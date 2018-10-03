Euronext: An Asymmetric Growth Play Within The European Financial Sector

A strategy update in the next few months could unlock value of up to 30%.

Despite this, Euronext continues to be valued as a cash trading operator leading to a discounted valuation to peers that doesn't seem to be justified.

Its strategy is to invest in areas with good structural growth opportunities and less exposed to capital markets activity.

Euronext is an exchange operator in Europe, that is moving its business away from cash trading.

Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) has an interesting growth profile and a similar financial profile to peers, but trades at a discount which doesn’t seem to be justified offering an asymmetric risk-reward profile in the medium-term.

Euronext is changing its business mix both organically and through acquisitions, which doesn’t seem to be fully reflected in its valuation. A strategy update is expected in the next few months, providing further visibility on its business prospects and possibly being a catalyst for a re-rating of its shares.

Also, the market seems to be worried about a relatively large acquisition that could be dilutive to shareholders. However, as the company has a strong balance sheet and could finance a large part of the deal through debt, the downside risk of an equity raise is largely mitigated, a factor that seems to be overlooked by most investors.

Business Profile & Growth

Euronext is Europe’s second-largest cash equities exchange and owner of the primary stock markets in France, Belgium, Portugal. It has a market capitalization of about $4.44 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

It is based in the Netherlands and was incorporated under the name Euronext Group NV in 2014. This happened in the context of a demerger from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), following the acquisition of NYSE Euronext by ICE, which retained NYSE and LIFFE, but carved out Euronext via an IPO that was completed in June 2014.

Euronext is present across the value chain of the trading process, including listing of securities, cash & derivatives trading, post-trade, market data and technology solutions. In the last year, cash trading was the largest business segment, accounting for more than 35% of the company’s revenue.

Source: Euronext.

Following the acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange a few months ago, Euronext has increased its revenue exposure to listing and market data, enabling it to have a more diversified business profile.

Despite this business diversification, Euronext is one of the global exchange operators most exposed to trading activity, an area that suffers from fierce competition from alternative venues, like Turqoise, putting significant pressure on business margins.

To offset this, Euronext is pushing for growth in other areas, like market solutions, through new products and possibly by entering new geographies in the future.

Indeed, Euronext geographical diversification is not particularly impressive given that Euronext’s operations are heavily concentrated in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and the U.K. This means that Euronext needs to diversify further its operations, as it is too much exposed to a small number of markets.

However, this is not easy to do because the exchange industry is relatively concentrated in Europe, and the two big players Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY) and London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LNSTY) also want to acquire smaller players. This means that Euronext is most likely to be a potential target rather than a consolidator in the industry, and acquisitions should be small bolt-on acquisitions in selected segments.

Strategy

Given this business profile, Euronext’s strategy is to grow considerably its size in the next few years, mainly by expanding into areas less related to trading volumes.

Its strategic plan, called ‘Agility for Growth’ was launched in 2016, targeting both organic and external growth. It is focused on developing new products and services in growth areas, like market solutions and new technologies, with the goal of achieving a more diversified revenue stream over the long-term.

Indeed, Euronext wants to change its business mix away from revenues related to cash equities volumes, which is an operation that has lower growth prospects than other activities, and increase its business profitability. Reflecting this thinking, Euronext doesn't consider clearing as a core activity and may decide to divest it in the future.

Its main financial targets for the period 2015-19 are revenue growth of 2% (compounded annual growth rate), reduce its cost base by €22 million ($25 million) and reach an EBITDA margin in the range of 61-63% by 2019.

These targets seem to be reasonable and to achieve them Euronext wants to grow in selected areas, such as listing, derivatives and indexes. I think this strategy makes sense in the current industry environment and should lead to higher profitability in the long haul.

For instance, its U.S. peers, like CME Group (CME), that are more exposed to derivatives have a much higher EBITDA margin than Euronext (closer to 70%), showing that Euronext has a significant profitability gap to close to the most profitable peers in its industry.

