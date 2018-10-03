Trimming Qualcomm To Initiate A Position In NXP Semiconductors

We’ve held a sizable long position in Qualcomm (QCOM) since early 2017, and plan to remain long-term owners of the company unless our investment thesis becomes void, either from a fundamental or valuation standpoint. Similar to other investors who own the stock, our thesis is based on the company’s dominant position in wireless technology and chip designs for mobile telecommunication devices, including 5th generation cellular mobile communications (5G). In addition, the company’s strong return and cash flow profile, solid financial position, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy tick all of the boxes on our investment checklist.

We’ve done well with QCOM since buying the company, but the current stock price is closer to our estimation of fair value, and our margin of safety has been largely reduced. On the other hand, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) has been battered since the deal to be acquired by QCOM fell through.

We would argue that there is an opportunity at present for QCOM shareholders to trim their position and redeploy some capital into NXPI, as discussed below.

QCOM is still interesting, but it’s time to focus on NXPI

Many insightful articles have been posted on Seeking Alpha about NXPI, both as the firm was in the process of being acquired by QCOM, and since the deal fell through. So we thought that instead of rehashing information that you can read elsewhere, we’d try to help the SA readership interested in NXPI by aiming to:

Sum up our assessment of the investment case for NXPI. Clear up some of the confusion that exists over how to value NXPI, and suggest what we believe to be the most appropriate basis for a valuation exercise. Provide a simple valuation tool for readers to input and stress-test their own assumptions. Highlight some of the main risks to an NXPI investment thesis.

The investment case for NXPI

We typically assess the investment case for any given company on the basis of the following: i.) is it competitively advantaged, ii.) can it fend off competition over time, iii.) does the combination of profitability and capital efficiency lead to returns on invested capital and equity that are above capital costs, iv.) does it generate adequate free cash flows, v.) is it adequately capitalized, vi.) does management run the business in the best interest of shareholders, and vi.) is it trading at an adequate discount to intrinsic value.

We’ll try to be as brief as possible but let’s run through that list.

i.) Is it competitively advantaged? ii.) Can it fend off competition over time?

Yes. First and foremost, mixed-signal chips are typically designed into applications that have long life-cycles (such as an automotive vehicle platform) compared to the rapid turnover of digital chips used in consumer devices such as computers and smartphones. This reduces the pace of change and enables analog chip makers to earn a higher level of return on their capital investments and R&D spending by utilizing these assets and investments for longer time periods.

Second, it is important to note that analog chip making is quite different from its digital counterpart. While digital chip making can be boiled down to minimizing size and maximizing speed by increasing chip densities (a costly, low-return endeavor that can be prone to ‘commoditization’), analog & mixed-signal chips require much more specialized engineering skills, and is therefore an activity of higher value-added to customers which makes it less vulnerable to price erosion.

NXPI has a strong competitive position in the fragmented market for analog & mixed-signal chips. Texas Instruments (TXN) (the largest analog chip maker) has a market share of 19% of the analog chip market, while NXPI only has a market share of about 4%. Yet, NXPI is the largest manufacturer of high-performance mixed-signal chips, and holds leading market positions in automotive semiconductors, broad-based microcontroller units for IoT applications, and secure identification products. The company is also the #2 producer of microcontrollers for automotive applications (Source: Analyst Day presentation, pg. 116).

Similar to other analog & mixed-signal chip makers, NXPI’s competitive advantages are anchored by real product differentiation, mainly related to the firm’s proprietary chip designs. According to the main industry players, it takes nearly a decade of training for Master-level electrical engineering graduates to become fully proficient in high-performance analog and mixed-signal chip designs. This makes it fairly difficult for start-ups to replicate the many years of expertise held by incumbents.

Moreover, leading analog and mixed-signal chipmakers also face stringent quality requirements in some end markets, such as the automotive and industrial space, where reliability and durability are mission-critical. This presents an additional barrier to entry for potential new entrants, which would find it very hard to balance strict quality control and large-scale production simultaneously as they ramp up their operations.

Also, analog and mixed-signal chips tend to make up only a small portion of a product's total cost, so purchasing decisions are typically based on performance specifications and reliability rather than price, helping producers retain strong pricing power, as shown by very healthy gross margin levels. Automotive, industrial, and communications infrastructure customers, in particular, are unlikely to choose an inferior chip in order to save a small fraction of the cost of a piece of equipment worth upwards of tens of thousands of dollars.

