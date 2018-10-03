JetBlue Invests In Slice Labs For Cloud Insurance Platform

JetBlue has an increasingly active technology investment group as younger consumer expectations change to a more technology-enabled transportation experience.

JetBlue Technology Ventures (JBLU) has made an investment in Slice Labs’ recent Series A funding round addition of $20 million.

Slice Labs is developing an on-demand insurance cloud platform.

JBLU may be the only U.S. airline that has created an active venture investment group that invests across a number of business functions in a changing transportation environment and customer expectations.

New York-based Slice Labs was founded in 2015 to transition traditional insurers into digitally-driven carriers by providing them with a platform that enables them to quickly create and deploy new online insurance products.

Management is headed by CEO Tim Attia, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously EVP Sales and Marketing at BOLT Solutions.

Below is an overview video of Slice Lab’s offerings:

(Source: Slice Labs)

According to a market report by Statista, the global Insurtech market was valued at $154.27 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $248.0 billion in 2020.

This represents a CAGR of 17.1% between 2017 and 2020.

Competitive vendors that provide insurtech services include:

Sure

Trov

Lemonade Insurance

Jetty

MyPocket

Along with JetBlue Technology Ventures, other investors in the current round included lead firm The Co-operators, XL Innovate, Horizons, Munich Re/HSB Ventures, SOMPO, and Veronorte, the investment entity for Grupo Sura.

The valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, Slice is believed to have raised $35.5 million in investment since inception. (VentureDeal Database)

JetBlue is investing in Slice to fuel the firm’s expansion of its ICS (Insurance Cloud Services) platform throughout the United States.

As Slice CEO Rob Wesseling stated in the deal announcement,

As the digital economy expands, Slice’s unique platform and approach will enable innovative, agile and needs-based insurance solutions for a rapidly changing world.

JetBlue has recently become an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least eight company financings since early 2016.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that JetBlue has focused its investments most often in the industries of electronics and Internet and IoT.

Most of its recent investments have been in the early and expansion stages of development.

By geographic location, the group has focused its funding on companies based in California and New York.

JetBlue only began making disclosed investments in startups in March of 2016, with two deals each in 2016 and 2017.

Since then, the firm has ramped up its investment pace with four deals through the first three quarters of 2018.

An investment in an online insurance startup would seem to be quite a stretch for an airline. However, based on the venture group’s stated focus areas, which include "evolving" regional travel and technology powered service, being able to offer passengers travel insurance services would seem to be well within JetBlue’s business goals.

Furthermore, JetBlue is the only airline in the U.S. (or perhaps anywhere) that's serious about an investing strategy in technology startups. Management appears to understand that the concept of transportation-as-a-service appears to be evolving as it is impacted by technologies.

With the next generation of travel services users are expecting a more technology-enabled bundle of services from transportation providers.

I expect to see additional investment by JetBlue, and possibly other forward-looking airline carriers, across a range of functional areas that can enhance its competitive position with travelers.

