Worldpay For Growth Portfolios

Growth Profile

Wordpay (WP) provides comprehensive solutions across the payment processing value chain. It provides solutions across the value chain as a merchant acquirer, payment network, and as an issuer processor. The firm has posted 17.66% in average revenue growth for last five years, producing roughly 17.56% in compound annual growth rate. In its latest earnings call, WP’s spokesperson provided net revenue guidance of $3.88 to $3.93 billion, which implies an increase of 80%+ compared to last fiscal year, thanks to the acquisition by Vantiv. Although Worldpay has demonstrated significant top line growth over the years and nice operating margins, bottom lines have not been great. On the other hand, leverage position increased substantially. However, due to its significant top line growth, high free cash flows, substantial market share and comprehensive solutions across the payment processing value chain, the market has paid significant premiums as reflected in its valuation multiples. Also, significant amount of share buybacks have contributed partly to its price appreciation. Currently, my DCF valuation indicates that Worldpay is undervalued by $8.57 a share. On the other hand, relative value shows mixed results. Combining all the factors, Worldpay is a buy.

Fundamental Analysis

Worldpay has demonstrated good performance in terms of gross and operating margins, but net income has not been on par with the industry. In order to find the industry average stats, I have taken eight peers which include Fiserv (FISV), Fidelity (FIS), Jack & Henry (JKHY), Global Payments (GPN), Total System (TSS) and First Data (FDC). On the other hand, the firm has generated industry-close FCF margins. Note that Worldpay has significantly increased its leverage position, currently more than 65% of its assets are financed with debt, which in turn may incur increasing interest expenditures. But Worldpay has been constantly buying back its shares over the years, which partly acted as a price catalyst besides its top line growth.

Source: Data from Stockrow, processed by the author.

Power from combination

Earlier in January Vantiv acquired Worldpay and the combined entity was named Worldpay, Inc. The firm expects $50 million of cost synergy through 2018 and expects a total of $200 million synergies coming through 2019. Last year Vantiv and Worldpay had processed 21.2 billion and 26.5 billion transactions, respectively. In other words, the result of the consolidation could be impactful. However, I think the combination factor may not be totally priced in which creates a slight undervalued situation.

“We've accelerated our expectations for cost synergies and now expect to realize $50 million in benefit during 2018. Further, we continue to be very confident in our ability to achieve our $200 million cost synergy target by the end of the third year post close”- CFO, Stephanie Ferris

Risk Exposure

Worldpay has a substantial leverage position which exposes it to interest rate risk and numerous other risks, such as, increasing its vulnerability during economic or industry turbulence, raising difficulty to obtain payment network sponsorship and clearing services from financial institutions, restricting it from high potential acquisitions (unless it issues new debt), limiting its ability to obtain working capital and finally, allowing its competitors who are less leveraged to take advantage of its limitations. Following the acquisition, both leverage and currency exposure (particularly British pound sterling and the Euro) has increased. Worldpay uses derivatives and foreign currency contracts to manage interest rate risk and currency risk.

“The Ba2 CFR considers Vantiv's significant size in its markets and strong position as both a merchant acquirer and a card issuing processor for financial institutions. The merger brings significant strategic benefits as it strengthens Vantiv's business profile by providing enhanced scale and international diversity. Legacy Worldpay adds a large and rapidly growing e-commerce business and reduces Vantiv's reliance on its traditional card-processing business at large US retailers”- Moody’s Investor Service

Source: Stockrow

Industry Trends

Increased usage of Europay-Mastercard-Visa (EMV) by customers across the globe has created a large adoption of these payment methods among merchants who contribute more than 84% of Worldpay’s total revenue. Under its merchants segment the firm provides a wide number of choices for POS, payment type and security solutions. Worldpay services almost all payment types- card, mobile, ACH & eCheck, and it can also create custom prepaid cards for merchants as well. As you can see, integration remains a key challenge as different payment methods disrupt the industry and Worldpay is in a good position in terms of integration. After Vantiv's acquisition of Worldpay, integration is now at a new level as the combination has the competency in terms of both traditional card processing and e-commerce, as indicated by Moody's. Worldpay also provides security tools and numerous value added services.

Valuation

DCF model

In order to discover Worldpay’s intrinsic value, I have deployed a DCF model. My DCF model indicates that the intrinsic value of Worldpay is roughly $108.95, implying an undervaluation of $8.57 per share (Worldpay trading at $100.38). I have made a number of assumptions regarding the model. Initial revenue growth assumption was 8%, which linearly declined each year by 0.5%, reaching 6% in the terminal year (2022). Cost of revenue (network fees and other costs) have been assumed to be fixed at 47%, which is 0.84% greater than its historical average. SGA expenses, depreciation and amortization are assumed to be close to historical average, while income tax and capital expenditure assumptions are higher than historical average. I believe my estimates are moderate and reflects conservatism as usual. I have calculated weighted average of cost of capital to be 10.29% and assumed an exit multiple (EV/EBITDA) of 15.5x.

Forecast inputs are given at the notes section

(Market price taken from Seeking Alpha during my analysis)

Relative Value

Relative value suggests that Worldpay is undervalued in terms of P/B but overvalued in terms of EV/EBITDA.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap PE Ratio Price/Book EV/EBITDA WP Worldpay, Inc. $29.86B - 2.84 26.75 GPN Global Payments Inc. $20.34B 37.06 5.31 19.08 TSS Total System Services, Inc. $18.03B 28.08 7.21 15.68 FDC First Data Corporation $24.5B 14.76 6.84 13.93 FIS Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $36.21B 25.67 3.49 14.09 FISV Fiserv, Inc. $32.94B 23.75 11.59 17.51 JKHY Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $12.57B 33.51 9.92 18.58 Average 27.14 6.74 17.95

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Worldpay is a company of substantial size. Over the years it has produced nice sales growths and moderate margins. Given its sound operating history and high level of product integration needed to tackle the rapidly growing payment processing industry, the firm has significant edge. However, Worldpay highly leveraged. My current outlook is that the firm will be able to reduce its debt because it has demonstrated high FCF generation capabilities. Combined with the resources from Vantiv, now it has double edge in terms of both e-commerce business and traditional card-processing business at large US retailers. Combining all the factors, Worldpay is a buy.

Notes

Forecast inputs and implied margins for the DCF valuation are given below

Vis (visual) shows the trend

Implied avg (average) spread= Firm's forecast average metric minus historical average metric

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.