Therefore, if Euronext achieves its financial targets in the medium-term, most likely the market should view its business model as more sustainable and possibly this can lead to a higher valuation of Euronext in the long-term.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Euronext has delivered good results since its IPO in 2014, benefitting from a supportive economic and capital markets environment in Europe during this period.

More recently, Euronext has maintained a good operating momentum, with revenues up by 7.3% in 2017, to €532 million ($628 million). Most of its activities achieved higher revenue in the year, with listing being the best performer reporting revenue growth of 22% year-on-year, while its most important business line of cash trading also reporting strong growth (+5.3% yoy).

Even though Euronext has a cost savings program ongoing, due to MIFID II and project costs its EBITDA increased by less than revenues (up 4.9% year-on-year), leading to a lower margin of 55.9% vs. 57.2% in 2016.

Source: Euronext.

Euronext’s net income was boosted by a one-time capital gain of €40 million ($47.2 million) related to a swap stake in LCH, boosting its reported bottom-line to €241 million ($284 million), representing an increase of 22% compared to 2016. Without considering this extraordinary gain, the company’s net profit was near to €200 million ($236 million), up by 2% from the previous year.

During the first six months of 2018, Euronext has maintained a positive operating momentum with growth coming both from organic sources and acquisitions. Revenue increased by 15% compared to the first six months of 2017, with the listing business being again the best performer (+20% yoy).

Over the past 12 months, Euronext’s revenue has increased in all business segments and, in-line with its strategy, is now a little bit more diversified due to a higher weight of listing and the inclusion of forex trading. Cash trading still represents more than a third of total revenue, but is expected to gradually decline in the coming years, even though revenue growth in this area is also quite good.

This shows that Euronext’s strategy of focusing its growth push in other areas, such as listing, is mainly to capture structural growth opportunities and to improve its profitability, rather than being worried about cyclical weakness in cash trading.

Source: Euronext.

Due to good cost control, its EBITDA was up by 18% in the first half of the year, improving its EBITDA to 58%. The bottom-line increased by 16.5% yoy to €114 million ($135 million), leading to an annualized return on equity ratio above 30%.

Going forward, Euronext should continue on a solid growth path, boosted by favorable market conditions and its efforts to diversify its business and offer new products to clients. Together with its cost savings initiatives, I expect its EBITDA margin to continue to improve to a level close to 60%, closing somewhat the profitability gap with its closest peers in the coming years.

Balance Sheet & Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, Euronext has a solid position given that its net debt amounted to only €149 million ($176 million) at the end of last June. This represents a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 0.50x, considering its EBITDA achieved in the past year.

Therefore, Euronext’s financial leverage is quite conservative and the company has plenty of room to increase the weight of debt in its capital structure, to finance potential acquisitions or enhance its shareholder remuneration policy.

Euronext’s strategic plan targets €100-150 million ($118-177 million) for M&A and development costs, but this seems to be conservative given that if fully financed by debt it would increase leverage to 1x, which is still a relatively low level of financial leverage.

For a company with a stable business and good profitability, a leverage ratio between 1.5-2x is still acceptable, which means that Euronext could increase financial leverage to pursue larger M&A deals.

For instance, considering a leverage ratio of 2x and analysts' estimates for 2018 EBITDA of €344 million ($399 million), this means that Euronext's net debt position could increase to a level of about €700 million ($812 million).

Therefore, compared to its current net debt position of only €149 million, Euronext could raise up to €550 million ($640 million) to finance a potential acquisition.

Another option would be to increase its dividend even more than it has done since its IPO in 2014, or perform share buybacks. Euronext has a good dividend growth history, increasing its dividend by 28% per year during the past three years.

Source: Euronext.

Its last annual dividend was increased to €1.73 ($2.04) per share related to 2017 earnings, up by 22% year-on-year. At its current share price, Euronext offers a dividend yield of about 3%, which is attractive and higher than its peers Deutsche Boerse and LSE. On the other hand, it only pays one dividend per year, reducing somewhat its income appeal.

