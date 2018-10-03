Tesla: Q4 Now The Hard Part

Tuesday morning, Tesla (TSLA) released its preliminary production and deliveries figures for Q3 2018, seen here. With the company gunning to show GAAP profitability and positive free cash flow, it was likely Tesla would go all out to ramp the Model 3 in an effort to show a better face. Since the initial part of that goal seems to have been completed, the hard part is now showing that things are sustainable.

As I detailed in my preview article for this announcement, it seemed that Model 3 production would be around 53,000 units for the period. Tesla did a couple of hundred units above that, well within its guidance for the quarter. This was a decent number post guidance, but the initial forecast was well below expectations. Remember, things were supposed to be much higher given multiple weeks of 5,000 plus in July and management's goal to be at 6,000 a week in late August. It appears Tesla is nowhere close to that level given the recent low amount of VIN registrations, and the newly revised Bloomberg tracker suggests as much.

Deliveries were about 2,600 more than production for the Model 3, which is a smaller gap than I was expecting. Given more than 11,000 units in transit at the end of Q2 and the company more focusing on logistics problems with deliveries at the end of Q3, I was thinking we'd see at least a 4,000-unit gap. The number of in-transit Model 3 units declined by more than 3,100 from the end of Q2 announcement, which may be slightly off by a few units here or there depending on final numbers for each period. I do think Tesla is starting to build up some Model 3 inventory at US locations.

I was a bit more interested by the S/X numbers. While Tesla delivered 27,660 luxury vehicles, that only outpaced production by about 750 units. That means inventory did not come down by a few thousand units as I was projecting, which will have cash flow implications. It also means we may see discounting a little moving forward, for example in Norway the company is offering sub 1.00% loan rates for orders placed by October 7, yet the company itself cannot borrow anywhere close to this. Now that the Jaguar i-Pace is starting to ramp up deliveries in Norway, Tesla does have some significant competition.

Tesla also announced that Model S sales outpaced Model X by almost 1,300 units in Q3. The interesting part of this is that estimates so far by InsideEvs and Tesla Motors Club had Model X sales at almost 1,000 more for the Model X (8,710 for S, 9,491 for X, based on numbers in so far) in the US and Europe. Were the estimates really far off for the period, or did maybe Tesla dump a bunch of Model S units somewhere, perhaps to a car rental agency? Enterprise Rent-A-Car had been expanding its locations that offer Tesla rentals in recent years, so it's not a completely bogus thought. Remember, China sales aren't doing well due to tariffs, so I'll be very curious to see the rest of Europe estimates as they come in during the next couple of weeks. Tesla also may be building up its service loaner fleet given quality problems with the Model 3.

The China headwind is just one of many Tesla will be facing moving forward. The US tax credit starts to roll back in less than three months, along with a much larger tax break expiring in The Netherlands, which has really boosted sales in that country this year. Plus, Libor rates, for which a good chunk of Tesla's variable rate debt is based on (minus potential hedges), are now hitting new yearly highs. Tesla has well over a billion in debt coming due in the next six months, so it will be interesting to see how that situation is handled.

The production and deliveries press release did not state whether Tesla hit its profitability or cash flow goals, only to say it will reveal those numbers when it reports earnings. Given the numbers detailed so far, I still find it hard (but not impossible) to believe that Tesla will get to profitability, but positive free cash flow seems more plausible. It will be a tremendous failure if Tesla falls short, especially on the profitability side, given how many times management (especially CEO Elon Musk) guaranteed it would happen.

So while Tesla was basically able to hit its marks for Q3, there weren't too many expectations that these low hurdles would be missed. The main question was what would happen after the company went all out for one quarter, just like we saw in Q3 2016. With Model 3 production still seeming to be well below the 5,000 a week target, a credit ratings downgrade remains possible, and Model S/X discounts may be needed to hit full-year targets despite massive tax breaks expiring at the end of this year. The uncertainty over whether this quarter was sustainable is likely a reason why shares are now more than $20 off of Tuesday's high.

