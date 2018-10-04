PIMCO Closed-End Fund Update - August

The surprise in the month were the munis which saw another strong jump in coverage with stable UNII levels.

(Members of Yield Hunting received this article more than two weeks ago along with more in-depth analysis.)

PIMCO UNII and EPS

The slightly late PIMCO UNII and EPS report was released last month showing some movement in the coverage ratios and UNII but nothing overwhelming, at least on the taxable side. Of the 17 funds, 7 saw the coverage ratios increase in August. Only 2 funds saw their UNII decline with the rest either flat or increasing last month. All 6 muni funds saw improved coverage ratios. Some saw significant increases.

The main non-agency MBS funds of PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Mortgage and Credit (PCI) saw a decline in coverage during the month. Most of the decline was from May rolling off the books which was a particularly strong month for net investment income. Coverage remains well above the 100% level at 114% and 147%, respectively.

Of the 11 taxable funds, only one saw an increase in coverage during the month of August, PCM (PCM). This fund is a bit different in that it has more international exposure meaning it wants the dollar to fall. For most of 2018, the dollar had been rising leading to lower coverage overall compared to the others. In August, we saw the dollar peak and make a slight decline. Coverage, however, remains at 88% which is substantially lower than the other taxable funds.

The only other taxable funds with coverage below 100% are PIMCO High Income (PHK), PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS), and PIMCO Global StocksPLUS (PGP). The latter's coverage is extremely volatile and can go from 50% to 100% in a short amount of time. PHK remains vulnerable to another distribution cut- though it mitigated some of that risk in August. The fund's UNII jumped from -$0.14 to +$0.02 in the month.

In the hunt for special distributions, we think we may see several in 2018. Right now, PDI has the largest UNII balance at $0.61 and is likely to pay out at least some of that. However, it is a bit of an anomaly to simultaneously conduct an at-the-money offering (essentially issue new shares) and then turn around and pay some of it out.

PCI is also likely to pay a special given the UNII jumped from 36 cents to 49 cents in the latest report. The fund didn't pay out a special distribution in last year but had a large one in 2016.

PKO is another fund with strong UNII at 24 cents and could pay a small special this year. PCM is at 18 cents, PTY at 14 cents, and PCN at 19 cents, all could have some small bonus distributions as well.

All in all, a special distribution is likely. However, we would caution investors from getting too excited about them given that they simply force a sale of some investments by the fund and come out of NAV. Most of the time, insiders have told me that they simply increase the leverage or sell some highly appreciated assets in order to raise the capital. In the end, this is to the determent of the long-term shareholders.

Coverage Report:

UNII Report:

In the last week, the price action for the PIMCO funds has changed fairly abruptly. We have seen some dramatic moves in some of the taxable funds after the large run-ups experienced in the last 6 months.

PGP data by YCharts

The price declines have accelerated in the last few days (although rebounded a bit on Friday in certain funds). The highest premium funds saw the most amount of weakness- as we expected. The run-ups in some of the premiums of these funds have been tremendous in a relatively short amount of time.

For example, here is PDI's chart:

The increase in the premium began right about the time of the correction in early February. Since then, it has been an almost relentless move higher through August and early September. The current decline is not out of the ordinary. We have seen three such corrections during the time frame. The average decline in the premium has been approximately 3.1% with the most recent being about 3.4%.

PCI is in a similar situation. From the lows in early February when the fund was trading at a 7.85% discount, the shares have risen from a fairly significant discount to a premium of 2.8%. The decline recently simply brought the premium back down to 1.5%.

Other higher premium funds saw similar weakness. PHK was trading at a 40% premium but shed 15% of it in just a few days. RCS, another very high premium fund that was trading north of 40%, saw a quick 5% shedding of that premium in a few days.

Clearly the highest premium funds have seen the most volatility and premium compression in the last week. Investors need to ask themselves if they are income collectors or total return traders. Clearly PDI is a long-term hold here but many long-term holders are deciding to reduce or completely get out of their position given the premium levels. No harm in that. The question is when will it correct hard enough for them to get back in?

One thing we continuously point out is that the distributions eventually overwhelm the price. So the trading around positions, while helpful, tends to produce only nominal benefits. For one, there is no certainty that the price will fall back. We have been talking about the expansion of the CEF space in recent years including the push by institutional and foreign investors. Second, by selling and waiting for the price to correct, you shut off your income spigot which could amount to the total 'savings' by selling and rebuying lower.