It can also be argued that there are certain customer switching costs for analog and mixed-signal chips. Once a manufacturer selects an analog chip, it tends to stick with it for the life of the product because of the costs associated with redesigning a product to include a new chip.

iii.) Does the combination of profitability and capital efficiency lead to (CASH) returns on invested capital and equity that are above capital costs?

Yes. All of this qualitative argumentation on competitive advantages and barriers to entry would be suspect if it couldn’t be backed up by a quantitative analysis of NXPI’s returns on invested capital and equity. It can.

Cash flow generation levels, as measured by CFO/sales (the reason why we focus on CFO rather than net income is the subject of discussion in part 2 of this article), have averaged 24% over the 2015-2017 period. Even though capital efficiency ratios are quite low, that has led to CFO return on invested capital of 9%, and CFO return on equity of 17% over the same period. Overall, these are satisfactory return levels that are typically indicative of a competitively-advantaged business.

iv.) Does it generate adequate free cash flows?

Yes. Over the 2015-2017 period, FCF/sales has averaged 19%. In short, the firm generates ample free cash flows.

v.) Is it adequately capitalized?

Yes. Truth be told, for many years we wouldn’t have considered NXPI as investable (for us) due to its financial leverage. In 2006, Philips Electronics decided to spin off its semiconductor division, and a consortium of private equity funds undertook a levered buyout of the company. Even as the company went public in 2010 and over subsequent years, leverage ratios, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, remained too high for our taste at about 3x. But the company paid down a sizable amount of debt throughout 2017, closing that fiscal year with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of about 1x. It continued paying down debt in the first half of 2018, and its leverage ratio stood at 0.74x (Source: 2Q18 presentation, slide 13). Having said that, on Sept. 20th, the company announced entering a USD 1B bridge financing agreement, putting net debt/EBITDA back to slightly above 1x. That remains adequate, and even leaves a little bit of room for more leverage, although we certainly wouldn’t want to see it back up to 3x at this stage of the debt/economic/semiconductor cycle.

vi.) Does management run the business in the best interest of shareholders?

Yes, but this is perhaps less of an unequivocal ‘yes’. There’s no question that the management team is competent and experienced. Capital allocation decisions have also been sensible. The company has steadily invested in growing the business organically, has bought back its stock when it made sense (such as in 2016 or currently), and it has been opportunistic in making acquisitions such as Freescale; which, while expensive at 15.3x EV/EBITDA (Source: Bocconi Students Investment Club), made a lot of sense from a strategic standpoint and offered good prospects for synergies. The only aspect that bothers us is executive compensation for the CEO, which we find difficult to justify relative to peers, with total comp meaningfully higher than both TXN’s and ADI’s CEOs.

vi.) Is it trading at an adequate discount to intrinsic value?

Yes. Our assessment is that an opportunity to buy NXPI is emerging at present. Whether the current share price represents an adequate discount to intrinsic value will depend on your assumptions of how the business will perform going forward, as well as your required margin of safety. So we thought we’d include a very simple financial model for you to test your own assumptions at the end of this article.

The most appropriate basis for a valuation exercise

First, let us point out that the best source of information for NXPI’s financial data is likely the excel file called NXP Historic Financial Model that the company makes available here.

Digging through NXPI’s financial statements, as one absolutely should when considering an investment in the company, is not a very pleasurable experience. There are many items that blur the overall picture, especially as far as the income statement is concerned. The main ones include: i.) the non-cash expenses related to amortization of intangibles from the Freescale acquisition, ii.) extraordinary income from the sale of RF Power and Standard Products in 2015 and 2017, respectively, iii.) the utilization of historical tax losses, and iv.) the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. All that means you want to be very careful about using P/E and EV/EBIT multiples to value NXPI, unless you make adjustments for amortization expenses and one-offs.

Alternatively, the company makes a (non-GAAP) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA figure available to investors. That takes care of non-cash amortization expenses, and management does make adjustments to reflect how the core business is performing (although they net out items like restructuring and merger-related costs, which we would likely keep in). But overall, EBITDA might be a bit too far from the bottom line and complicated to be considered as the best measure of profitability in this case.

Thankfully, there is a simple alternative: focusing on cash flows, specifically cash from operations and free cash flows. The cash flow statement is often the most insightful in assessing core business performance because i.) it focuses on cash, which is the lifeblood of a company, and ii.) it is much harder to ‘massage’ the numbers than on the income statement. We should also point out that it is the most theoretically-grounded way to estimate the intrinsic value of a company (although it does have some drawbacks), and that valuation multiples are essentially a very simplified version of a cash flow-based model.

