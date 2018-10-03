NetEase Just Released Another Mega Hit Game: Enough To Buy The Dip?

I explain here why I'm happy to hold on to my existing shares with a finger on the buy button.

While pressure is on the bottom line, mobile games are on track for recovery since the beginning of 2018 and a new mega hit was just released in China.

Founder-CEO William Ding has delivered on business transitions and successfully created optionality for the company in the past.

Like most Chinese Internet companies lately, NTES has taken a beating, down 40% from its 52-week high and trading at the August 2016 level.

Over the past year, Chinese video game giant NetEase has been transitioning to e-commerce, a lower-margin business.

NetEase (NTES) is one of the worst performing stocks of 2018:

CSI 300 index is down more than 21% this year in what is set to be its worst performance since 2011, making it a true bear market.

NTES is now down around 40% from its 52-week high after the company shifted its revenue mix from online games to the e-commerce segment , which offers lower margins.

The market isn’t giving much credit to founder-CEO William Ding and his track record of growing and turning around the company over the years.

The market seems to be overlooking the current recovery of NetEase’s online games that have resumed healthy growth throughout 2018. Moreover, the company just released yet another megahit mobile game in China following the already impressive performance of Chu Liuxiang released earlier this year.

While NetEase comes with regulatory risks on both its e-commerce and online gaming activities, the company is offering a very attractive price at this point in its story. It could still go either way, but I'm watching with attention, holding my existing shares with one finger on the buy button.

Let me explain why.

New NetEase megahit title “God Of Night” just released in China in September 2018. Image Source: AppAnnie

Chinese government has frozen new game approval

Following a restructuring in the Chinese government, the approval process for new games is being centralized to a single bureau. In the meantime, new video game license approvals have been frozen since March 2018.

As explained by Rebekah Valentine from gamindustry.biz, the freeze might be far from being over:

According to a government source speaking to The South China Morning Post, China's new video game licensing procedures and system may take a further 4-6 months to implement. Previously, some analysts expected the freeze to last 2-3 months more. […] Though companies like Tencent [(OTCPK:TCEHY)] and NetEase were largely able to brush off the trouble for the first half of the year (having acquired licenses for recent releases well in advance), analyst Gao Baowen of Orient Securities predicted that "in half a year, everyone will run out of stock" - not to mention the additional time it would take once the process begins again for those licenses to actually be approved.”

I invest in companies for the next five years and beyond. If you are like me, even a six-month temporary setback shouldn’t be a concern since the backlog of games developed by the company will eventually see the light of day and should perform extremely well if we look at the historical performance of NetEase’s high profile releases.

From gaming pure-play to multi-faceted e-commerce giant

NetEase has been expanding its e-commerce strategic initiatives with its two main platforms: Kaolo and Yanxuan. In Q2 FY18, e-commerce revenue grew 75% yoy. This resulted in the company achieving its highest quarterly revenue ever with RMD 16.3 billion (~$2.5 billion)

Company-wide, with the revenue-mix re-balancing from online games (high margin) to e-commerce (low margin), the bottom line has yet to be back to its early 2017 level, despite overall strong top-line growth, as illustrated by the net revenues vs. net income chart below.

Source: Q2 Earnings Call Slides

Source: Earning Call slides from Q2 2018, Q4 and Q3 2017. Chart prepared by the author

E-commerce also means new risks for the company. Following the probe into allegations of counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringements at Pinduoduo, there have been rumors about regulatory risks that NetEase might be exposed to.

Cleaning up its house and partnering with local government

Early September, NetEase announced it started to rectify "irregular practices" and conduct a “comprehensive correction” of its finance website.

NetEase said its finance site had encountered problems and the firm had conducted a “serious self-criticism and introspection” and would work with other platforms to “create a clean and upright cyberspace.”

A few days ago, the Shanghai government signed a partnership agreement with NetEase to deepen the cooperation in cross-border e-commerce, e-sports and other key areas, as well as set up the technology firm's headquarters in the city.

Overall, these are interesting developments that show how NetEase is carefully improving its processes and deepening its role to be a leading Chinese business for the decades to come, building strong partnerships. It only seems logical when you consider that NetEase is trying to be more like a baby Tencent, developing horizontally and building new strategic initiatives to expand on its community and user base.

Mobile Games are still in good shape

In Q2 FY18, despite the very impressive 75% growth of the e-commerce segment, online games are still 62% of the company’s revenue.

More specifically, 75% of that gaming revenue comes from mobile, meaning 46% of NetEase’s top line comes from Mobile Games alone, the main revenue driver.

And this key segment for the company's profitability is in good shape lately.

Six months ago, I wrote about why mobile games released in 2018 were about to surprise ahead of the Q1 earnings call. And that surprise did materialize: After a year-long slowdown, mobile games grew 39% from Q4 2017 to Q2 2018.

It allowed for improved profitability, with net income more than doubling from Q1 to Q2 FY18.

Source: NetEase Q1 Earnings Call Slides.

At the time of my initial review of new games released in 2018, the stars of the show were Chu Liuxiang in China, Knives Out in Japan, and the upcoming release of Identity V.

Six months later, I can say that these three games have done incredibly well. Knives Out is the second most grossing mobile game in Japan as of this writing, and Chu Liuxiang has been a top 15 grossing game with consistency in China for the last six months.

Chu Liuxiang grossing ranks on iOS app store in China. Source: AppAnnie

A new megahit just released in China

Released under the title “God of Night” in China, the game will eventually see an international release. It has almost instantly become the most downloaded application on iOS in China and has been immediately a huge revenue maker for NetEase, ranking in the top five most grossing apps of mainland China on iOS, ahead of apps like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) video or iQiyi (IQ) for example. Let’s be clear, the kind of revenue you can expect from that kind of rankings in China is in the millions of dollars daily. It is material even for a large cap like NetEase.

God Of Night Download ranking on iOS App Store in China. Source: AppAnnie

God Of Night Grossing rankings on iOS App Store in China. Source: AppAnnie

Valuation very attractive

It's too tempting to compare NTES to video game giants of similar size in the US like Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) or Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).

NetEase offers more optionality with advertising and e-commerce segments, all while trading a considerable discount compared to its US counterparts, with a trailing PE of only 30.

The asymmetrical risk/reward in NetEase is just as impressive today as it already was a few months ago. It would not be far fetched to see NetEase's valuation double from here in more favorable market conditions and once the Chinese government resumes its approval of new game intellectual properties.

Bottom Line

I am not selling any of my NTES shares anytime soon.

But I’m not buying more just yet.

Even though the company has a very attractive valuation, the company has to prove it can maintain and resume its bottom line growth as it continues its transition to a multi-faceted business, from gaming to advertising to e-commerce.

My investing philosophy is to re-invest in my winners and leave my losers alone, giving them time to tell their full story. At this point in time, NetEase falls in the second category. But I'm watching NetEase’s mobile games performance daily and would be willing to increase my existing position as soon as I get a better visibility on Q4 releases and how consistent their recent high profile games perform, in China and internationally.

NetEase represents 1.0% of the App Economy Portfolio.

