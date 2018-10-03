Time For Gold Bulls To Make Their Move

After a nail-biting last few days, the bulls finally made an attempt at regaining control of gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend on Tuesday. Gold’s latest rally put the yellow metal within reach of its nearest benchmark high from late August. As I’ll argue in today’s report, if the bulls can force the gold price above this level, it will likely trigger a much-needed short-covering event and forcing the bears into a temporary hiatus.

The gold price rallied to a one-week high on Tuesday, overcoming the psychologically significant $1,200 level. The move was credited to nervousness on the part of investors seeking safety after global equity markets sold off on Tuesday. Spot gold rose 1.3% to $1,202 and logged its most impressive one-day percentage gain since Aug. 24. December gold futures meanwhile also rallied 1.3% and closed at $1,207.

Gold’s rally came on the heels of a comment by Claudio Borghi, who leads the economic policy of Italy’s ruling Lega party. Borghi suggested that the country’s problems could be solved by having a currency independent of the euro. The comment was followed by stock market weakness globally and evidence of safe-haven purchases of gold. This is significant in that it’s the first times in months that gold has responded to negative geopolitical news.

Even more significant is the fact that gold’s latest rally occurred despite a rise in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), shown below. Not only was there evidence of safety-related gold demand, but the dollar’s recent strength was totally ignored by investors. While it’s too early to make any firm conclusions, this has the earmarks of a key sentiment shift toward the yellow metal. Such a change in sentiment, assuming it continues, is exactly what gold needs to fuel a reversal this autumn.

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my favorite gold ETF, closed slightly above its psychologically significant 50-day moving average on Tuesday. Remarkably, this marks the first time since April that the gold ETF has managed this feat. A higher close from here would almost certainly encourage short covering. This in turn would be an important source of fuel for a gold rally given the high levels of short interest in the gold market (as discussed in previous reports). The fact that IAU closed above its 50-day MA will almost certainly cause the bears to consider that their grip on gold’s immediate-term trend may be slipping.

Another factor which bodes well for gold’s near-term outlook is the strength in the crude oil market. In past reports, I’ve mentioned the historical pattern for sustained rallies in the oil price to precede gold price strength. This is predicated on the tendency for fund managers to view oil as a key barometer for inflation. When the oil price is rising, strategists typically look at gold as a possible investment due to its high sensitivity to higher crude prices. Granted this relationship is predicated on an inflationary outlook, and the current oil price spike is based in part on an upcoming U.S. sanctions deadline for companies to stop purchasing oil from Iran. Nonetheless, the increased talk of $100 a barrel oil has generated enough interest from investors to potentially benefit gold in the immediate term.

Yet another factor which could boost demand for gold in the coming weeks is the encouraging reversal in the gold mining stock arena. Many individual mining stocks are showing signs of reversing a multi-month decline. As discussed in previous reports, the 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator for the new highs-new lows of the most actively traded gold stocks is trending higher. In fact, it has been rising on almost a daily basis for the last few weeks (below). This indicator provides a reflection of the incremental demand for gold stocks on a short-term basis. It also suggests the path of least resistance for the gold miners in general.

The above indicator is what gave us the initial “heads up” that the PHLX Gold/Silver Index was likely to recover at least part of its summer losses in September and October. As the following graph suggests, that reversal process is well underway. The good news for gold bulls is that leadership and relative strength in the XAU typically bodes well for the near-term gold price outlook. The fact that the XAU has established a higher low in the last three weeks while gold made a lower low is an indication of the relative strength in the mining sector. This in turn will encourage investors to give the metal a closer look.

With all the pieces of gold’s puzzle finally starting to come together, the odds for an October rally have definitely increased. All that is needed to complete the immediate-term bottoming process for gold is for a move above its Aug. 27 pivotal high at the $1,216 level. While a weaker dollar index would definitely help the bullish case for gold, as long as gold continues responding to investors' recent safety concerns, the gold bulls can still acquire control of the immediate trend in the coming days.

On a strategic note, a close above the nearest pivotal high at the $11.60 level (the late August high) is needed in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) before we reverse our defensive position. This would complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline and allow for us to initiate a new speculative long position. For now, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

