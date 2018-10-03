South Africa - Assessing Foreign Currency Funding Risks And Contagion Risks

In this article we follow on from a recent prior article where we focused on the economic outlook for South Africa and outlined a fair value target for its currency, the Rand, assuming a more normalized global interest rate environment. By extension this analysis helped us provide a reasonable related downside target for the South African exchange-traded fund, EZA (NYSEARCA:EZA)

However, this target came with a number of caveats which could increase or decrease our calculated fair value target. The target was also meant to serve as a medium-term and not short-term objective for investors, with a likely time frame of 12 to 24 months.

As such, the medium-term fair value target we arrived at was really the outcome of a re-balancing exercise anchored on the assumption that a fair value for the Rand is one that is consistent with the country running a small current account deficit (less than 1% of GDP). However, given the recent evolving crisis in Turkey and Argentina, where large foreign currency liabilities have led to a sharp adjustment in their currencies over a short period of time, we now consider South Africa’s external position in somewhat more detail to assess the relative risk of a similar experience unfolding here, as well as any sector specific vulnerabilities.

Why is the adjustment period an important consideration for investors? Well, the shorter the adjustment period to the calculated fair value level, the greater the probability that the central bank will need to respond with a series of large interest rate increases in order to contain inflationary expectations or prevent a sustained overshoot in the currency.

We would argue that the Rand depreciating to around 20 to the U.S. Dollar over a 24-month time period is not specifically troublesome. Although it would result in a temporary breech of the central bank’s inflation target (3-6%), if the currency did stabilise at this juncture, inflation would fall back within the target band over a 12-month period. In this case, only very modest tightening would be required over the same 24-month period.

In fact based on the most recent economic data for September, we can see that the South African economy remains under extraordinary pressure. The ABSA PMI fell even further in September from an abysmal reading in the prior month. We must admit this continued weakness is even surprising for us, given that the modest depreciation in the currency since the start of the year should have provided some support for the embattled supply-side sectors.

Source: ABSA, BER, Tradingeconomics

The survey data suggests that the manufacturing sector remained in contraction during the third quarter of the year and provides further support for the view that the South African economy is struggling to gain any real traction. This may in part already reflect an attempt by the administration at fiscal consolidation and to some extent the lack of any catalyst for new fixed investment in the economy. Other worrying data points for September included new vehicle sales that contracted by 2% Y/y.

Unfortunately, should the Rand adjust quite quickly to a new level, and further to that, then overshoot this level, it would probably require a more aggressive monetary policy response from the central bank. This would represent the worse-case scenario for the economy, so to speak. Monetary tightening in the face in the context of an economy already in contraction.

More importantly, a failure by the South African economy to return to even modest growth over the next few quarters. would heighten the currency's vulnerability should the global growth cycle indeed turn down more forcefully in 2019. In this scenario, it may be politically difficult or challenging for the central bank to respond aggressively to sustained currency weakness.

Returning to the issue of a rapid adjustment in the value of the currency, rather than the liquidation of non-resident portfolio investment which would tend to unfold in a more orderly fashion, the more important factor that may spark a more rapid adjustment in the value of the currency is actual debt and specifically, foreign-currency denominated debt.

Most investment managers are not likely to sell down their equity and bond investments into a sharply declining market, unless they are forced to. However, debt that is due for redemption has to be repaid and often creditors are more unforgiving in terms of rolling over outstanding debt in times of tightening liquidity.

More important, is the quantum of foreign currency debt owed to foreigners that would be maturing in a short period of time, typically less than 12 months. Debt that has to be repaid in a foreign currency by a local resident, means that the resident simply has no choice but to buy that same quantum of foreign currency regardless of price. This is exactly the type of situation that can lead to a “run on the currency”.

As we have detailed in prior articles, South Africa does exhibit a fairly large external debt position relative to most other EM countries.

Source: BIS, BCA Research

However, unlike Argentina and Turkey, a large portion of this debt is denominated in Rand and not a foreign currency. This is not to say that a large portion of short-term debt owed to foreigners, but denominated in a local currency, is a totally benign situation either. Foreigners that sell financial assets denominated in local currencies are likely to want to repatriate those funds and will usually thus also convert their local currency proceeds at the same time, which means selling the local currency and buying a foreign currency.

However, it is not usually mandatory that they do this. For instance, they could, assuming relative local interest rates are sufficiently attractive, keep the proceeds in the local currency until such time as the currency stabilizes and offers a better exit point. So, it is for this reason that we will focus in greater detail on South Africa’s foreign-currency external liabilities for the remainder of this article, although we should not summarily dismiss the potential impact of a large local-currency denominated liability either.

Taking a closer look at South Africa's foreign currency external debt

As the table below shows, at the end of the first quarter of 2018, South Africa’s foreign currency debt owed to foreigners amounted to roughly USD 75bn or 41% of total external debt. This is fairly chunky as it amounts to roughly 22% of GDP and is almost double the size of the country’s FX reserves, particularly when viewed in the context of a fairly large current account deficit (4% of GDP).

