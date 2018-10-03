Extra Space Storage: This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT Is Worth A Look

Extra Space Storage has grown FFO/share and NOI at a fast clip, thanks to its aggressive stance on acquisitions.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) is a high-quality, fast-growing storage REIT that DGI investors may want to have a closer look at. The storage REIT has produced excellent shareholder returns over the last decade, thanks to its aggressive stance on acquisitions and above-average FFO/share growth. Extra Space Storage covers its dividend with cash flow, and has a conservative FFO-payout ratio. Shares are not exactly cheap, but attractive FFO-growth prospects justify the REIT's high FFO-multiple. An investment in Extra Space Storage yields 4.0 percent.

Extra Space Storage - Portfolio Snapshot

Extra Space Storage's real estate portfolio included 1,568 storage properties reflecting 115 million square feet at the end of the June quarter. The portfolio included wholly-owned, managed, and joint venture-owned properties. The storage REIT today has a national presence with properties located almost everywhere in the United States.

Source: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage has seen strong growth in the last decade as the industry added new capacity in order to meet rising demand for storage space. The REIT's property count has more than doubled since 2009.

Source: Extra Space Storage

The REIT's third-party management business has also done quite nicely. The number of stores managed for third-party owners increased from just 181 in 2012 to 486 at the end of Q2-2018, reflecting ~169 percent growth. Managed stores now represent ~31 percent of Extra Space Storage's total store count.

Source: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage regularly acquires new properties in order to grow its real estate platform. So far in 2018, the company acquired 49 stores for $418 million. The REIT has spent an annual average of ~$883 million from 2012-2017 on acquisitions.

Source: Extra Space Storage

In lockstep with a rising store count, Extra Space Storage has seen consistent core FFO/share growth over the last decade, outperforming other storage REITs in the process.

Source: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage's strong FFO/share performance in the last decade has been underpinned by sector-leading same store revenue and NOI growth.

Source: Extra Space Storage

Investors have rewarded Extra Space Storage for its ability to produce above-average core FFO/share and NOI growth. Extra Space Storage has been the best-performing stock in the storage sector based on 10-year total returns.

Source: Extra Space Storage

As far as occupancy rates are concerned, Extra Space Storage has a well-maintained real estate portfolio. The occupancy has regularly clocked in above the 90-plus percentage range.

Source: Extra Space Storage

Strong Balance Sheet

Extra Space Storage has grown its operational base without levering up its balance sheet all that much. The REIT's net-debt-to-EBITDA-ratio, for instance, was 5.9x at the end of Q2-2018, which was almost unchanged from December 2015. A net-debt-to-EBITDA-ratio of 5.9x means that the company has about six times its annual EBITDA as net debt sitting on its balance sheet.

Here is a balance sheet overview for purposes of comparison.

Source: Extra Space Storage

Dividend Coverage And Growth

Extra Space Storage covers its dividend payout with FFO and core FFO. In the last five quarters, the storage REIT pulled in $1.11/share in funds from operations and $1.12/share in core funds from operations which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.80/share. The core FFO-payout ratio in the last five quarters averaged just 71.3 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Extra Space Storage has been able to grow its dividend at a fast clip, too, thanks to its rapid core FFO/share-growth and conservative FFO-payout ratio.

Source: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.86/share. Since shares change hands for $85.80 at the time of writing, an investment in EXR yields 4.0 percent.

Valuation

Extra Space Storage has guided for $4.60-$4.67/share in core funds from operations for the current fiscal year. Since the REIT's shares sell for $85.74 at the time of writing, the guidance implies an 18.5x 2018e core FFO-multiple, which I think can be justified based on Extra Space Storage's excellent FFO growth and strong portfolio stats.

And here's how Extra Space Storage compares against other storage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A cyclical downturn in the storage industry could potentially be a catalyst for a lower FFO-based valuation. The REIT has grown at a fast clip in the past and as the industry matures, dividend growth rates are most likely going to decrease over the long haul. For the time being, however, the industry is in good shape and faces strong demand, as evidenced by the REIT's above-average FFO/share-growth.

Takeaway

Extra Space Storage is a promising REIT choice in the storage sector. The real estate investment trust has grown core FFO/share, NOI and its dividend at a fast clip over the last decade, thanks to its aggressive stance on acquisitions and growing demand for storage space.

Extra Space Storage has strong portfolio and dividend coverage stats, including a rather conservative FFO-payout ratio. The dividend is not at risk at the moment, in my opinion, and the REIT has plenty of room to grow its dividend payout going forward. That said, the valuation multiple could contract if growth slows. The reward-to-risk ratio at today's price point is still attractive. Buy for income and long-term capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.