As shown below, the cash flow statement provides a much clearer picture of NXPI’s core business performance over recent years. One-off gains related to divestments are largely netted out, as are income tax gains. To further validate this point, the first half of fiscal 2018 (1H18) has been mostly free of unusual items on the P&L and cash flow statement (which gives us rare data points on NXPI’s core performance), and results are in line with recent performance.

A simple valuation tool for readers to input and stress-test their own assumptions

As promised, here is a very simplified model that enables you to input your own assumptions on free cash flow growth, the terminal growth rate and the discount rate you want to use to compute the present value of these future free cash flows. It also includes a quick sensitivity analysis to key inputs.

Link to file: NXPI_SA.xlsx

So, how fast will sales grow going forward? Can margins expand from here? Are there any other items such as income tax and working capital requirements that should be considered? How much will the company invest in capital expenditures?

According to the presentation given at its last Analyst Day, management expects to grow sales at a CAGR of 5-7% through to 2021. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to increase to 53-57%, up from 53% in 2017, and non-GAAP operating margins are expected to increase to 31-34%, up from nearly 30% in 2017, with margin expansion from increasing scale on SG&A, R&D, and capital expenditures. All in, management expects a CAGR in non-GAAP operating profit of 8-14% between 2018 and 2021.

Ok, that’s all good and well, and we do see merits in the arguments that have been presented for margin expansion going forward, but one should always be careful with forward guidance from management teams. Let’s just remind ourselves that the future is highly uncertain, even for management teams that know their business inside out. It would also be very dangerous to extrapolate such growth rates over longer time frames, as both the overall economy and the semiconductor sector are cyclical.

As long-term owners of the companies we own, we try to look at valuation in terms of the amount of FCF we expect them to generate over the mid-term, which as of today will almost certainly include a cyclical downturn. We then apply a terminal growth rate and discount free cash flows to their present value.

Our estimate of FCF growth between 2018 and 2027 is of 6% p.a., which is arguably conservative. We use a 2% terminal growth rate and discount FCF at 8.1% (CoE of 9%, CoD of 3.53%, and equity ratio of 83% based on the current market value of shareholders’ equity). This leads to a fair value of about $110 per share, or almost 30% upside from the current share price near $85.

Feel free to input your own assumptions into the model.

Main risks to an NXPI investment thesis

Just briefly in this last section, let’s highlight some of the main risks to investing in NXPI. The obvious one is that this is a cyclical industry. Not only is the overall economy closer to the top an economic cycle rather than in the middle of one, the automotive sector (which represents over 40% of NXPI sales) has also arguably been boosted by increasing debt levels, as has the rest of the economy. According to the Federal Reserve’s Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, auto debt as of the end of 2Q18 stood at nearly $1.2 trillion. Furthermore, despite the higher level of value creation of analog and mixed-signal chips, they are still prone to price erosion over time. NXPI’s fixed cost base is high and not very flexible, meaning that there is a significant amount of operational leverage (a good thing when volumes and sales grow, not so much when they decline). Last, there is some customer concentration risk, with the top-20 customers representing 40% of sales in 2017, and the largest customer accounting for about 10% of 2017 sales.

Conclusion: It’s time to buy some NXP Semiconductors

Similarly to many other authors on SA, we believe that an opportunity is emerging to buy the world’s leading producer of high-performance mixed-signal chips. This opportunity exists partially as a result of the failed merger between NXPI and QCOM, which has prompted many arbitrage and hedge funds to sell their stakes. Having said that, investors should note that Elliot Management Corp. and others such as Dan Loeb’s Third Point remain involved with the stock, and their activity should be monitored.

Our assessment of intrinsic valuation points to a fair value of about $110 per share, or about a 30% upside. This is basically the price at which QCOM initially offered to purchase NXPI. But, nearly a year after the initial offer was made, it is reasonable to assume that the intrinsic value of NXPI has increased as a result of the time value of money, as well as progress made by the company over the past 12 months and the $2 billion break-up fee from QCOM.

We hope this article and the very simplified DCF model attached will prove useful in making your own judgment on the company, and whether an investment opportunity exists as of today.

We have recently reduced our position in QCOM and used the funds to initiate a long position in NXP Semiconductors, but, recognizing the cyclical nature of the company, we have kept position sizing at the low end, leaving plenty of room to accumulate on any further weakness in the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.