Source: World Bank, External Debt Statistics

However, as the table above also shows, short-term (maturing in under 12 months) foreign currency debt only represents 32% of the total or $23bn. This is a far more manageable position when we compare South Africa to Turkey, amounting to only around 7% of GDP or 50% of the country’s FX reserves. As the graphic below shows, Turkey’s short-term external debt amounts to roughly $179bn of which roughly 60% or $105bn (according to the Q1 2018 World Bank external debt statistics) is foreign currency-denominated, amounting to at least 15% of GDP and 138% of the central banks FX reserve buffer.

Source: Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey/Haver Analytics

If we include short-term local currency debt, the figures for South Africa double, but is still lower than Turkey on a comparative basis. As such, we do not see any immediate basis for a “currency run” on the Rand, similar in nature to what we have seen in Argentina and Turkey. However, a currency devaluation even if it is realized over a 24-month timeframe, could still be quite harmful for selective sectors of the economy that may have an outsized exposure both in terms of foreign-currency debt and local currency debt owed to non-residents.

Why also in the case of the latter? Well, if a specific segment of the debt market has a high concentration of non-resident investors which may now choose to reduce or eliminate their exposure entirely, funding costs for that sector or company are going to rise, impacting profitability. So, let’s take a look at the latest external debt statistics published by the South African central bank and asses which sectors have a large exposure to non-resident investment.

As we can see, almost 54% of the country’s external debt is attributable to the public sector and in turn, mainly general government. However, most of this debt is in the form of debt securities with the maturity dates spread out over many years. Only a small portion of public sector external debt will be redeemed in less than 12 months.

Source: South African Reserve Bank

Therefore, most of the country’s short-term external debt is attributable to the private sector, fairly evenly spread in terms of the banking sector ($22.36bn), non-financial private sector ($11bn) and direct investment (but debt) in the non-financial private sector ($27bn). The latter figure does not show a breakdown between short and long-term debt, but it typically reflects an international parent company that has lent money to a domestic subsidiary.

In this sense, the parent company can really dictate the terms of a loan for the most part, but it seems that most of this has been categorized as long-term debt. We have reached this conclusion via extrapolation based on the World Bank external data which shows that some $75bn of external debt is foreign-currency denominated and we know from Treasury data that some $35bn of this is attributable to the public sector, of which almost all have long-term maturities.

This leaves us with about $40bn in foreign currency debt attributable to the private sector, of which around half is attributable to the banking sector.

Source: SARB

The graphic above shows that the banking sector had ZAR 542bn in foreign liabilities as at the end of June 2018. Assuming an exchange rate of 14 to the U.S. Dollar, this translates into roughly $38bn. However, as the graphic below shows, only around half (or $19bn) of these foreign liabilities are actually foreign currency denominated, with the rest denominated in Rand.

Source: SARB

We can therefore assume that the remaining $20bn odd of private sector foreign currency debt is owed by the non-financial private sector including the local subsidiaries of foreign parent companies. We also know that total short-term foreign currency debt is roughly $23bn (as per World Bank external debt data) and that most of it is also concentrated in the private sector. So although South Africa’s overall level of foreign currency denominated debt is lower than what we see in Argentina and Turkey, it is quite high in terms of the private sector.

Therefore, we next need to assess whether this poses a systemic risk to the economy or financial sector especially as it pertains to the banking sector. Returning to the graphic above, we can take some comfort that the country’s banking system’s foreign-currency assets outweigh its foreign currency liabilities. A depreciation in the Rand, all things being equal, would actually result in a net FX valuation gain and as such, the banking system is not really at risk from a major short-term devaluation nor should it serve as the catalyst for one.

To be sure, this does not mean that the overall risk is meaningless in this context. As the graphic below shows, most of the banking system’s assets are loans and advances, while much of its funding is also in the form of loans (likely from international banks). For instance, what is not specifically detailed is the term profile of the liability side relative to the asset side.

Source: SARB

Therefore, the potential for a timing mismatch still exists which means that if the banking system’s foreign currency liabilities are mainly short-term (this can also include short-term FX deposits), while its advances to clients are mainly long-term, domestic banks could still experience something of a temporary funding squeeze. In fact, this is probably what happened to some extent in 2008 after the collapse of Lehman, when the Rand devalued quite sharply (30%) in a matter of weeks.

We know that more than likely at least $10bn of the banking system’s external debt is in the form of foreign currency liabilities. If almost all of the country’s short-term foreign currency debt is attributable to the private sector* and total short-term external debt (both foreign currency and Rand denominated) of the non-financial private sector is only $11bn (as per the fourth graphic in this article), then at least $10bn must be attributable to the banking sector and potentially prone to a funding squeeze.

