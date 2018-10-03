GameStop Must Eliminate Its Dividend Or Suffer Blockbuster's Fate

The bad news for GameStop is that their management has proven to be oblivious to obvious trends and unable to envision the opportunities rising.

The good news for GameStop, they are in a unique position to exploit the move to downloaded games by using experience based store visits.

I stopped at a half-dozen GameStop stores. They all had one thing in common. They were terrible.

On a 3,700-mile trip, I saw a lot of America, some good, some bad, some great, some depressing.

A version of this article ran for members of Margin of Safety Investing that contained far more pictures of my "workation." I have removed several of those to spare you from having to sit through my vacation like it was on an old video.

I originally recommended GameStop (GME) as a dividend value play late last year. I have changed my mind based upon a number of factors.

Enjoy, and I hope you find this useful if you have invested in or are considering investing in GameStop.

GameStop is at the intersection of amazing opportunities to create a growing annuity income stream and the fate of Blockbuster, RadioShack and Toys "R" Us. - me

As many of you know, in August, I drove across the midwest and eastern seaboard for 3 weeks. I followed the Milwaukee Brewers to Wrigley and Busch to start the trip. Sadly (because I hold a grudge that the Cards beat my Brewers in 1982 and 2011), I have to say, of 19 stadiums I've been to since college, Busch is the best so far.

From Busch, I headed to Foxwoods in Connecticut to play the World Series of Poker Circuit event. I had a decent run, including hitting two straight flushes in the first four hours, but alas, could not get paid. Foxwoods is a magnificent facility.

While in the area, I got to see the first nuclear sub, the USS Nautilus, at the Submarine Force Museum. I can't recommend this place high enough if you're in the area. The Nautilus is very cool.

I walked the High Line in New York for the first time, watched multiple transformative building projects near the water and stood beneath the massive carrier USS Intrepid.

From New York, my contingent, including my son, headed to Washington D.C. to see some museums and another Brewers game. The capital is amazing. I would have to live there a long time to see everything I want to see.

Geeking out in front of the Enterprise at the National Air and Space Museum.

Reflections of the U.S. Capital.

A mile-long line for hero Senator John McCain who was in the Rotunda to Lie in State.

The amazing Library of Congress - take the walking tours.

On the way out of town, we stopped at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the second arm of the National Air and Space Museum. Just wow!

Certainly, a great vacation (workation). But why did I inundate you with pictures of the trip? Well, this piece is about GameStop, and I went to six of their stores around the country. Not one awesome picture.

Ugly, disorganized uninviting stores aren't the only problem for GameStop. Based upon weakening sales trends, as well as, comments and actions by management, I cannot discern which direction this company is headed. I have sold my shares, and it is now in Charlie Munger's "too hard file."

GameStop's Dying Core Business

The problem I have found with other analysis of GameStop is that few are focusing on the company's dying core business. It is a necessity to understand the magnitude of what is going on with the company.

Last year, I wrote a piece about GameStop that was far more optimistic about the company. Members to my investment letter Margin of Safety Investing still have access to that piece.

In the prior analysis, I pointed out that:

"There is no doubt that streaming is going to catch up to physical games at some point, but, just like with the advent of electric vehicles, the process will be slow until it becomes sudden."

A major problem for management is that while they try to milk what's left out of the slowly dying physical games business, they are not reinvesting into the video gaming of the future. The future is Virtual Reality and downloads. There is little to no outreach at the stores for either.

As I mentioned above, in general, GameStop's stores are terrible. The stores seem cluttered, disorganized, and there is no floor presence to help customers.

The service at all of the stores I visited, which includes the six on my road trip and another half-dozen around Milwaukee, is abysmal. I have spent well over 10 hours in GameStop stores the past few months, and not once has anybody approached me to ask what I was looking for or if they could help me. That is indicative of a cultural problem within the company from the management level to the store level.

While the company is still strong financially, that strength can be seen eroding. In the most recent quarter, the company saw long-term debt, which has increased from $345 million two years ago to $819.2 million today. Other long-term liabilities total $83.3 million. Current liabilities related to running the business were $1.2757 billion.

Total revenues in the recent quarter were $1.6467 billion down from the year prior of $1.6876 billion. While we would certainly expect to see an uptick in Q4 with holidays and new game releases, the trend is ominous: -2.4% revenue year over year.

All issues considered, GameStop earnings fell from $22.2 million in the 2017 quarter to -$24.9 million in 2018. On the six-month measure, earnings fell from $81.2 million to $3.3 million.

This downturn is largely due to no new gaming system to replace sales from the 2017 launch of the Nintendo Switch. It is important to stop and realize that new gaming system launches cannot be counted on in the future. As discussed, the future is downloads and streaming services.