Here are some charts that illustrate how the distributions can overwhelm the price movements. (thanks Williemoe)

Distributions overwhelming price

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

The massive takeaway from the two charts is how the decline in '15 and '16 was far less severe than it appeared thanks to the monthly payments investors received. However, as we've noted many times, most brokerages simply report "capital gain/loss" instead of total gain or loss. In other words, the return without the distribution. Given that the distribution is likely more than 100% of the total return of our holdings, removing them simply distorts the performance. We will be putting out a short article detailing this problem early this week.

One last note, RCS filed with the IRS a request to change the way the fund reports its accrued investment income. This is not a large deal but could be beneficial to shareholders by reducing the tax rate applied to the distributions paid to them. The move will NOT affect the NAV.

Here is the note from the report:

(Source: PIMCO)

We think the IRS will approve the change as most other mortgage funds already account for income in this manner. RCS is an outlier due to the long history of the fund. Essentially, the change will show up on the 19a form showing the distribution as short or long-term gains rather than interest income. Since the fund has a large amount of loss carryforwards, much of the next few years' income would actually be classified as ROC. However, we do think that there is at least a 50% shot that they cut back the distribution as well. At such a high premium, that could result in a significant fall.

Takeaways From Taxables: All of the taxable CEFs now have positive UNII with some having quite substantial balances for the first time in a couple of years. If the funds continue to add the same amount of UNII in the Sept-Dec months, large specials are highly likely.

The NAV increases, however, have barely been covering the distribution in recent months. For PCI, the NAV is up one cent in the trailing 30 days. The combination of high coverage ratios and the releasing of unrealized derivative gains likely caused the boost in UNII. The NAVs have been stagnant- likely due to the slightly falling dollar offsetting the gains from recent rate gains.

In the last week, as rates moved moderately higher, the NAVs have performed well thanks to the large interest rate swap positions, the portfolio being a majority floating rate, and the interest only/zero coupon positions being marked higher. For example, the NAV of PDI is up from $28.81 on ex-div date to $28.99 as of Friday.

Munis look very good sparked by a rally in lower quality tax-free bonds. In the last three months, UNII balances have largely stabilized. Most PIMCO muni funds saw UNII balance stacks between -1% and +1% with PCQ as the outlier at -3%. We continue to watch those balances as PCQ, PNF, and PML run them dry over the next year forcing them to cut the distribution big.

PYN is the only one in the short term that may need to cut the distribution. UNII is -4 cents with coverage up to 92.2%.

Coverage ratios improved across the entirety of the PIMCO muni complex. The price action was strong up until the last week when all PIMCO funds got hit, especially the higher premium players. Here are the PIMCO CA munis over the last 6 months:

PCQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Here are the national funds which haven't seen the same level of volatility and performance in the last six months as the CA funds:

PML data by YCharts

The increase in coverage ratios is likely to improve again in September thanks to the tender offer on their auction rate preferreds.

From the press release:

PIMCO MUNICIPAL CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFERS FOR AUCTION RATE PREFERRED SHARES NEW YORK, NY, September 12, 2018 - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PMF), PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML), PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PMX), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PNF), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PYN), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PCQ), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PCK) and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PZC) (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds"), today announced the expiration and final results of each Fund's previously announced voluntary tender offer (each, a "Tender Offer" and, together, the "Tender Offers") for up to 100% of its outstanding auction rate preferred shares ("ARPS") at a price equal to 85% of the ARPS' per share liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (or $21,250 per share) and any unpaid dividends accrued through the expiration date of the Tender Offers. The Tender Offers expired on September 11, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time.

This had an immediate impact to the NAV as the ability to buy back the leverage at 85 cents on the dollar was immediately accretive to the NAV. That was apparent on the day of the closing. Here is an image from the pricing of PCQ over the last two weeks. The tender closed on Sept 11th and was accretive on the 12th. You can clearly see the pop in the NAV which went from $13.45 to $13.67, an increase of 1.63% in one day for a muni fund.

Concluding Thoughts

The muni funds would look more interesting here if they didn't sport such high premiums in the face of an eventual distribution cut. That cut is likely not coming for several years in the case of PML and PCQ and possibly even PNF. In terms of muni CEFs, the PIMCO funds provide some of the least transparency as to what they hold for call schedules. What we do know is that approximately one-quarter of the fund is in hospital and nursing home care, which are some of the weakest credits.

We do think the muni funds are compelling here but not at these high premiums. PML at a 12% premium would need to decline back closer to par for us to be interested. PMX was becoming interesting last week until it rebounded sharply back to an 8% premium. This is one to keep on the radar to see if it gets within a couple percent of par. PMF is attractive as well near par and is the most likely to get there.

In general, be cautious on all muni CEFs as we approach tax loss harvesting season. That will likely commence sometime in mid-to-late October and be completed by mid-December. The higher premium, greater loss funds with the least amount of liquidity are the most susceptible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.