flughafen Wien AG (FLU:AV, OTC:FGWLF), Kobenhavns Lufthavne (KBHL:DC, KLH:GR)

OCEANIA

Auckland International Airport (AIA:NZ, AIA:AU, OTCPK:AUKNY)

In the previous review, I expressed some minor concerns regarding weakening passenger figures from China in July. An excellent August traffic report dissipated the worries investors might have had:

(Source: company's website)

Traffic was strong across the board, with a 8.4% increase from China year-on-year, and continued strength from India (+18.8%). Impressive growth rates were registered from Malaysia (+33.6%), which actually ranked above India for August arrivals, driven by additional capacity.

Considering the solid passenger figures from New Zealand and Australia as well, it's no wonder that the shares of Auckland International Airport have done very well of late.

As often with Auckland, the strength doesn't come from traffic numbers only. The company excels at developing its real estate portfolio, and in September, they announced plans to convert the former Qantas headquarters into a new hotel.

Auckland International Airport also made available their 2018 annual report.

Sydney Airport Holdings (SYD:AU, OTC:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport reported solid traffic figures for the month of August, driven by international arrivals. The company cited Indonesia, India, Japan and South Korea as the main contributors to the growth.

(Source: company's traffic report)

Access to the airport will be improved thanks to a new highway, the " Sydney Gateway", which should slash travel times to the city center by 40 minutes. This is good news, and even better is the fact that Sydney Airport is actually getting paid by the government, as this new road will pass through land owned by the company. To prevent criticism, Sydney Airport said they would use the A$170m-worth compensation to upgrade the rail and bus connections to the city.

ASIA

With the sell-off in Chinese equities, some names (not necessarily airports) related to the travel sector in China have seen their share price go down significantly. Such is the case of Ctrip (CTRP), the Chinese online travel giant. Investors interested in this space have two recent Seeking Alpha articles to consider (each taking a different view):

When it comes to airport shares, Beijing Capital International Airport (694:HK, OTCPK:BJCHY, OTCPK:BJCHF) rebounded somewhat from the sell-off caused by recent regulatory changes (see previous reviews). Shanghai International Airport's (600009:CH) is still flying high.

Elsewhere, Airports of Thailand (AOT:TB, OTCPK:AIPUY, OTCPK:AIPUF) was the scene of (almost) a diplomatic incident as a Thai security guard at Bangkok's Don Mueang airport slapped a recalcitrant Chinese tourist. The Thai Prime Minister, wary of any potential impact on tourism, expressed regret over the incident.

Other Asian Airports include: Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co Ltd (600004:CH) and HNA Infrastructure Co Ltd (600515:CH, OTCPK:HMCTF) operator of the Hainan airport, Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD (MAHB:MK, OTC:MYPRY, OTC:MYPRF)

Takeaways

Highlights for the month were:

Weather events affecting Osaka's airport

Resilient global traffic numbers

Mexican airports flying high, unlike Argentina's CAAP

Debate around Mexico City's airport

Upgrades to some European airports' facilities

Strong performance from Auckland and Sydney

Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below.

