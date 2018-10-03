Are You Really A Rational Investor? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Folks may invest based on reasons that seem “crazy” to an outsider, but which they cannot resist based on deeply rooted personality issues.

Oil Prices

“Falling Iranian exports have been the key driver for crude oil prices, whilst the lack of action from OPEC to counter falling Iranian supply has only added to the bullish sentiment. As a result of this, we expect prices to remain well supported for the rest of the year and have raised our 4Q18 Brent forecast.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Faith In The Financial System

“Domestic bank deposits in the US are about 68% the size of GDP. In Argentina it's more like 20%. A lot of people don't trust the Argentine banks to pay their money back. Alternatively, they do 'trust' the politicians, sooner or later, to seize much of the money - through taxation, inflation, devaluation or outright confiscation. None of this behaviour is because Argentine people are especially paranoid. It's simply that they've learned from long, hard experience how to protect themselves in a deeply dysfunctional environment. It also makes Argentina one of the best places in the world to learn about political idiocy, social fragmentation and financial mayhem.” (Rob Marstrand)

Compounding Wealth

“Discipline is essential in compounding your wealth, and there are three inputs at play: capital, time, and rate of return. Nothing helps grow capital more than consistency both in underspending and investing. Nothing helps extend your time more than starting early and thinking in terms of multi-generational compounding of wealth. Finally, nothing improves the rate of return more than avoiding losing money.” (Bogumil Baranowski)

A Vegan ETF

“This [vegan] ETF claims that every $1,000 invested will help save 13 animals from being slaughtered. This is based on the assumption that that's money that isn't being ‘invested’ into firms that aren't included in the index. So, every $1,000 you put into the vegan ETF is money that doesn't go into the ‘bad’ companies. Except, this ignores the fact that money is already in those bad companies. Importantly, secondary markets are just places where we swap existing ownership. The actual company doesn't care who owns the shares, because the shares are always owned by someone.” (Cullen Roche)

Investor Personality Types

“The Sweet Doomed Angel is eternally optimistic, and as a result she believes that hard work and diligence are enough to master the tradecraft of investing. She believes that the playing field is level, and that there is some regulatory authority watching everything that goes on and pounces on bad actors at the first sign of misbehavior.” (Erik Conley)

Thought For The Day

“That’s crazy,” “he’s crazy” or “are you nuts?” are just a few variants of how we idiomatically express our shock at others’ irrationality.

In my experience, though, I have come to see that the other person is not crazy, but rather just looks at the world very differently and reacts in a manner that makes perfect sense from his point of view.

I thought of this when reading Erik Conley’s discussion of the “sweet doomed angel” (see quote, and link, above). As the name implies, this investor is in for a world of hurt because of her excessive trust, among other factors. Erik writes based on his experience working with different clients.

I don’t have that specific experience, but I do think there’s something to the idea that people will invest, successfully or unsuccessfully, based on reasons that may seem “crazy” to an outsider, but which the investor cannot resist doing based on reasons deeply rooted in his or her personality. To that end, I’ll propose my own taxonomy of three personality types that I believe influence their approaches to investing, along with possible remedies.

The Optimist

Because he sees the bright side of life, the optimist is generally unafraid to take investing risk. That can be good, in theory, for long-term investing success, but that is not necessarily the case. Just because you’re an optimist doesn’t mean the market will reward your choices. What does an optimist who consistently loses money do? He may entrust his money to a financial advisor. Or he may arrive at a conservative investing strategy that restores his faith in the bright side of life. In truth, I think any label such as “the optimist” does not do justice to the nuances of human personalities. Even optimists react differently than other optimists based on their experiences. So I would say that key elements of this personality include not just optimism, but passion, trust and a knack for improvisation that resists careful, step-by-step planning. In general, a financial advisor is a good fit for such a personality because the advisor does the step-by-step planning and the optimist can repose his wellsprings of faith in the advisor.

The Skeptic

This is the proverbial smartest guy in the room. He looks at everything in a cold, analytic fashion and sees the potential flaws in every approach. He cannot be easily sold on the use of a financial advisor, who may not seem smart enough for him. But his superior intellect does not ensure investment success. To the contrary, it may doom him because even the smartest person cannot fathom the complexity of markets, and so his analytical system may let him down. Or he may be smart enough to see this problem and react by investing in a highly risk-averse fashion that denies him needed portfolio growth. For such an investor, a diversified basket of cheap index funds may be the best bet. His skepticism will never enable him to accept an advisor’s advice, but his intelligence and general cautiousness may enable him to keep calm through a market storm.

The Irresolute

Some people find decision making extremely difficult. These are people who can see both sides of an argument and just can’t make up their minds. They can believe in one approach, and with shocking speed, switch to an opposite view, depending on who is making the argument, how recently a new approach was suggested and similar such considerations. People who are not like this may view this type as shiftless liars, who never meant what they said, though they may have been completely sincere. While it may seem obvious that such folks could benefit from a financial advisor, the advisor may not appreciate being dumped after the investor was persuaded to use another advisor. Also, rapid and frequent portfolio shifts may be the worst thing an investor could do to his portfolio. Probably the best approach for an investor who understands that this is his disposition would be to accept a conservative, contract-based approach (such as is found with income annuities) that will lock him into a portfolio he’d otherwise change if he could.

A big part of success in investing is to know who you really are, what plays to your strengths and how you can mitigate your weaknesses. What do you think?