GameStop's current model, even with the addition of the fast growing, but tiny, collectibles business, is dying. The company must find a way to replace its physical games revenue with other gaming revenue if it wants to avoid an eventual (pre-packaged) bankruptcy.

Their foray into being an AT&T (T) distributor via Spring Mobile is a marginal business at best in the mature cell phone industry. I strongly recommend selling off Spring Mobile if it can't somehow be incorporated into a gaming strategy.

GameStop's Opportunities And Lack Of Vision

The opportunity in gaming is massive. According to industry statistics from various sources, video gaming is growing at about 10% per year. This is no small opportunity. With the advent of virtual reality and growing middle classes globally, I believe the growth rate could be higher in the 2020s.

The main opportunity for GameStop is to capture a leading position in downloadable games via subscriptions. In order to do that, the company will have to be far more creative and focused than it has been.

The behavior of management, which has had a lot of turmoil the past year, reminds me of small business owners who milk a business without reinvesting into what newer consumers want. Ultimately, owners and managers, who milk a business, lack any vision of the future and pursue a pennywise, pound foolish approach to reinvestment, kill the business.

To become a heavy hitter in downloadable digital gaming requires being a leader in virtual gaming. Again, that is the future of gaming. That is where the gaming puck is headed. GameStop's management is completely whiffing on that vision and that opportunity right now.

Here is the enormity of the problem for GameStop. New video game hardware, software and pre-owned video game products accounted for net sales of $2.372 billion dollars for the six-month period. Digital sales were $83.2 million.

Consider the difference in those net sales numbers in the context that digital sales need to replace virtually all of the old revenue sources within the next several years. GameStop's world is about to change in massive ways.

Here's what has me very worried from a year ago when I thought that GameStop executive management recognized the problem: they haven't been talking about it much or showing any huge commitment in that direction.

In the recent GameStop 10-Q, the term "virtual" appears exactly ZERO times. VR appears one time in the title of Sony's (SNE) PlayStation VR. In my brief discussion of VR in these paragraphs, I have talked more about it than GameStop has.

What's worse, is that "digital" gaming appears to be an afterthought in their reports and conference calls as well. In fact, I think the entire idea of VR and digital has them completely intimidated. Here's their inspiring message in the 10-Q:

"The sale of video games delivered through digital channels and other forms of gaming continue to grow and take an increasing percentage of physical video game sales. We currently sell various types of products that relate to the digital category, including digitally downloadable content (“DLC”), full game downloads, Xbox LIVE, PlayStation Plus and Nintendo network points cards, as well as prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards. We have made significant investments in e-commerce and in-store and website functionality to enable our customers to access digital content easily and facilitate the digital sales and delivery process. We plan to continue to invest in these types of processes and channels to grow our digital sales base and enhance our market leadership position in the video game industry and in the digital aggregation and distribution category."

While they are at least paying lip service to the emerging gaming world, I do not find it convincing.

On my road trip, I visited the Samsung (OTC:SSDIY) store near the High Line in Manhattan. What an amazing store. It is designed mainly to brand Samsung and is built around VR and IoT applications.

Currently, they have a moon-hopping experience that is pretty neat. They have a connected home experience, various gaming and other device demonstrations. The store is a destination and was full - which is more than I can say for even the Times Square GameStop store which had no more than about a dozen people in it the hour I watched it around dusk.

To become the VR leader, GameStop must be the place that gamers think of when they need any type of equipment for virtual gaming from gaming computers to headsets to consoles (while consoles exist). Only once GameStop conquers VR somehow, will they be able to replace their legacy physical games business with digital and other sales.

In their favor for evolving with gaming is a database of millions of gamers worldwide. I have no idea if that database has been maintained well or if they can effectively utilize it. Given their problem rolling out a new membership program last year and the stupid handling of their Elite Pro membership shutdown - which should have been an automatic conversion to another membership, I have my doubts about their ability to use their big data.

That said, GameStop has relationships, though many are damaged, with many of the gamers on the planet. That is a clear advantage versus any new competition, but might not be enough to leverage Microsoft (MSFT), Sony and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), or any of the other gamemakers.

GameStop Must Eliminate Its Dividend And Reinvest In Destination Stores

Several reports I have read try to discuss the safety of the dividend in a vacuum. They cite numbers that do not take into account the accelerating rate of change that GameStop faces. They do not factor in that the business deterioration for GameStop is going to hit like a ton of bricks at some point, like it did for Blockbuster and RadioShack and Toys "R" Us.

Think about this. Downloadable gaming is a major disruptive force. The minute that 5G wipes out latency, there will be little reason to have physical games.

In order for GameStop to save itself, as I have said, it needs to become a VR leader. How can they do that? First off, they absolutely must eliminate the dividend. That money is needed to pay down debt and pay for a massive reorganization of the gaming stores.

