Anheuser Busch Will Cut Its Dividend

We like the idea of a dividend cut to clean up the balance sheet and will buy shares nonetheless.

Current payout ratio of ~100% is unsustainable if management wants to pay off debt quickly (which it says it does).

Management has cut its dividend in the past after a big takeover.

Anheuser-Busch has over 100 billion in net debt at the moment.

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) currently holds 27% of the global beer market. It holds strong brands such as Stella, Budweiser, Bud Light, Corona, Jupiler, Leffe, and many others. In 2016 it took over SABMiller in a mega-deal worth 108 billion dollar. It was the largest deal ever made in the history of the markets. However, as we all know, big deals require a lot of debt. BUDs net debt went from about 40 billion dollar to 105 billion dollar.

Due to the fact that BUDs net debt to EBITDA ratio currently is a stern 4,8x, management has clearly stated that it wants to deleverage quickly. Preferably it wants to have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2. However, for a company like BUD, with strong predictable cashflows, we wouldn't mind if the ratio was around 3,5x EBITDA.

Nonetheless: debts still need to go lower.

So, how does one pay back debt? One generates cashflows and hopes that these cashflows are thick enough to pay for al the costs and dividends, so that you can still pay back huge chuncks of debt.

When taking a look at BUDs dividend history, we see that BUD has grown its dividend per share nicely over the past couple of years. Especially considering that there has been some significant share dilution due to big takeovers.

Since 2006 BUDs dividend went from 0,72 euro per share to 3,6 euro per share (x5), while its payout went up from 438 million euro to 7 billion euro today (x16).

When looking at the graph however, we can clearly see that BUD doesn't mind lowering its dividend when it feels that it's the right thing to do.

In 2008 Inbev decided to lower its dividend per share from 2,44 euro to 0,28 euro due to 1). the financial crisis and 2). the take over of Anheuser-Busch (which cost more than 56 billion dollar).

Inbev's net debt skyrocketed from 7 billion dollar to 56,5 billion dollar after the take-over of Anheuser. And this was in the middle of the crisis. A lower dividend seemed a perfectly reasonable decision.

However, and investors should take note, during the period 2008 - 2013, BUD clearly didn't had to keep its dividend low because of the "financial crisis". It was making tons of money. BUD decided to keep its payout low (under 50%) simply because it wanted to deleverage. Its net debt went from 56 billion dollar to a healthier 30 billion dollar.

Today, the situation is more or less the same as in 2008 (except that we don't have a full blown financial crisis yet). But BUD has a lot of debt (> 100 billion dollar).

In the meantime, its dividend is 3,6 euro per share. Which equates to about 100% of its annual profits.



For 2018 we expect a free cash flow for BUD of about 11 billion dollar. If we substract 8,15 billion dollar for the dividend, we got roughly 2,8 billion left.

That isn't enough to substantially lower its debt, which is a priority as is stated on their website:

So a cut in its dividend would be a smart and understandable thing to do.

We wouldn't mind a dividend cut of at least 50% towards 1,8 euro per share so that there's 4 billion dollar/year extra to pay of debt.

After four years, lets say 2022, net debt could already be 84 billion dollar, which equates to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3,65x. Much healthier. After this, the payout ratio can be raised again.

But while this is obviously good for longe term shareholders and the company in general, markets might not like this in the short term.

Assuming that the markets demand at least a 3,5% dividend yield (Coca-Cola has a 3,3% yield), BUD's share price would have to decline towards 57,5 dollar. Which gives it a theoretical 33% downside potential.

In reality however, we expect investors to appreciate a dividend cut to pay of debt. It might even boost its share price. The current 5,5% yield implicates that the market is pricing in a dividend cut.

We're starting to become buyers of Anheuser-Busch at current prices.