Euronext’s dividend payout ratio was close to 50% over the past three years, in-line with its target of around 50%. This means that Euronext’s dividend sustainability is quite good given that a dividend payout ratio is a conservative level and may be increased if annual earnings decline unexpectedly.

Indeed, beyond its 50% dividend payout ratio target, the company has recently set a dividend floor at €1.42 per share, which means that Euronext should maintain an attractive dividend yield over the next few years.

Valuation

Regarding its valuation, Euronext is currently trading at relatively undemanding multiples compared to its closest peers, which doesn’t seem to be justified. This is a sign of mispricing given that Euronext’s operating profile is not much different than its competitors, particularly the European peers while CME is much more exposed to derivatives.

However, in the following table, I also show CME’s multiples to demonstrate that Euronext can have a lot of upside potential if it changes its business mix towards less cyclical activities over the next few years.

Source: Bloomberg, MarketScreener.



Considering that Euronext should trade at a valuation closer to Deutsche Boerse (its closest peer), a P/E between 19-20x seems reasonable. This is significantly higher than its multiple today, implying a price-target between €69-72.6 per share, or some 22-28% upside potential in the medium-term.

This implies a multiple expansion that is justified by Euronext’s increasing diversification into higher structural growth areas, something that doesn’t seem to be fully appreciated by the market right now. Euronext continues to be seen as a cash trading exchange, even though its business mix has changed significantly in the recent past and is expected to remain on that path in the next few years.

Risks

Euronext is exposed to a variety of risks, of which one of the most important is market and economic conditions and how it affects trading volumes on capital markets.

Given that Euronext’s business model is significantly exposed to trading revenues, a weak economy in its main markets (Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Portugal and the U.K.) may lead to lower investor interest in these markets and impact the company’s volumes and growth prospects.

Other important risk is that the exchange industry is highly competitive including both traditional and alternative trading venues and Euronext may lose market share within its markets.

The company is still dominant (market share above 60%) in most markets and has recently offered a new multi-market trading platform (Optiq) to offer leading technology, but a higher penetration of alternative trading venues may lead to lower revenues for Euronext in the future.

Despite these macroeconomic and sector risks, what I see as the most relevant risk in the short-term for investors is M&A risk. Euronext continues to search for acquisitions to grow its business and may pay too much for a large deal, which may be difficult to add value to existing shareholders over the long-term.

If the company eventually goes for a large deal, probably will be funded through a combination of debt and equity, diluting existing shareholders and most likely it would be negatively received by the market.

However, this M&A risk is mitigated by the company’s strong balance sheet, giving it good capital flexibility to raise debt to finance a potential acquisition.

Considering a relatively large deal something in the range of €750-1,000 million ($870-1,160 million) and an increase in the leverage ratio to about 2x, Euronext would need to raise in equity about €200 to €450 million. This represents a downside risk of between 5-10%, which is quite limited and should be well received by the market if the potential acquisition is financially accretive in a short period of time.

Conclusion

Euronext is a growth company within the European financial sector and is pushing for growth in areas less dependent on capital markets activity. Despite this attractive profile, it trades at less than 16x earnings, at a significant discount to its closest peers Deutsche Boerse and LSE that trade above 20x earnings.

Given that Euronext is reducing its expose to trading, has lower leverage, higher ROE and dividend yield than its peers, this discount seems to be unjustified and Euronext’s valuation discount should narrow over the medium-term.

Euronext is expected to provide a strategy update in the next few months, given that its current strategic plan ends in 2019, and that could be an important catalyst for a re-rating of its shares, that are currently undervalued by more than 20%.

The market currently doesn't seem to fully appreciate how Euronext is changing its business profile and seems to be too worried about a potential acquisition that could be financed by a capital increase. However, as I’ve analyzed, the company has a lot of financial flexibility to raise debt and this risk is not that meaningful if the company doesn’t go beyond an acquisition value of €1 billion.

Moreover, if Euronext doesn't find any suitable target in the next 12-18 months, it can also enhance its capital return policy, which would be a positive factor for a higher valuation of its shares.