The second step, once financing is secure, is to close down about 75-80% of their stores. In actuality, they should close about 99% of their stores and open new, larger, more modern, experience-based destination stores.

As of the last quarter, GameStop had 5,753 video stores, of which 3,802 are in the United States. Per the conference call, the average lease life remaining on their stores is about two years. Per EVP and CFO Robert Lloyd:

"We made the following changes to our store portfolio during the quarter. We closed a net of 16 video game stores around the world as our overall portfolio remains very healthy, ending with 3,802 video game stores in the U.S. and 1,951 internationally. We closed a net of 8 Technology Brands stores, ending the quarter with 1,289 AT&T stores and 47 Simply Mac stores. We had no net change in Collectibles stores, ending the quarter with 103. Our current average lease life remaining is about two years, which gives us tremendous flexibility related to managing our store base."

GameStop should use that flexibility to reduce the number of stores and create stores that attract gamers to try VR gaming and equipment. The stores ought to be fitted with gaming pits or centers that can accomodate not only demonstrations, but gaming tournaments, leagues and e-sports.

The "new" GameStop stores should also be open non-traditional hours. On Friday and Saturday nights, they could remain open until 4am, with teens under 18 getting exclusive use of the store for a couple hours until 11pm and 18 year-olds and older using the stores from 11pm to 4am.

GameStop should broadcast their gaming experience via Twitch, YouTube or their own platform. A partnership with Twitch, which is owned by Amazon (AMZN) could open up very unique opportunities for partnership, reduce competition from Amazon, and possibly lead to a buyout.

Why do this? Take a look at the fantasy card game stores. They are full on the weekends until the wee hours. Making the stores not only stores but experiences with expanded hours would help build the brand. What's more, tournament, league, and late-night admission could be tied to a subscription download membership!

There is no shortage of larger retail space available for GameStop to occupy. There are smaller Walmarts (WMT) that have closed, KMarts (SHLD) and Toys "R" Us, as well as, plenty of empty mall space. Add food, comics, and collectibles to create multi-profit centers.

The larger stores would allow ThinkGeek, which is growing the collectibles segment to be more fully integrated with the gaming crowd. Management has discussed comic books as well, why not all in the same building? The lease management would be simpler and less expensive.

A mall strategy might not only be cost efficient but help revitalize malls. Creative leases could pay GameStop, or reduce future rents, for being a part of helping real estate companies bring certain malls back to life. There are malls all over America that need revitalizing. Take a look at some of work from photographer Seph Lawless to see what is out there waiting.

With the coming of 5G, GameStop also has to decide what to do with its technology division. I am a believer that AT&T will be a big winner from 5G and their recent strategic transactions in media and advertising. GameStop is the largest retailer for AT&T.

I have to think there is some synergy for gaming and 5G. Remember the Pokemon craze? Well, with zero latency 5G, VR gaming might not be restricted to WiFi, it might move out of the basement and into the yard or park. If there is not some strategy that melds Spring Mobile into the gaming scene, as I said before, jettison it for the cash.

GameStop Is A Sell

The massive opportunity notwithstanding, GameStop stock is a sell right now. The eventual elimination of the dividend, either for declining business or to reinvest into a new more modern VR and digital experience based business is coming.

How far into the future will the dividend be eliminated? That is hard to say. As we know, slow moving is slow moving only until there is a sudden disruption. Ask Blockbuster, RadioShack and Toys "R" Us. When the dividend is gone, GameStop shares will fall into the single digits.

If the company does not find a way to move into the VR and digital download world, the company will eventually go through a bankruptcy. With management milking the company right now for dividends and their own pay, the potentially bright future is a pipe dream.

If the Board of Directors finds somebody with some vision to be CEO (and I know a guy who would consult) and mans up to eliminate the dividend to save the company, then, I'd be a bottom fisher at some single-digit price because gaming is a winning business in the long run and GameStop handled well has a chance.

Until I have proof that management is moving in the right direction, though, GameStop is a sell for those who have shares and a wait and see for those who don't. Game on.

Disclaimer: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - Bluemound Asset Management however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.

20% Discount Through The Brewers Last Pitch! The Milwaukee Brewers are in the MLB playoffs. So, I am offering a discount until the day of their last pitch. It could be a few days from now, or hopefully into November. We'll see. Margin of Safety Investing is an investment advisor replacement service. If you have a few hours per week, I can help you be your own investment manager. I charge only $499 per year or $59 per month to give as many people access to this level of analysis and help as possible. Similar services cost 2x to 10x more. Through the end of the Milwaukee Brewers season, I am offering a 20% first year discount, giving you your first year of MoSI for only $399. You can even take a free 2-week trial to get started. Sign-up today with no risk. Go Brewers Go!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am seeking opportunities to buy puts on GameStop.