However, with roughly 70% or $29bn of the banking system’s foreign assets denominated in a foreign currency and thus covering potential short-term funding needs by up to 3x, the situation in South Africa is far removed from that in Turkey, at least in this sense. Even if all the private sector short-term foreign currency denominated debt was attributable to the banking sector ($20bn), the coverage of foreign assets would still be twice the foreign currency liabilities.

As such, we don’t feel that the country’s banking sector should be at risk from a large currency devaluation even if it materialized in a short period of time, like in 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). Therefore, all that remains now is for us to take a closer look at the non-financial private sector and assess whether there are any specific vulnerabilities. At a macro level it appears unlikely, because even assuming that some $20bn in total foreign currency debt is attributable to the non-financial sector and half of that short-term, the ratios relative to GDP are quite manageable.

However, this does not negate the possibility that much of this foreign currency debt is concentrated in a specific sector and/or handful of companies. In this case, a major devaluation of the currency, especially in a short space of time could be quite harmful to these companies. Based on some of our internal research we have identified three companies that currently have fairly large foreign currency debt levels and have listed them below.

Based on our analysis these three companies by themselves could account for up to 50% of all non- financial private sector foreign currency debt, including unlisted subsidiary companies owned by foreign companies. The debt disclosed in the table below shows the company’s foreign-currency debt in total.

POTENTIAL SOUTH AFRICA - SHORT-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY FUNDING SCENARIOS Entity / Sector Redemption 2019 - 2020 National Government $20bn $4bn Transnet/Other SOE $5bn? negligble Eskom $10bn negligble Banking Sector (Private) $20bn $10bn - $20bn ? Non-Fin Corp Sector $20bn? Aspen $3bn $1.5bn MTN $3bn $500mn or $8.5bn* Sasol** $7.5bn $1.7bn (Estimate) Total $75bn $17.7bn to $35.5bn As % of FX Reserves 178% 42% - 85% As % of FX Reserves Less CA deficit 267% 63% - 126% * If we assume MTN must raise $8bn to repatriate back to Nigeria ** Includes projected USD debt to be issued for completion of Lake Charles project

Source: Blue Quadrant Capital Management, Company Reports, National Treasury

The table above also shows our current estimate of likely foreign-currency debt redemptions over the next 12 to 24 months, including the banking and public sector. As we noted earlier, the banking sector has foreign currency debt totaling some $20bn, of which at least $10bn, but perhaps as much as $20bn is redeemable in a relatively short space of time or under 24 months.

Nevertheless, given the large amount of foreign assets (or advances) accruing to the banking sector, we can probably deduce that the risk of a significant liquidity event in terms of foreign currency funding constraints in both the banking and public sectors appears unlikely based on the redemption profile above. Obviously this data is based on an aggregated level and does not negate the risk of single bank being challenged from a funding perspective.

However, there does appear to be a concentration of foreign currency debt in the three companies listed in the table above. Although all three of the companies have revenues either tied to foreign product prices for example oil in the case of Sasol, (NYSE:SSL) or have the bulk of their operations outside of South Africa, it does not necessarily negate the risk of foreign currency funding pressures. This is particularly relevant in the case of mobile network operator MTN (OTCPK:MTNOY) and pharmaceutical company Aspen (OTCPK:APNHY), both of whom derive a large portion of revenues from other emerging-market or frontier economies.

Assuming a continuing benign global economic and liquidity backdrop, all three companies are likely to be able to refinance their existing foreign currency debt quite easily. This also naturally assumes that none of these companies suffer a company specific deterioration in their underlying business operations. As an example, in the case of MTN, the current regulatory impasse with Nigerian authorities could in a worse-case scenario force MTN to secure an additional $8bn in foreign currency for repatriation, which would dramatically alter the company’s short-term funding profile. It would also represent a non-trivial quantum of dollar-denominated purchases assuming MTN were to fund this USD liability from domestic capital markets and/or the domestic banking sector.

Conclusion

In summary, our analysis indicates that South Africa is unlikely to face the same kind of foreign currency funding risks that have been encountered by Argentina and Turkey, particularly as it relates to the public and banking sectors. Nevertheless, our analysis has also uncovered a concentration of foreign currency funding risk in three of the country’s major listed companies. Depending on the evolution of their underlying operations as well as global economic and liquidity conditions, there is a non-trivial probability that events could conspire at some point over the next 12 to 18 months that may result in these companies’ foreign currency funding requirements in tandem with the more modest funding requirements from the public and banking sectors, still arriving at a juncture where it may still approach the total value of the central bank’s available foreign exchange reserves.

However, in order to more accurately judge exactly what the probability of such an event could be, we will have to take a more detailed look at the underlying business operations of each of the three companies. We shall do this in a future article, where we may also examine some of the other major listed companies that comprise the main components of the South Africa exchange trade fund, EZA. This analysis in tandem with our currency fair value ranges will provide us with a far more accurate downside target for the ETF in a worse-case scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.